Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £146, Kilkeel farmer £140, Kilkeel farmer £132, Dromore farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £129, Hilltown farmer £124, Rathfriland farmer £122, Dromore farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £119, Kilkeel farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £110, Mayobridge farmer £105 and Kilcoo farmer £104.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £146 for 23kg (634ppk), Dromore farmer £144 for 26.3kg (547ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 22.5kg (622ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 23.5kg (595ppk), Mayobridge farmer £138 for 22.1kg (624ppk), Hilltown farmer £137 for 23kg (595ppk), Kilcoo farmer £136.50 for 22kg (620ppk), Rostrevor farmer £136 for 22.8kg (596ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135 for 22kg (613ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 22.6kg (593ppk), Hilltown farmer £126 for 21kg (600ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 20.5kg (600ppk), Kilcoo farmer £122 for 19.6kg (622ppk), Annalong farmer £122 for 20.1kg (607ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £120 for 19.4kg (618ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart of Saturday 3rd June saw fat cows sell to £1970, heifers to £2050 and bullocks to £2050.

Hilltown Mart

Fat cows: Clough farmer £1970 for 784kg (251ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1870 for 788kg (237ppk), Clough farmer £1830 for 722kg (253ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1820 for 854kg (213ppk) and £1820 for 818kg (222ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1750 for 708kg (247ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1610 for 764kg (210ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1590 for 740kg (215ppk), Clough farmer £1550 for 654kg (237ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer £1500 for 582kg (257ppk) and £1470 for 490kg (300ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilkeel farmer £1890, £1750 and £1620, Kilkeel farmer £1490, Rathfriland farmer £1330 and Ballynahinch farmer £1280.

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £1040 for 340kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 372kg (277ppk), Hilltown farmer £970 for 314kg (309ppk), Kilkeel farmer £930 for 396kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £910 for 320kg (284ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 292kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £810 for 266kg (304ppk) and £750 for 248kg (302ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £730 for 286kg (255ppk) and Hilltown farmer £630 for 210kg (300ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Downpatrick farmer £1300 for 500kg (260ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1060 for 384kg (276ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1050 for 420kg (250ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 372kg (271ppk), £990 for 300kg (330ppk) and £980 for 320kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 294kg (309ppk), Gilford farmer £900 for 384kg (234ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 282kg (315ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £860 for 296kg (290ppk), Hilltown farmer £850 for 258kg (330ppk) and £800 for 240kg (333ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer £780 for 276kg (282ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £2050 for 510kg (402ppk), £1940 for 570kg (340ppk) and £1910 for 480kg (398ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1610 for 570kg (282ppk), Clough farmer £1570 for 552kg (284ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 554kg (274ppk) and £1460 for 516kg (283ppk), Clough farmer £1450 for 524kg (276ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 502kg (279ppk) and £1350 for 474kg (285ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1290 for 414kg (311ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 440kg (284ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 434kg (285ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 412kg (293ppk), £1160 for 388kg (299ppk) and £1070 for 378kg (283ppk).