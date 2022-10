Heavy weight steers selling to £1890 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight steers to at £1890 for a 702kg Charolais and up to 272p for a 584kg Charolais at £1590.

Light weights to 285p for a 424kg Charolais at £1210 and a 490kg Charolais at £1400.

Bullocks

Lisnaskea producer 392kg Charolais at £1160, 440kg Charolais at £1010. Trillick producer 474kg Charolais at £1260, 452kg Charolais at £1100, 416kg Limousin at £1020

Letterbreen producer 702kg Charolais 1690, 530kg Charolais at £1440, 630kg Charolais £1590. Fivemiletown producer 502kg Charolais at £1410, 452kg Charolais at £1100. Ballinamallard producer 638kg Charolais at £1570, 650kg Charolais at £1540, 580kg Charolais at £1480 Newtowbutler producer 470kg Charolais at £1330, 462kg Charolais at £1280, 500kg Charolais at £1420, 490kg Charolais at £1400. Dungannon producer 604kg Charolais at £1520, 584kg Charolais at £1460, 598kg Limousin at £1440, 642k Charolais at £1560. Derrylin producer 540kg Charolais at £1340, 542kg Limousin at £1350, 590kg Charolais at £1430, 490kg Charolais at £1360. Lisnaskea producer 630kg Charolais at £1550, 630kg Charolais at £1390. Florencecourt producer 636kg Charolais at £1600, 672kg Charolais at £1570, 628kg Charolais at £1520. Irvinestown producer 584kg Charolais at £1590, 564kg Charolais at £1340. Roscor producer 604kg Charolais at £1520, 516kg Charolais at £1350, 628kg Charolais at £1540. Enniskillen producer 644kg Limousin at £1590, 602kg Charolais at £1580, 592kg Charolais at £1450, 584kg Limousin at £1300, 588kg Limousin at £1430, 582kg Charolais at £1530, 574kg Charolais at £1450, 558kg Charolais at £1430. Newtowbutler producer 480kg Charolais at £1180, 548kg Charolais at £1300, 578kg Charolais at £1360.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1250 for a Charolais 404kg.

Heifers sold from £620 to £1080 for a Charolais 405kg.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 438kg Limousin bull at £1080, 359kg Limousin bull at £930. Garrison producer 386kg Charolais steer at £1050, 404kg Limousin steer at £1040, 465kg Charolais steer at £1140. Kinawley producer 366kg Charolais steer at £1020, 381kg Charolais steer at £980, 231kg Charolais bull at £690, 258kg Charolais heifer at £590. Letterbreen producer 305kg Charolais steer at £910, 319kg Charolais steer at £930, 292kg Charolais steer at £930, 252k Belgian Blue heifer at £660. Tempo producer 322kg Limousin steer at £920, 362kg Charolais at £960, 378kg Charolais heifer at £900. Enniskillen producer 187kg Charolais bull at £580, 227kg Charolais bull at £720, 225kg Charolais bull at £660, 236kg Charolais bull at £770. Brookeborough producer 364kg Charolais bull at £950, 297kg Charolais bull at £910, 281kg Charolais bull at £930, 339kg Charolais bull at £940. Kinawley producer 266kg Charolais bull at £820, 305kg Charolais bull at £880, 346kg Charolais bull at £950, 302kg Charolais bull at £870. Derrylin producer 428kg Limousin bull at £1200, 405kg Charolais heifer at £920, 428kg Limousin bull at £1220. Florencecourt producer 221kg Charolais bull at £700, 202kg Charolais bull at £680, 323kg Charolais bull at £860, 226kg Charolais bull at £650.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £220 to at £460 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves to at £300 for a Charolais.

Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £235, Charolais heifer at £300. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300. Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £220. Fivemiletown producer Charolais heifer at £300. Ballygawley producer Charolais bull at £320. Belcoo producer Charolais bull at £385.

Suckler cows

Suckler cow sold from at £1300 to at £1940 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Rosslea producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1940, Belgian Blue cow with a Charolais bull at £1780. Letterbreen producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1700, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1580

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 268ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1650 and to a top of at £1700.

While light weights sold from 207-294ppk paid for a 384kg Charolais at £1130.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 670kg at £1700, Charolais 616kg at £1650, Charolais 500kg at £15410, Charolais 520kg at £1400. Enniskillen producer Charolais 640kg at £1520, Charolais 520kg at £1300, Charolais 490kg at £1290, Charolais 490kg at £1200, Charolais 490kg at £1270. Brookeborough producer Limousin 580kg at £1450, Limousin 600kg at £1400, Charolais 550kg at £1320. Springfield producer Charolais 600kg at £1400, Charolais 530kg at £1380, Charolais 520kg at £1330. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 530kg at £1360. Coa producer 570kg Charolais at £1370, Charolais 548kg at £1330, Charolais 500kg at £1280. Belcoo producer Charolais 580kg at £1420. Trillick producer Charolais 490kg at £1200, Charolais 440kg at £1180. Derrylin producer Charolais 380kg at £1130, Charolais 380kg at £1100. Monea producer Charolais 388kg at £1100, Charolais 356kg at £1000.

Fat cows