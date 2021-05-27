Heifers selling to a height of £1510 at Dungannon Mart

Heifers sold to a height of £1510 for a 735kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00).

Fat cows sold to £1190 640kg Hereford (186.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £360 Shorthorn beef bull while heifer calves peaked at £240 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling peaked at £750 for a 300kg Limousin bull (245.00).

Heifers sold to £730 335kg Limousin (218.00).

Steers

Steer prices cleared to a height of £1540 800kg Aberdeen Angus (193.00) presented by N Elliott, £1400 745kg Aberdeen Angus (188.00); J and S Blackburn £1060 505kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00), £850 365kg Aberdeen Angus (233.00), £800 400kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00); a Ballygawley producer £940 445kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00) and R Jordan £710 345kg Hereford (206.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1510 735kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00) presented by S and B Casey, £1390 685kg Simmental (203.00), £1345 630kg Aberdeen Angus (214.00), £1080 555kg Simmental (195.00); W Bloomer £1280 660kg Hereford (194.00); T Brown £1070 495kg Char (216.00), £920 460kg Char (200.00); W Johnston £990 455kg Limousin (218.00) and a Ballygawley producer £700 330kg Limousin (212.00).

Fat cows topped at £1190 640kg Hereford (186.00); presented by A Linton.

Dropped calves

Once again a good entry of calves with a lot of younger type calves on offer saw prices top at £360 Shorthorn beef bull presented by M Smith; R Cuddy £290 Limousin bull, £265 Limousin bull; D Montgomery £280 Hereford bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Simmental bull, £250 Hereford bull; C Weir £270 Belgian Blue bull; B Hughes £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Robinson £250 Simmental bull; S Donaghy £240 Belgian Blue bull and R Cuddy £240 Limousin bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £50 to £90.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £240 Aberdeen Angus presented by D Foreman, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Weir £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B Hughes £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and C Elkin £210 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings

Weanling sold to a height of £750 for a 300kg Limousin steer (245.00) presented by W Donaldson, £720 255kg Limousin (280.00); J Fay £690 290kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00) and J Loughran £510 235kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00).