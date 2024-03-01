Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2390 per head and forward stores to 309ppk for a 550kg Limousin at £1700, light weight to 366ppk for a 390kg Charolais at £1430.

Bullocks

Boho producer 584kg Simmental at £1680, 572kg Charolais bull at £1610, 576kg Charolais bull at £1600, Charolais bull at £1780; Florencecourt producer 450kg Limousin at £1400, 448kg Charolais at £1470, 364kg Charolais at £1330, 346kg Charolais at £1200, 430kg Charolais at £1490, 390kg Charolais at £1430; Brookebrough producer 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1860, 632kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Fivemiletown producer 600kg Charolais at £1700, 578kg Charolais at £1730, 520kg Limousin at £1600

Enniskillen Mart

Ballinamallard producer 614kg Limousin at £1810, 654kg Limousin at £1850, 550kg Limousin at £1700; Derrylin producer 490kg Limousin at £1560, 516kg Charolais at £1640, 542kg Charolais at £1670, 530kg Limousin at £1620, 492kg Charolais at £1590

Rosslea producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Kesh producer 460kg Charolais at £1500, 490kg Charolais at £1570, 598kg Limousin at £1670; Aughnacloy producer 554kg Hereford at £1460, 562kg Charolais at £1640, 488kg Charolais at £1510, 506kg Charolais at £1610, 568kg Charolais at £1625, 536kg Charolais at £1650, 548kg Charolais at £1610; Derrylin producer 584kg Charolais at £1600, 540kg Charolais at £1470, 558kg Charolais at £1580, 466kg Charolais at £1440, 424kg Charolais at £1530; Enniskillen producer 634kg Charolais at £1840, 914kg Charolais at £2390, 752kg Charolais at £2130, 786kg Charolais at £2190; Letterbreen producer 448kg Charolais at £1430, 490kg Charolais at £1570; Roscor producer 398kg Limousin at £1400, 432kg Charolais at £1510, 584kg Charolais at £1590, 454kg Charolais at £1560, 380kg Charolais at £1560; Clogher producer 588kg Charolais at £1690, 434kg Limousin at £1170, 462kg Limousin at £1100; Enniskillen producer 594kg Charolais at £1710, 618kg Limousin at £1645, 676kg Limousin at £1780; Sixmilecross producer 516kg Charolais at £1640, 358kg Limousin at £1160, 350kg Hereford at £700; Belcoo producer 608kg Charolais at £1790, 754kg Charolais at £1940,, 668kg Charolais at £1855 and Newtownbutler producer 548kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 564kg Friesian at £1370.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1460 paid for a 4342kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1340 for a 396kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 396kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 382kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 402kg Charolais heifer Charolais heifer at £1170; Garrison producer 269kg Charolais steer at £960, 287kg Charolais steer at £1050, 294kg Charolais steer at £1030, 342kg Charolais steer at £1350, 340kg Charolais steer at £1460, 335kg Limousin at £1110, 304kg Limousin at £1180, 332kg Limousin at £1150; Derrylin producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1120, 321kg Limousin steer at £1090, 351kg Limousin steer at £1140, 301kg Limousin bull at £990 and Derrygonnelly producer 492kg Charolais steer at £1150, 455kg Charolais steer at £1500, 425kg Charolais steer at £1520, 490kg Charolais steer at £1560; Enniskillen producer 444kg Charolais steer at £1430, 335kg Charolais steer at £1310, 400kg Charolais steer at £1410, 349kg Charolais steer at £1380, 365kg Charolais steer at £1300; Kesh producer 243kg Charolais heifer at £940, 264kg Charolais steer at £1040, 230kg Charolais heifer at £760; Letterbreen producer 340kg Charolais steer at £1320, 355kg Charolais steer at £1340, 345kg Charolais steer at £1360, 400kg Charolais steer at £1350; Dromore producer 318kg Charolais steer at £1340, 255kg Charolais steer at £1180, 250kg Limousin heifer at £890, 390kg Charolais heifer at £1180; Ederney producer 309kg Charolais heifer at £910, 313kg Charolais heifer at £940, 361kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 278kg Charolais steer at £1200; Magheraveely producer Hereford bull at £1000, 345kg Hereford bull at £1050, 279kg Charolais bull at £1020; Kinawley producer 279kg Limousin heifer at £900, 266kg Limousin bull at £820, 262kg Limousin heifer at £780; Lisnaskea producer 285kg Charolais bull at £1370, 338kg Charolais heifer at £970; Rosslea producer 378kg Charolais bull at £1300, 376k Charolais bull at £1390, 409kg; Charolais bull at £1360, 418kg Charolais bull at £1300; Lisbellaw producer 338kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1220, 321kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1060, 312kg Limousin heifer at £1040, 304kg Limousin bull at £1190 and Derrylin producer 277kg Charolais steer at £1170, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 287kg Charolais steer at £1200, 357kg Charolais steer at £1350.

Calves

February born calves: Charolais heifer at £380, Saler heifer at £190, Belgian Blue heifer at £245, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Hereford heifer at £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Limousin heifer at £255, Limousin heifer at £300, Limousin bull at £375, Hereford bull at £235, Saler bull at £270, Saler bull at £265, Friesian bull at £45, Belgian Blue bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Hereford bull at £235, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Limousin bull at £320, Friesian bull at £105 and Limousin bull at £375.

Suckler cows

2014 Simmental cow with six months old Charolais heifer at £1880, 2022 Simmental heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1760, 2022 Simmental heifer with one month old Simmental heifer at £1800, 2021 Charolais cow with two month old Limousin bull at £1760, 2018 Limousin cow near note to Charolais bull at £1600, 2018 Charolais cow near not to Charolais bull at £1600, 2021 Hereford cow near note to Shorthorn bull at £1420 and 2018 Blonde d'Aquitaine due July to Charolais bull at £1410.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 306ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1760 and to a top price of at £2000, medium weights to 336ppk paid for a 438kg Charolais at £1470.

While light weights sold to 316ppk paid for a 372kg Charolais at £1190.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 790kg at £2000; Boho producer Charolais 576kg at £1760; Kinawley producer Charolais 624kg at £1750; Trillick producer Charolais 594kg at £1720, Charolais 510kg at £1550; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 550kg at £1600; Roscor producer Charolais 488kg at £1500, Charolais 444kg at £1470 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 476kg at £1480.

Fat cows