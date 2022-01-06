Heifers selling from £600 to £1200 at Enniskillen
A good New Year supply of stock with a carry over trade from 2021.
Forward bullocks sold to 242ppk.
Bullocks
Derrygonelly producer 618kg Simmental at £1300, 426kg Limousin at £990, 496kg Simmental at £1060, Belleek producer 434kg Charolais at £960, Letterbreen producer 500kg Limousin at £1130, 576kg Charolais at £1260, 540kg Charolais at £1310, 522kg Charolais at £1190, 558kg Charolais at £1340, 520kg Charolais at £1200 and 524kg Charolais at £1270.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1170 for a Charolais 416kg and heifers sold from £600 to £1200 for a Charolais 465kg.
Ruling prices
Derrygonnelly producer Charolais heifer at £750, 322kg Charolais heifer at £790, 307kg Charolais bull at £840, 415kg Charolais heifer at £940, Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais bull at £920, 399kg Charolais bull at £1010, 320kg Charolais heifer at £800, 334kg Charolais heifer at £850, Belcoo producer 233kg Charolais bull at £690, 222kg Limousin bull at £690, 222kg Limousin bull at £650, 180kg Limousin heifer at £400, Enniskillen producer 364kg Charolais steer at £1000, 304kg Charolais heifer at £800, 395kg Charolais steer at £1090, 271kg Charolais heifer at £770, 439kg Charolais steer at £1020, Derrylin producer 249kg Charolais steer at £790, 305kg Charolais steer at £800, 320kg Charolais steer at £930, Derrygonnelly producer 440kg Charolais steer at £1070, 423kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 465kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 400kg Charolais heifer at £990, Monea producer 335kg Charolais bull at £980, 305kg Charolais bull at £860, Newtownbutler producer 416kg Charolais steer at £1080, 275kg Limousin bull at £780, 225kg Charolais bull at £690, Macken producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £800, 374kg Charolais steer at £1040, 262kg Charolais steer at £800, Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin bull at £820, 277kg Limousin bull at £740, 250kg Limousin bull at £680, 336kg Limousin bull at £800, Kinawley producer Limousin steer at £850, Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais steer at £1090, 412kg Charolais steer at £1030, 415kg Charolais steer at £1000, Derrylin producer 416kg Charolais bull at £1170, 470kg Charolais bullat £1140, 410kg Charolais bull at £1100, 420kg Charolais bull at £1100, Fivemiletown producer 385kg Limousin steer at £960, 350kg Limousin steer at £930, 400kg Limousin steer at £930, Trillick producer 416kg Charolais steer 416kg Charolais steer at £950, 335kg Charolais steer at £870, 406kg Charolais steer at £980, 369kg Charolais steeer at £990, Enniskillen producer 436k Charolais steeer at £1070, 411kg Charolais steer at £1040, 350kg Charolais steer at £890 and Irvinestown prodcer 328kg Limousin bull at £740, 336kg Limousin bull at £820, 388kg Limousin bull at £790, 331kg Limousin bull at £770.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves from Limousin, £180-£330, heifer calves from £141-£260 Belgian Blue.
Tempo producer Limousin bull at £330, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus 290kg 19004
Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, 260kg Belgian Blue heifer and Enniskillen Belgian Blue bull at £265.
Suckler cows
Irvinestown producer Limousin heifer with heifer at £1350, Lisnaskea producer Charolais with heifer at £2050, Lisbellaw producer Charolais cow with clad at £1200, Rosslea producer Simmental cow in calf, Simmental in calf at £1400, Derrylin producer Charolais cow in calf at £1400, Limousin cow in calf at £1320, Ballinamallard producer Hereford cow in calf at £1430, Augher producer Charolais cow in calf at £1340, Shorthorn cow in calf at £1180 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais cow in calf at £1300, Simmental cow in calf at £1420.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 233ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1280.
Medium weights from 200-245ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1100.
While light weights sold from 204-253ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £960.
Garrison producer Charolais 564kg at £1300, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 550kg at £1280, Macken producer Charolais 582kg at £1280, Belleek producer Charolais 530kg at £1240, Charolais 510kg at £1200 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 550kg at £1220.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 2010ppk paid for a 658kg Charolais at £1380, Lighter weights from 100-210 ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1060, Friesian cows from 62-135ppk paid for a 790kg Friesian at £1060.
Lisbellaw producer Charolais 650kg at £1380, Charolais 760kg at £1300, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 750kg at £1360, Charolais 530kg at £1120, Belleek producer Charolais 710kg at £1320 and Letterbreen producer Charolais 540kg at £1090.