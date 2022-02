Heifers sell to £1410 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £555 for Limousin Heifer Calf for a Kilkeel Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £980 for a 372k Limousin Heifer from Ballynahinch Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1140 for 690k FCK, Heifers topped £1410 for 694k Angus, Bullocks topped at £1360 for 602k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Ballymartin Farmer Angus at £490, Castlewellan Farmer Angus at £450, Ballymartin Farmer Angus at £440, Blue at £395, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £380, Castlewellan Farmer Angus at £370, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £340, Newry Farmer Simmental at £300, Lisburn Farmer Limousin at £290, Limousin at £285,

Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin at £555, Ballymartin Farmer Hereford at £385, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin at £350, Newry Farmer Angus at £330, Ballymartin Farmer Angus at £330, Newry Farmer Angus at £320, Angus at £300, Angus at £285, Gilford Farmer Blue at £280, Newry Farmer Simmental at £265,

WEANLING Male Calves: Annaclone Farmer Charolais 228k at £720 (316), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 262k at £780 (298), Blonde 324k at £960 (296), Annaclone Farmer Charolais 334k at £930 (279), Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 344k at £940 (274), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 372k at £980, Blonde 324k at £960, Limousin 360k at £950, Blonde 344k at £940, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 334k at £930, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 302k at £820, Limousin 262k at £780, Blonde 344k at £750, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 228k at £720, Castlewellan Farmer Angus 300k at £640,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Annaclone Farmer Charolais 312k at £800 (257), Charolais 334k at £850 (255), Charolais 334k at £840 (252), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 322k at £775 (241), Limousin 306k at £720 (236), Annaclone Farmer Charolais 344k at £850, Charolais 334k at £840, Charolais 380k at £810, Charolais 312k at £800, Ballynahinch Farmer Blonde 354k at £800, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 322k at £775, Limousin 346k at £760, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 308k at £720, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 306k at £720, Limousin 328k at £700,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn Farmer FCK 690k at £1140, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 478k at £700, Limousin 574k at £660, Castlewellan Farmer Friesian 598k at £650, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 560k at £640,

Store Heifers: Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 398k at £910 (229), Newry Farmer Limousin 448k at £990 (221), Limousin 446k at £980 (220), Angus 476k at £1040 (219), Limousin 464k at £1010 (218), Limousin 474k at £1030 (217), Banbridge Farmer Angus 694k at £1410, Dromara Farmer Limousin 644k at £1380, Banbridge Farmer Angus 620k at £1280, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 594k at £1110, Blue 578k at £1060, Newry Farmer Angus 476k at £1040, Limousin 474k at £1030, Limousin 464k at £1010, Hereford 468k at £1000, Limousin 448k at £990,

Bullocks: Newry Farmer Limousin 440k at £1070 (244), Limousin 428k at £1030 (241), Dromara Farmer Limousin 542k at £1250 (231), Lisnaget Farmer Blue 410k at £940 (229), Newry Farmer Limousin 516k at £1180 (229), Limousin 438k at £1000 (228), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 602k at £1360, Limousin 594k at £1350, Limousin 610k at £1340, Limousin 614k at £1340, Limousin 656k at £1310, Dromara Farmer Limousin 542k at £1250, Angus 620k at £1250, Banbridge Farmer Friesian 638k at £1230, Banbridge Farmer Angus 594k at £1205, Angus 596k at £1190,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. Ballymartin farmer topped the sale at £5.27 a kilo for 19.1kg at £100.5, Fat ewes topped at £226 for a Texel Ewe from a Poyntzpass Farmer. More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £133 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballymartin Farmer 19.1k at £100.5, Downpatrick farmer: 17.8k at £91, Annalong Farmer 21.5kg at £128,

Hoggets: Annalong Farmer 25.4k at £128, Newry Farmer 26.3k at £121.5, Banbridge Farmer 26k at £121, Katesbridge Farmer 25.8k at £120, Newry Farmer 25.4k at £120, Dromore Farmer 23.9k at £117, Mayobridge Farmer 24.2k at £116, Kilkeel Farmer 24kg at £115,

FAT EWES : Poyntzpass farmer: £226, Kilkeel farmer: at £210, Armagh farmer: at £152, £146, £144, Ballyward Farmer at £144, Armagh Farmer at £140, Hilltown Farmer at £137, Annalong Farmer at £136, Ballymartin Farmer at £133.

FAT RAMS: Katesbridge Farmer at £162, Dromore Farmer £132, Drumbo Farmer at £128, £122,