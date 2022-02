Heifers sell to £1330 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £440 for Blue Bull Calf for a Lisburn Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £920 for a 430k Limousin Bull from Kilkeel Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1040 for 708k Hereford, Heifers topped £1330 for 600k Charolais, Bullocks topped at £1300 for 628k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Lisburn Farmer Blue at £440, FCK at £425, FCK at £400, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £390, Rathfriland Farmer Angus at £380, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford at £370, Lisburn Farmer Blue at £360, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £355, Lisburn Farmer FCK at £355, Angus at £350,

Heifer Calves: Dromara Farmer Blue at £320, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin at £300, Dromara Farmer Blue at £290, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £250, Saintfield Farmer Angus at £245, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £245, Dromara Farmer Blue at £240, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £235, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £225.

WEANLING Male Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 210k at £515 (245), Castlewellan Farmer Angus 304k at £740 (244), Angus 308k at £740 (240), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 360k at £815 (227), Crossgar Farmer Simmental 326k at £730 (224), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 430k at £920, Charolais 436k at £910, Limousin 384k at £850, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 440k at £840, Crossgar Farmer Blue 374k at £820, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 360k at £815, Rathfriland Farmer FR 388k at £780, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 356k at £770, Angus 388k at £760, Castlewellan Farmer Angus 304k at £740,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 196k at £540 (276), Charolais 270k at £725 (269), Limousin 288k at £680 (236), Limousin 302k at £710 (235), Armagh Farmer Blonde 328k at £740, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 270k at £725, Armagh Farmer Charolais 316k at £720, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 302k at £710, Limousin 288k at £680, Limousin 284k at £640, Angus 316k at £600, Limousin 196k at £540,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Waringstown Farmer Hereford 708k at £1040, Simmental 684k at £1000, Shorthorn 642k at £980, Hereford 468k at £850,

Store Heifer’s: Banbridge Farmer Charolais 600k at £1330, Charolais 626k at £1300, Charolais 548k at £1200, Limousin 484k at £1170, Charolais 524k at £1140, Limousin 448k at £1050, Limousin 468k at £980,

Bullocks: Banbridge Farmer Blue 628k at £1300, Blue 556k at £1190, Limousin 482k at £1170, Limousin 572k at £1170, Limousin 480k at £1160, Limousin 436k at £1050, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 546k at £990, Friesian 490k at £800, Friesian 418k at £700, Rathfriland Farmer MBE 424k at £700,

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. Armagh farmer topped the sale at £5.95 a kilo for 18kg at £107, Fat ewes topped at £182 for a Texel Ewe from a Ballymartin Farmer. More ewes over the £152 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £145 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Dromara Farmer 18k at £107, Kilkeel farmer: 18.5k at £105, 21kg at £117,

Hoggets: Kilkeel Farmer 25.4k at £126.5, Crossgar Farmer 25.4k at £125.5, Banbridge Farmer 26.8k at £125.5, Hilltown Farmer 30k at £125, Ballyward Farmer 27.2k at £125, Rathfriland Farmer 29k at £122, Dromara Farmer 23kg at £121, Hilltown Farmer 25k at £121, Crossgar Farmer 23.9k at £120, Kilkeel Farmer 21kg at £117,

FAT EWES : Ballymartin farmer: £182, Sheepbridge farmer: at £168, Katesbridge farmer: at £162, Ballymartin farmer: at £152, at £144, Katesbridge Farmer at £140, Hillsborough Farmer at £137, Kilkeel Farmer at £137, Banbridge Farmer at £136, BanbridgeFarmer at £132,

FAT RAMS: Rathfriland Farmer at £85,