Heifers sell to £1680 at Newtownstewart mart
A smaller supply of cattle on offer met a super trade in all sections at Newtownstewart with heifers selling to £1680 and £945 over weight.
Fat Cows selling to £1620 and 208ppk, while Bullocks and Bulls sold to £1490 and £760 over weight. Cows with Calves to £1710.
Heifer prices: W Dooher, Donemana 735kgs £1680; R Giles, Omagh 515kgs £1350, 500kgs £1100 and £1065; T Gallagher, Newtownstewart 615kgs £1240, 595kgs £1230, 575kgs £1215, 585kgs £1185, 560kgs £1090. F McBrien, Drumquin 470kgs £1100, 450kgs £1100, 425kgs £990. J ~ G Sayers, Donemana 590kgs £1100; K Ward, Claudy 455kgs £950, 465kgs £930, 380kgs £900 and £890, 390kgs £880, 365kgs £850; M Millar, Strabane 405kgs £950, 335kgs £825.
Bullock prices: An Omagh farmer 595kgs £1355, 545kgs £1230, 550kgs £1180; M McNamee, Crockatore 555kgs £1240, 475kgs £1090; J C Sayers, Donemana 495kgs £1070 £1070, 460kgs £930; S Allison, Newtownstewart 385kgs £995 and £960, 440kgs £975, 400kgs £965. A O’Carolan, Castlederg 445kgs £995 and £925, 420kgs £910. W Dooher, Donemana 410kgs £940.
Fat Bulls up to £1490.
Fat Cows: Ms S Allen, Castlederg 720kgs £208; A Maguire, Newtownstewart 530kgs £199; M Hollywood, Drumlea 850kgs £191, 725kgs £187; NRA Bond, Donemana 650kgs £185; M Moore, Drumquin 655kgs £191; Ray Elkin, Omagh 630kgs £166, 730kgs £160, 620kgs £150, 595kgs £151. G J King, Omagh 610kgs £161, 565kgs £146.
Friesian Cows sold from £134 to £150.