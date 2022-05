Heifer cows sell to £1480 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £465 for Simmental Heifer Calf for a Warrenpoint Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1060 for a 378k Charolais Bull from Rathfriland Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1400 for 876k Friesian, Heifers Topped £1480 for 714k Friesian, Bullocks topped at £1270 for 584k Holstein,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £320, Angus at £320, Warrenpoint Farmer Blue at £280, Blue at £250, Gilford Farmer Blue at £235, Blue at £215, Newry Farmer Angus at £215, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin at £210, Warrenpoint Farmer MBE at £205, Gilford Farmer Blue at £200, Clough Farmer Limousin at £185,

Heifer Calves: Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £465, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £400, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £390, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £375, Angus at £300, Donaghcloney Farmer Angus at £300, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin at £295,

WEANLING Male Calves: Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 308k at £940 (306), Charolais 378k at £1060 (281), Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 262k at £730 (279), Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 356k at £990 (278), Waringstown Farmer Hereford 232k at £640 (276), Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 378k at £1060, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 400k at £1000, Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 378k at £1000, Charolais 356k at £990, Charolais 402k at £950, Charolais 308k at £940, Poyntzpass Farmer Charolais 398k at £930, Atticall Farmer Limousin 352k at £930, Newcastle Farmer Simmental 368k at £920, Newry Farmer Angus 346k at £900,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Atticall Farmer Limousin 332k at £835 (252), Newry Farmer Charolais 276k at £650 (236), Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 244k at £570 (234), Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 334k at £770 (231), Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 270k at £600 (223), Blonde 298k at £660 (222), Atticall Farmer Limousin 332k at £835, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 334k at £770, Hereford 382k at £710, Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 298k at £660, Newry Farmer Charolais 276k at £650, Ballynahinch Farmer Shorthorn 340k at £650, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 310k at £650, Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 284k at £610, Blonde 270k at £600, Aramgh Farmer Limousin 278k at £595,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn Farmer Friesian 876k at £1400, FCK 658k at £1250, Dromara Farmer HOL 626k at £1110, Annalong Farmer Simmental 626k at £1070, Katesbridge Farmer HOL 684k at £1060, Seaford Farmer Saler 496k at £900, Dromara Farmer Angus 526k at £760, Newcastle Farmer Shorthorn 470k at £740,

Store Heifers: Seaforde Farmer Charolais 330k at £890 (270), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 572k at £1440 (252), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 586k at £1380 (236), Newcastle Farmer Angus 316k at £730 (231), Seaforde Farmer Charolais 334k at £770 (231), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 576k at £1320, (230), Castlewellan Farmer Friesian 714k at £1480, Limousin 572k at £1440, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 586k at £1380, Castlewellan Farmer Friesian 690k at £1340, Limousin 576k at £1320, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 566k at £1160, Dromara Farmer Limousin 482k at £1050, Limousin 468k at £960, Seaforde Farmer Charolais 330k at £890, Newcastle Farmer Angus 398k at £870,

Bullocks: Kilcoo Farmer Blue 378k at £1030 (273), Ballyward Farmer Holstein 584k at £1270 (218), Seaforde Farmer Saler 452k at £980 (217), Downpatrick Farmer Blue 390k at £840 (216), Banbridge Farmer Angus 438k at £920 (210), Ballyward Farmer Holstein 564k at £1160 (206), Ballyward Farmer Holstein 584k at £1270, Holstein 620k at £1260, Holstein 582k at £1190, Holstein 564k at £1160, Holstein 562k at £1140, Holstein 588k at £1120, Holstein 564k at £1090, Holstein 546k at £1080, Holstein 556k at £1080, Kilcoo Farmer Blue 378k at £1030,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a goodtrade. Fat Ewes selling to a Good trade this week again. Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £5.99 a kilo for 19.2kg at £115, Fat ewes topped at £224 for a Texel Ewe from a Kilkeel Farmer. More ewes over the £199 mark this week with plainer ewes from £165 to £180.

Spring LAMBS: Mayobridge Farmer 26.3k at £130, Annalong Farmer 24.5k at £128.5, Ballynahinch Farmer 23.2kg at £127.5, Loughbrickland Farmer 25.2kg at £127, Gilford Farmer 24.4kg at £126, Rathfriland Farmer 22k at £125, Mayobridge Farmer 22.9k at £125, Rathfriland Farmer 23.5kg at £125, Annalong Farmer 22.5kg at £124.5,

FAT EWES : Kilkeel farmer: £224, Rathfriland farmer: at £220, Banbridge Farmer at £208, Banbridge Farmer at £196, Annaclone Farmer at £172, Kilkeel Farmer at £172, Jerrettspass Farmer at £170, Annalong Farmer at £168, Ballyroney Farmer at £163, Jerrettspass Farmer at £160,

FAT RAMS: Saintfield Farmer £195, Banbridge Farmer £174, Banbridge Farmer at £154, Ballyward Farmer £120,