Heifers sell to £1250 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £400 for Blue Heifer Calf for a Ballinaskeagh Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £920 for a 452k Shorthorn Bullock from Rathfriland Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1100 for 702k Limousin, Heifers topped £1250 for 584k Limousin, Bullocks topped at £1230 for 568k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Ballinaskeagh Farmer Blue at £400, Waringstown Farmer Angus at £390, Angus at £345, Angus at £335, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £300, Katesbridge Farmer Blue at £300, Ballygowan Farmer FCK at £300, Dromore Farmer Blue at £290, Lisburn Farmer Simmental at £290, Newry Farmer Simmental at £270,

Heifer Calves: Ballinaskeagh Farmer Blue at £400, Clough Farmer MBE at £390 x 3, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £365, Ballygowan Farmer FCK at £350, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £330, Ballygowan Farmer FCK at £325, Angus at £300,

WEANLING Male Calves: Banbridge Farmer Blue 148k at £470 (318), Annaclone Farmer Limousin 262k at £770 (294), Limousin 228k at £660 (290), Charolais 250k at £720 (288), Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 270k at £750 (278), Rathfriland Farmer Shorthorn 452k at £920, Newry Farmer Charolais 380k at £850, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 420k at £780, Limousin 450k at £780, Annaclone Farmer Limousin 262k at £770, Rathfriland Farmer Shorthorn 420k at £765, Downpatrick Farmer Simmental 344k at £760, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 270k at £750, Maze Farmer Angus 296k at £750, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 278k at £740,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Dromara Farmer Limousin 236k at £625 (265), Limousin 228k at £600 (264), Limousin 230k at £600 (261), Limousin 270k at £690 (256), Hillsborough Farmer Blue 458k at £890, Charolais 410k at £880, Dromara Farmer Limousin 270k at £690, Limousin 236k at £625, Limousin 230k at £600, Limousin 228k at £600, Loughbrickland Farmer Angus 350k at £600, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 264k at £570, Limousin 282k at £570,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Maze Farmer Limousin 702k at £1100, Leitrim Farmer FR 702k at £960, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 658k at £870, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 616k at £690,

Cow’s and Calves: Waringstown Farmer Shorthorn Cow and Shorthorn Calf at £940,

Store Heifers: Katesbridge Farmer Charolais 462k at £1020 (221), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 584k at £1250 (214), Dromara Farmer Blue 502k at £ 1070 (214), Charolais 528k at £1120 (212), Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 430k at £910 (212), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 584k at £1250, Dromara Farmer Charolais 528k at £1120, Blue 502k at £1070, Katesbridge Farmer Charolais 462k at £1020, Newcastle Farmer Angus 590k at £1020, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 518k at £970, Limousin 430k at £910, Angus 428k at £900, Limousin 476k at £890, Dromara Farmer Simmental 476k at £850,

Bullocks: Dromara Farmer Angus 500k at £1180 (236), Angus 518k at £1220 (235), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 514k at £1170 (228), Rathfriland Farmer Angus 544k at £1200 (220), Downpatrick Farmer Blue 568k at £1230, Dromara Farmer Angus 518k at £1220, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 544k at £1200, Hereford 620k at £1190, Dromara Farmer Angus 500k at £1180, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 572k at £1170, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 514k at £1170, Downpatrick Farmer Blue 544k at £1160, Loughbrickland Farmer Limousin 552k at £1160, Katesbridge Farmer SWR 644k at £1130,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. An Annaclone farmer topped the sale at £5.70 a kilo for 20kg at £114, Fat ewes topped at £196 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge Farmer. More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £145 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Annaclone Farmer 20k at £114, Dromore farmer: 17.5k at £97, Saintfield Farmer 20.4kg at £112.5,

LAMBS: Poyntzpass Farmer 30k at £139, Newry Farmer 27.5k at £136, Bryansford Farmer 30k at £129, Kilkeel Farmer 28.4k at £129, Aramgh Farmer 32k at £129, Poyntzpass Farmer 28.5k at £127, Ballyward Farmer 26.8kg at £125, Hilltown Farmer 27.6k at £125, Ballyward Farmer 25.7k at £125,

FAT EWES: Banbridge farmer: £196, Waringstown farmer: £178, Kilkeel farmer: £174, Portadown farmer: £164, Waringstown farmer: £156, Hilltown Farmer £156, Castlewellan Farmer £139, Annaclone Farmer £138, Rathfriland Farmer at £136, Portadown Farmer at £134,

FAT RAMS: Kilcoo Farmer £178, Annaclone Farmer £122, Rathfriland Farmer £92,