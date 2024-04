Heavy weight bullocks selling to up £2060 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 284ppk for a 634kg Limousin at £1800 and up to £2060 per head for a 754kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 644kg Charolais at £1750, 546kg Limousin at £1590, 508kg Limousin at £1480; Trillick producer 618kg Charolais at £1710, 576kg Limousin at £1550; Derrygonnelly producer 446kg Charolais at £1440, 384kg Charolais at £1080, 414kg Charolais at £1400; Macken producer 648kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 542kg Charolais at £1480; Sixmilecross producer 438kg Charolais at £1480, 424k Limousin at £1360, 470kg Charolais at £1560, 486kg Charolais at £1630, 470kg Charolais at £1560; Rosslea producer 540kg Hereford at £1510, 538kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1520; Blaney producer 410kg Friesian at £800, 418kg Friesian at £920, 500kg Friesian at £1080, 502kg Friesian at £1050; Brookeborough producer 498kg Charolais at £1490, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 524kg Charolais at £1390; Enniskillen producer 398kg Charolais at £1410, 416kg Charolais at £1390, 438kg Simmental at £1250; Rosslea producer 614kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 618kg Limousin at £1590; Garrison producer 700kg Hereford at £1740, 412kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 456kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 408kg Charolais at £1220; Roscor producer 372kg Charolais at £1410, 356kg Charolais at £1260; Boho producer 384kg Limousin at £1290, 356kg Charolais at £1270; Enniskillen producer 634kg Limousin at £1800, 598kg Limousin at £1660, 566kg Limousin at £1640, 628kg Limousin at £1790; Ballinamallard producer 564kg Charolais at £1520, 630kg Charolais at £1660; Fivemiletown producer 640kg Limousin at £1630; Lisbellaw producer 432kg Simmental at £1400, 464kg Simmental at £1340, 402kg Simmental at £1270; Maguiresbridge producer 636kg Charolais at £1810, 600kg Limousin at £1690, 428kg Charolais at £1410; Fintona producer 740kg Charolais at £2040, 688kg Charolais at £1930, 704kg Charolais at £1890 and Kesh producer 758kg Charolais at £2040, 754kg Charolais at £2060.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1550 paid for a 485kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £7000 to £1190 for a 400kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Irvinestown producer 363kg Limousin steer at £1380, 348kg Charolais steer at £1300, 270kg Limousin steer at £920, 360kg Limousin steer at £1270; Ballinamallard producer 330kg Limousin steer at £1160, 351kg Charolais steer at £1230, 322kg Charolais steer at £1240; Enniskillen producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 372kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 352kg Charolais steer at £1290; Garrison producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 439kg Charolais steer at £1460, 448kg Charolais steer at £1470, 400kg Limousin heifer at £1190, 313kg Charolais steer at £1070, 238kg Charolais bull at £850; Belcoo producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 379kg Charolais heifer at £1190; Belleek producer 485kg Charolais steer at £1550, 397kg Charolais steer at £1280, 448kg Charolais steer at £1490, 316kg Charolais steer at £1190, 315kg Charolais steer at £1160; Kinawley producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £990, 330kg Charolais steer at £970, 358kg Charolais steer at £1050, 304kg Charolais heifer at £930; Fivemiletown producer 418kg Charolais steer at £1300, 369kg Charolais steer at £1290, 344kg Charolais steer at £1180, 403kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 253kg Charolais heifer at £950; Kesh producer 253kg Charolais heifer at £950, 295kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 252kg Charolais bull at £950, 262kg Charolais bull at £880, 316kg Limousin bull at £980; Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais bull at £940, 378kg Charolais bull at £1240, 260kg Charolais heifer at £880, 304kg Charolais heifer at £950, 219kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £640, 185kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £610, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1140; Enniskillen producer 351kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 330kg Charolais steer at £1190, 290kg Charolais seer at £1140; Derrygonnelly producer 369kg Charolais heifer at £950, 313kg Charolais heifer at £980, 256kg Charolais steer at £820; Derrylin producer 339kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1000, 357kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1080, 411kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £900, 380kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £950 and Kesh producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £750, 210kg Charolais heifer at £650, 231kg Charolais heifer at £640, 210kg Limousin bull at £700.

Calves

January born Shorthorn heifer at £280, February born Hereford heifer at £310, Belgian Blue heifer at £335, March born Aberdeen Angus bull at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull at £210, Aberdeen Angus bull at £245, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Hereford bull at £255, Hereford bull at £240, Friesian bulls at at £75, Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Simmental heifer at £310, Simmental heifer at £295, Simmental heifer at £275, Belgian Blue bull at £315, Belgian Blue bull at £290, April born Belgian Blue bull at £240 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £175.

Suckler cows

Limousin cow with second calf with Simmental bull born march at £2750, Limousin cow with third calf with Simmental bull born march at £2700, Simmental cow with second calf with Simmental heifer born March at £2580, Limousin eight year old with Limousin bull three weeks old at £2350, Charolais heifer two year old with Aberdeen Angus bull two months old at £1830, Shorthorn cow five year old Charolais bull one month old at £1740, Aberdeen Angus three year old with Charolais heifer three weeks old at £1760 and Simmental second calf with a Limousin bull two month old at £1600.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef lots sold to 398ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1670 and top price of £1900.

Medium weights to 333ppk paid for a 424kg Charolais at £1410.

Light weights sold to 335ppk paid for a 370kg Charolais at £1240.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 690kg at £1940; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 650kg at £1900, Charolais 630kg at £1820, Charolais 610kg at £1770; Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1670; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 528kg at £1580; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 530kg at £1570 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 530kg at £1550, Charolais 520kg at £1500.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement