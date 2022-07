Heifers sell to a top price of £1600 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,390 for a 592kg BB at £2.35 per kg and to a top of £2.99 per kilo for a 394kg at £1,180.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,600 and to a top of £3.13 per kilo for a 512kg BB.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.16 per kilo for a Lim 523kg at £1,130.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks

Bellaghy producer; BB,592kg at £1,390 = 2.35p; Ballymena producer; Lim 394kg at £1,180 = 2.99p; Lim,382kg at £1,130 = 2.96p; Lim,426kg at £1,100 = 2.58p; Lim,326kg at £940 = 2.88p; Maghera producer; Lim,198kg at £490 = 2.47p; Sim,316kg at £650 = 2.06p; Portglenone producer; AA,304kg at £660 = 2.17p; BB,298kg at £730 = 2.45p; Magherafelt producer; AA,496kg at £1,160 = 2.34p; AA,578kg at £1,250 = 2.16p; AA,594kg at £1,320 = 2.22p; AA,564kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,422kg at £950 = 2.25p; Sim,422kg at £1,150 = 2.73p; Sim,514kg at £1,180 = 2.30p; Sim,436kg at £1,050 = 2.41p; Sim,428kg at £1,040 = 2.43p; Swatragh producer; Sal,420kg at £850 = 2.02p; Magherafelt producer; AA,154kg at £360 = 2.34p; Dungiven producer; SHB,626kg at £1,390 = 2.22p; Greysteel producer; Char,408kg at £910 = 2.23p; Char,426kg at £990 = 2.32p.

Heifers

Bellaghy producer; BB,512kg at £1,600 = 3.13p; BB,584kg at £1,300 = 2.23p; BB,562kg at £1,360 = 2.42p; Limavady producer; Char,586kg at £1,430 = 2.44p; Char,586kg at £1,410 = 2.41p; Char,518kg at £1,190 = 2.30p; Char,516kg at £1,180 = 2.29p; Maghera producer; AA,150kg at £250 = 1.67p; AA,124kg at £280 = 2.25p; AA,126kg at £250 = 1.98p; Portglenone producer; AA,246kg at £490 = 1.99p; AA,470kg at £1,050 = 2.23p; Moneymore producer; Lim,576kg at £1,270 = 2.20p; Her,588kg at £1,210 = 2.06p; Swatragh producer; Sal,364kg at £800 = 2.20p; Sal,456kg at £850 = 1.86p; Sal,340kg at £780 = 2.29p; Magherafelt producer; AA,166kg at £270 = 1.63p; AA,144kg at £330 = 2.29p; AA,166kg at £370 = 2.23p; AA,162kg at £310 = 1.91p; Ballymena producer; Lim,470kg at £1,230 = 2.62p;

Dungiven producer; AA,392kg at £820 = 2.09p; Swatragh producer; Lim,424kg at £950 = 2.24p; Lim,372kg at £840 = 2.26p; Lim,332kg at £830 = 2.50p; Lissan producer; Lim,374kg at £800 = 2.14p; Lim,462kg at £1,020 = 2.21p; AA,474kg at £960 = 2.03p; Lim,416kg at £900 = 2.16p; Greysteel producer; Char,632kg at £1,380 = 2.18p.

Another very strong seasonal show of 1,750 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd July. 595 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £170.00. 825 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £145.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight

Tobermore producer; 27kg at £145.00 = 5.37p; Stewartstown producer; 28kg at £140.00 = 5.00p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £139.00 = 5.35p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £139.00 = 5.56p; Tobermore producer; 26kg at £139.00 = 5.35p; Magherafelt producer; 24.4kg at £135.00 = 5.53p; Glarryford producer; 24kg at £135.00 = 5.63p; Kilrea producer; 24.9kg at £135.00 = 5.42p; Coleraine producer; 24kg at £135.00 = 5.63p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £135.00 = 5.40p; Limavady producer; 24.3kg at £134.50 = 5.53p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £134.50 = 4.80p; Ballymena producer; 24kg at £134.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £134.00 = 5.47p.

Middle-Weight Lambs

Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £143.00 = 6.09p; Randalstown producer; 23.2kg at £141.50 = 6.10p; Dunloy producer; 23kg at £140.50 = 6.11p; Limavady producer; 23.6kg at £138.50 = 5.87p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £138.50 = 6.07p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £136.00 = 5.79p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £133.50 = 5.80p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £133.00 = 5.78p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £131.50 = 5.84p; Cookstown producer; 23.75kg at £130.00 = 5.47p; Bellaghy producer; 22.5kg at £130.00 = 5.78p; Crumlin producer; 22kg at £129.50 = 5.89p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £129.00 = 5.86p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £129.00 = 5.71p; Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £128.50 = 5.84p; Toomebridge producer; 22.7kg at £128.50 = 5.66p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £127.50 = 5.54p; Bellaghy producer; 21.25kg at £127.00 = 5.98p.

Light-weight

Limavady producer; 19.8kg at £112.50 = 5.68p; Cookstown producer; 19.8kg at £111.50 = 5.63p; Cookstown producer; 19.4kg at £111.50 = 5.75p; Moneymore producer; 19.5kg at £109.00 = 5.59p; Claudy producer; 19.6kg at £108.50 = 5.54p; Coleraine producer; 19.5kg at £108.00 = 5.54p; Portglenone producer; 18.3kg at £103.00 = 5.63p; Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £83.00 = 4.74p.

Fat Ewes