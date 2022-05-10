Heifers sell to £1690 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks and bulls sold up to £1490 and £900 over weight.
Bullock and Bull prices: P McConnell, Cranagh, 630kg £1490, Terence McAleer, Gortin, 570kg £1470, 500kg £1390, T R Crawford, Droit, 510kg £1300, and £1290, 480kg £1255, 470kg £1245, P Devine, Donemana, 565kg £1280, K Pinkerton, Omagh 485kg £1205, K Kelly, Gortin, 535kg £1170, 510kg £1170, 425kg £990,440kg £945, 370kg £835, S Hegarty, Castlederg, 435kg £1050 P Connolly, Victoria Bridge, 485kg £1060, 395kg £890, 375kg £810, K Hamilton, Castlederg, 480kg £1025, L Barr, Cullion, 400kg £900, 340kg £825, E Hamilton, Bouglas Bridge, 455kg £870 and £845, T Acheson, Victoria Bridge, 360kg £850, 365kg £850, R Hamilton, Castlederg, 385kg £820, 345kg £760, D Wallace, Donemana, 340kg £790, Smaller bullocks sold from £500 up.
Heifer Prices: P McConnell, Cranagh, 650kg £1690, £670kg £1530, 695kg £1490, 665kg £1425, 620kg £1415, 610kg £1380, 560kg £1340, P j Casey, Strabane, 590kg £1490, 575kg £1220, P Bradley, Plumbridge, 670kg £1475, 600kg £1160, T R Crawford, Droit, 550kg £1370, 490kg £1180, and £1160, 445kg £1120, 485kg £1080, D McFarland, Omagh, 540kg £1320, 500kg £1200, R Cummings, Strabane, 545kg £1135, K Pinkerton Omagh, 470kg £1100, 450kg £990, R Kerrigan, Donemana, 435kg £1050, 455kg £1030, 440kg £945, 405kg £900 and £890, 420kg £870, 380kg £850, G&B O’Neill, Gortin, 420kg £1050 and £1040, 450kg £1025, 385kg £1000, 390kg £940, 350kg £940, B McColgan, Newtownstewart, 500kg £975, 410kg £940, 350kg £750, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart, 410kg £1020, 375kg £940, M Doherty, strabane, 340kg £885, 325kg £780, P, Devine, Donemana, 390kg £840, C Barr, Cullion,330kgs £790, B Moore, Greencastle, 265kgs £735, 280kgs £700.
Fat Cows: G Warnock, Plumbridge, 505kgs £248, 685kgs £211, D&G Britton, Donemana, 535kgs £230, 580kg £215, C Barr, Cullion, 535kg £226, 595kg £156, T Acheson, Victoria Bridge, 505kg £219, 565kg £164, P Casey, Strabane, 770kg £214, 750kgs £177, R Cummings, Strabane, 730kgs £165, B McColgan, Newtownstewart, 830kgs £178, 540kgs £164, M&A Managh, Omagh, 595kgs £183, D&L McFarland, Omagh, 610kgs £175, 605kgs £163.
Friesian Cows: J&D Hunter, Droit, 580kg £166, 500kg £121, S Hemphill, Castlederg, 715kg £159, 655kg £157 570kg £135, a Castlederg farmer 480kgs £146, 635kg £132, poorer cows sold from £110 up.