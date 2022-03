Heifers sell to £1530 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £330 for Limousin Bull Calf for a Mayobridge Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1020 for a 408k Charolais Bullock from Warrenpoint Farmer. Fat cows topped £1230 for 698k Limousin, Cows and Calves Topped £1420, Heifers Topped £1530 for 722k Blue, Bullock’s Topped at £1360 for 592k Charolais,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Mayobridge Farmer Limousin at £330, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £160, Ballyroney Farmer Angus at £150, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £145, Dromore Farmer Friesian at £140, Rathfriland Farmer Hereford at £130, Portaferry Farmer Angus at £125, Angus at £120, Newry Farmer Shorthorn at £110,

Heifer Calves: Mayobridge Farmer Galloway at £420, Blue at £410, Blue at £300, Newry Farmer Angus at £280, Angus at £250, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £235, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford at £205, Dromore Farmer Angus at £180, Dromara Farmer Angus at £140, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £135,

WEANLING Male Calves: Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 408k at £1020 (250), Lisburn Farmer Limousin 352k at £860 (245), Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 224k at £540 (241), Mayobridge Farmer Simmental 364k at £870 (239), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 358k at £850 (238), Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 408k at £1020, Charolais 430k at £1010, Hereford 438k at £990, Charolais 424k at £980, Charolais 422k at £900, Mayobridge Farmer Simmental 364k at £870, Lisburn Farmer Limousin 352k at £860, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 358k at £850, Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 406k at £840, Charolais 414k at £840,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 334k at £780 (234), Rostrevor Farmer Charolais 194k at £450 (232), Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 268k at £600 (224), Charolais 304k at £680 (224), Charolais 320k at £700 (219), Poyntzpass Farmer Limousin 410k at £830, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 334k at £780, Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 390k at £760, Lisburn Farmer Limousin 332k at £720, Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 320k at £700, Charolais 304k at £680, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 334k at £670, Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 268k at £600, Charolais 318k at £590, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 306k at £580,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 698k at £1230, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 686k at £1060, Angus 692k at £1000, Ballymartin Farmer Angus 640k at £970, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 520k at £750, Lisburn Farmer Angus 414k at £690,

Cows and Calves: Banbridge Farmer Limousin cow and Limousin Calf at £1420, Rostrevor Farmer Shorthorn cow and Angus Calf at £1000,

Store Heifers: Ballyroney Farmer Blue 624k at £1460 (234), Annaclone Farmer Limousin 504k at £1160 (235), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 374k at £850 (228), Banbridge Farmer Angus 484k at £1080 (223), Ballyroney Farmer Blue 640k at £1360 (213), Blue 722k at £1530, (212), Ballyroney Farmer Blue 722k at £1530, Blue 624k at £1460, Angus 690k at £1440, Blue 640k at £1360, Dromara Farmer Angus 562k at £1170, Annaclone Farmer Limousin 504k at £1160, Blue 560k at £1150, Angus 558k at £1140, Dromara Farmer Blue 540k at £1100, Annaclone Farmer Blonde 526k at £1100,

Bullocks: Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 532k at £1300 (245), Limousin 556k at £1340 (241), Limousin 494k at £1190 (241), Charolais 592k at £1360 (230), Limousin 500k at £1100 (220), Limousin 538k at £1180 (219), Katesbridge Farmer Charolais 592k at £1360, Limousin 556k at £1340, Limousin 532k at £1300, Hereford 584k at £1260, Limousin 494k at £1190, Charolais 538k at £1180, Dromara Farmer Blue 564k at £1180, Newry Farmer Friesian 610k at £1150, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 500k at £1100, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin 526k at £1090,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs sell to a Good Trade. Fat Ewes selling to a mighty trade this week again. Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.67 a kilo for 19.8kg at £112.5, Fat ewes topped at £258 for a Texel Ewe from a Rathfriland Farmer. More ewes over the £230 mark this week with plainer ewes from £200 to £225.

LIGHT LAMBS: Dromara Farmer 19.8k at £112.5, 20.4k at £112, Kilkeel Farmer 22kg at £122,

Hoggets: Kilkeel Farmer 36k at £138, Hilltown Farmer 31k at £133, Ballyward Farmer 30.8k at £132, 30.4k at £132, Kilkeel Farmer 30.3k at £131, 25k at £131, Downpatrick Farmer 26k at £129.5, Katesbridge Farmer 27.6k at £129.5, Legananny Farmer 26.9kg at £129, Hilltown Farmer 27kg at £129,

FAT EWES : Rathfriland farmer: £258, Rathfriland farmer: at £256, at £248, Ballymartin Farmer at £234, Newry Farmer at £220, Kilkeel Farmer at £209, Ballymartin Farmer at £202, at £194, Castlewellan Farmer at £191,

FAT RAMS: Annalong Farmer at £232, CorbetFarmer £180, Rathfriland Farmer at £172, at £166,