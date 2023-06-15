Heavy weight bullocks to at £2160 for a 826kg Aberdeen Angus.

Light weights to 350p for a 386kg Charolais at £1350.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Kilskeery producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250; Irvinestown producer 594kg Limousin at £1620, 828kg Aberdeen Angus at £2160, 670kg Limousin at £1610; Belleek producer 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 494kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1300; Caledon producer 690kg Limousin at £1920, 786kg Charolais at £1860, 668kg Limousin at £1800; Derrygonnelly producer 638kg Charolais at £1690, 506kg Charolais at £1540; Aughnacloy producer 444kg Limousin at £1450; Kinawley producer 434kg Limousin at £1190, 384kg Limousin at £1130, 462kg Charolais at £1280; Tempo producer 350kg Charolais at £1200, 386kg Charolais at £1350, 386kg Limousin at £1210, 418kg Charolais at £1500, 466kg Limousin at £1270, 460kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 412kg Limousin at £1290 and Irvinestown producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 544kg Limousin at £1600, 512kg Limousin at £1470, 548kg Limousin at £1490.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1360 for a Charolais 415kg.

Heifers sold from £600 to £1250 for a Limousin 396kg.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 396kg Limousin heifer at £1250, 420kg Limousin heifer at £1100; Ederney producer 300kg Limousin heifer at £900, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 385kg Limousin steer at £1230, 348kg Charolais steer at £1170, 342kg Charolais steer at £1240; Tempo producer 342kg Charolais steer at £1240, 313kg Charolais steer at £950, 362kg Limousin bull at £1150, 320kg Charolais heifer at £980, 319kg Limousin heifer at £950; Garrison producer 252kg Charolais heifer at £810, 235kg Charolais bull at £810; Lisbellaw producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 366kg Charolais bull at £1180, 388kg Limousin bull at £1170, 370kg Limousin bull at £1260, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 380kg Charolais bull at £1170, 353kg Charolais bull at £1220; Belcoo producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1040, 301kg Hereford bull at £880, 382kg Hereford bull at £990, 400kg Hereford bull at £1030; Kesh producer 311kg Charolais heifer at £930, 318kg Charolais heifer at £960, 195kg Charolais heifer at £580; Dromore producer 316kg Limousin bull at £1040, 452kg Charolais heifer at £750, 310kg Charolais heifer at £880; Enniskillen producer 324kg Charolais steer at £1180, 342kg Charolais steer at £1100; Rosslea producer 233kg Charolais bull at £600, 216kg Limousin steer at £780, 272kg Limousin steer at £880 and Castlederg producer 226kg Shorthorn bull at £710, 376kg Limousin bull at £1080, 317kg Hereford bull at £780, 321kg Limousin bull at £850.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £600 for a Charolais and heifers to £350 for a Hereford.

Suckler cows

2020 born Charolais heifer a Jan born Limousin heifer at £2700, 2020 born Limousin heifer with March born Limousin bull at £2300, 2020 born Charolais heifer with May born Charolais heifer at £2340, 2019 Charolais cow with June born Limousin bull at £2240, 2018 Shorthorn cow with May born Charolais bull at £2060, 2019 Limousin cow with May born Limousin heifer at £1980, 2021 Limousin heifer with May born Limousin bull at £1720, 2014 Hereford cow with February born Limousin heifer at £1390 and 2020 Belgian Blue heifer with February born Limousin bull at £1500.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to 268ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1750 and up to a top of at £2100.

Clabby producer Charolais 754kg at £2100, Charolais 720kg at £1960, Charolais 680kg at £1860, Charolais 630kg at £1810, Charolais 610kg at £1750 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 588kg at £1620.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 228ppk paid for a 870kg Belgian Blue at £1980.

Light weights sold to 242ppk paid for a 484ppk Charolais at £1170.

Advertisement

Advertisement