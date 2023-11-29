Heifer with heifer calf sells to a top price of £1360 at Lisnaskea Mart
Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 490kg Limousin (£265) with a 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248).
Smaller heifers sold to £1060 for a 310kg Charolais (£342) with a 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 (£330).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1190 for a 360kg Limousin (£331) with a 360kg Limousin to £1180 (£328) smaller ones sold to £980 for a 300kg Limousin (£327) and a 205kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £630 (£307).
Sample prices
Cows and calves
Lisnaskea producer heifer with heifer calf to £1360.
Store and weanling heifers
Lisbellaw producer 490kg Limousin to £1300. Fivemiletown producer 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) 360kg Limousin to £950 and 310kg Limousin to £780. Derrylin producer 480kg Limousin to £1120 (£233) Magheraveely producer 310kg Charolais to £1060 (£342) Rosslea producer 345kg Charolais to £950 and 270kg Limousin to £760.Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £940. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £940 (£298) 280kg Charolais to £910 (£325) 290kg Charolais to £840 and 300kg Charolais to £780. Derrygonnelly producer 370kg Hereford to £820, 360kg Hereford to £700. Macken producer 305kg Limousin to £760. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £680 and 300kg Charolais to £660. Newtownbutler producer 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 (£330) and 240kg Hereford to £620. Derrylin producer 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £500, 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £490, 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £465, and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £460.
Weanling steers and bulls
Macken producer 360kg Limousin to £1190 (£331) 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) 370kg Limousin to £1010, 300kg Limousin to £980 (£327) 335kg Limousin to £900, 325kg Limousin to £850 and 320kg Simmental to £700. Magheraveely producer 360kg Limousin to £1180 (£328) 400kg Limousin to £1120 (£280) 320kg Charolais to £940 (£294) 305kg Charolais to £900 (£295) 300kg Charolais to £860 and 350kg Limousin to £850. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £1000 (£303) and 300kg Charolais to £900 (£300) Kinawley producer 290kg Charolais to £940 (£324) Derrygonnelly producer 310kg Charolais to £720. Derrylin producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 and 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 (£307) and Rosslea producer 225kg Limousin to £660.
