Light weight bullocks sold to 370ppk for a 405kg Charolais at £1500.

Heavy weights to 286ppk for a 710kg Limousin at £2030.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Trillick producer 420kg Charolais at £1340, 505kg Charolais at £1480, 585kg Limousin at £1680; Aughnacloy producer 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1460, 605kg Aberdeen Angus at £1640, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660; Eskra producer 440kg Charolais at £1480, 470kg Charolais at £1450, 495kg Simmental at £1450, 470kg A at £1540, 475kg Limousin at £1470; Macken producer 475kg Limousin at £1470, 600kg Limousin at £1510; Derrylin producer 375kg Charolais at £1310, 475kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 460kg Charolais at £1550; Kesh producer 425kg Charolais at £1450, 510kg Charolais at £1670; Derrylin producer 590kg Charolais at £1690, 555kg Limousin at £1670, 510kg Limousin at £1550, 545kg Limousin at £1760; Garrison producer 445kg Belgian Blue at £1410, 450kg Charolais at £1200, Maguiresbridge producer 445kg Simmental at £1430, Irvinestown producer 540kg Limousin at £1520, 405kg Limousin at £1180, 408kg Limousin at £1190; Florencecourt producer 465kg Charolais at £1490, 360kg Charolais at £1170,395kg Charolais at £1400; Newtownbutler producer 590kg Limousin at £1630, 490kg Charolais at £1490; Enniskillen producer 515kg Charolais at £1560, 460kg Charolais at £1540, 610kg Charolais at £1720, 440kg Charolais 1420; Bellanaleck producer 485kg Charolais at £1660, 460kg Aberdeen Angus at £1180; Boho producer 635kg Limousin at £1690, 540kg Charolais at £1550, 595kg Charolais at £1600, 605kg Limousin at £1680 and Irvinestown producer 710kg Limousin at £2030, 665kg at £1880.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1380 for a Charolais 374kg , heifers sold from £620 to £1210 for a Charolais 354kg.

Ruling prices

Lack producer 374kg Charolais steer at £1380; Derrylin producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Letterbreen producer 283kg Limousin heifer at £1100; Kesh producer 246kg Limousin heifer at £790, 344kg Limousin heifer at £900, 265kg Charolais steer at £890, 277kg Charolais steer at £860; Belleek producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £900, 343kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £910, 374kg Limousin steer at £1090, 306kg Limousin steer at £1010; Garrison producer 275kg Charolais steer at £960, 400kg Charolais steer at £1160, 356kg Charolais steer at £1150, 257kg Charolais steer at £840, 173kg Charolais bull at £740, 272kg Charolais heifer at £830; Enniskillen producer 320kg Limousin steer at £1070, 298kg Limousin steer at £1000, 268kg Limousin steer at £900, 274kg Limousin heifer at £870, 283kg Limousin heifer at £1100, 252kg Charolais heifer at £860, 216kg Limousin heifer at £800; Irvinestown producer 310kg Limousin bull at £1000, 315kg Limousin bull at £1020, 334kg Limousin bull at £980, 276kg Charolais bull at £940; Kesh producer 304kg Charolais heifer at £990, 319kg Charolais heifer at £990, 262kg Charolais bull at £940; Belleek producer 297kg Limousin heifer at £890, 347kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 272kg Charolais steer at £950, 296kg Charolais steer at £980, 324kg Charolais steer at £890 and Tempo producer 303kg Limousin at £950, 254kg Limousin bull at £910 and Derrylin producer 362kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 337kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 319kg Limousin heifer at £980.

Calves

Beef bred calves sold from at £200 to at £495, a heifers to at £290 for a Hereford.

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £495, Charolais bull at £300; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275; Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £270; Springfield producer Hereford bull at £240; Maguiresbridge producer Hereford heifer at £290; Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £270, Hereford heifer at £220 and Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £215.

Suckler cows

2020 born Hereford heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1520, 2020 born Hereford heifer near note at £1480, 2020 Shorthorn beef heifer with Shorthorn beef heifer at £1480, 2011 Simmental cow with Limousin heifer at £1450, 2019 Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1450, 2016 Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1440, 2021 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer with Simmental bull at £1430, 2019 Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1370, 2020 Limousin heifer due Jan Limousin bull at £1340; 2019 Simmental heifer due December Limousin bull at £1300 and 2020 Simmental heifer due December to Limousin bull at £1280.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 305ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1830 and to a top price of at £2180.

Medium weights to 344ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1650.

Light weights to 344ppk paid for a 330kg Charolais at £1150.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 850kgat £2180, Charolais 640kg at £1890, Charolais 600kg at £1830, Charolais 5960kg at £1750, Charolais 600kg at £1700, 480kg 480kg at £1650, Charolais 500kg at £1550; Culkey producer Charolais 500kg at £1610 Charolais 480kg at £1500; Kinawley producer Charolais 470kg £1580; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 510kg at £1570, Charolais 465kg at £1530; Trillick producer Charolais 540kg at £1630; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 540kg at £1650, Charolais 450kg at £1480, Charolais 460kg at £1460, Charolais 470kg at £1370; Derrylin producer Charolais 450kg at £1560, Charolais 480kg at £1550, Charolais 400kg at £1290, Charolais 430kg at £1360, Charolais 320kg at £1110 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 330kg at £1150.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 254k paid for a 595 Charolais at £1510.

Medium weights to 252ppk for a 480g Charolais at £1210.

