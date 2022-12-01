Heavy weight steers sold to at £1860 for a 718kg Charolais at £259ppk.

Light weight steers to 310ppk for a 402kg Charolais at £1250.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Boho producer 606kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1480, 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1460, 542kg Charolais at £1400; Rosslea producer 606lg Limousin at £1430, 588kg Limousin at £1510, 608kg Limousin at £570; Roscor producer 396kg Friesian at £600, 466kg Friesian at £740; Newtownbutler producer 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £1530, 602kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 632kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470; Leggs producer 706kg Charolais at £1800, 718kg Charolais at £1860, 730kg Charolais at £1710, 746kg Charolais at £1750; Clabby producer 402kg Limousin at £1250, 378kg Limousin at £1170, 416kg Limousin at £1040, 388kg Limousin at £1140; Enniskillen producer 432kg Limousin at £1180, 450kg Limousin at £1140, 384kg Limousin at £1070, 382kg Aberdeen Angus at £960; Florencecourt producer 680kg Shorthorn at £1690 and Letterbreen producer 510kg Friesian at £900, 494kg Aberdeen Angus at £990.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks and bulls sold to at £1300 for a 480 Limousin.

Heifers sold to at £1100 for a 490kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 269kg Charolais heifer at £980, 289kg Charolais heifer at £760; Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais steer at £980, 345kg Limousin steer at £920, 400kg Charolais at £1070; Newtownbutler producer 422kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1070, 280kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £690; Lisbellaw producer 290kg Charolais heifer at £820, 375kg Limousin steer at £1090, 370kg Charolais steer at £1000, 375kg Limousin steer at £1100, 317kg Charolais steer at £970; Boho producer 235kg Charolais at £660, 232kg Charolais steer at £650, 315kg Limousin steer at £840, 350kg Charolais steer at £1010, 362kg Charolais steer at £1010; Monea producer 391kg Charolais steer at £1120, 352kg Charolais steer at £1030, 350kg Charolais steer at £990; Dromore producer 480kg Limousin at £1300; Belcoo producer 249kg Charolais steer at £880, 295kg Charolais steer at £900,310kg Charolais steer at £890; Kinwley producer 282kg Charolais steer at £960, 279kg Charolais steer at £850, 349kg Limousin steer at £940; Florencecourt producer 313kg Charolais steer at £920, 355kg Charolais steer at £940, 388k Charolais steer at £1150, 340kg Charolais steer 950; Newtownbutler producer 348kg Charolais heifer at £840, 380kg Charolais steer at £1020, 324kg Charolais heifer at £790, 413kg Charolais steer at £990, 300kg Charolais heifer at £800, 291kg Charolais heifer at £800; Bellenaleck producer 287kg Charolais steer at £910, 329kg Charolais steer at £970, 354kg Limousin steer at £980, 276kg Charolais steer at £1030; Belleek producer 394kg Charolais heifer at £910, 383kg Charolais heifer at £920, 318kg Charolais heifer at £880; Letterbreen producer 366kg Limousin steer at £1030 and Lisnaskea producer 307kg Charolais bull at £930, 295kg Charolais steer at £890, 350kg Charolais steer at £960, 369kg Charolais bull at £940, 290kg Charolais steer at £890.

Calves

Charolais bull born November at £430, Charolais bull born November at £400, Belgian Blue heifer born November at £360, Belgian Blue heifer born October at £170, Belgian Blue bull born November at £280, Belgian Blue bull born November at £240, Belgian Blue bull born November at £285; Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull born October at £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer born November at £275 and Aberdeen Angus heifer born October at £105.

Heifers

Dungannon producer Charolais 596kg at £1560, 580kg Charolais at £1430; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 622kg at £1510; Omagh producer Limousin 596kg at £1480; Newtownbutler producer Limousin 576kg at £1460; Trillick producer Charolais 572kg at £1460; Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg at £1440.

Fat cows

Derrygonnlley producer Charolais 824kg at £1760; Irvinestown producer Charolais 752kg at £1530; Florencecourt producer Simmental 642kg at £1510, Limousin 742kg at £1500; Monea producer 674kg Charolais at £1370 and Derrylin producer 674kg at £1310.

Suckler cows