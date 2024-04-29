Heifers selling to a top of £1570 at Rathfriland Co-op
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old, topped to £470 for Simmental bull calf for a Dromara farmer.
Weanling heifer calves topped to £1390 for a 484kg from Dromore farmer.
Fat cows topped £1060 for 650k Shorthorn.
Cow and calves topped £1520.
Heifers topped £1570 for 576k Charolais.
Bullocks topped at £1500 for 582k Angus.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dromore farmer Hereford at £390, Newry farmer Simmental at £405, Simmental at £375, Simmental at £360, Simmental at £350, Simmental at £335, Dromara farmer Blue at £290 and Ballyward farmer Angus at £275, Angus at £275, Angus at £275,
Heifer calves
Dromara farmer Charolais at £385, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at 320, Limousin at £285, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £275, Newry farmer Simmental at £275, Castlederg farmer Simmental at £270, Dromara farmer Charolais at £255, Castlederg farmer Simmental at £255, Simmental at £250 and Dromore farmer Hereford at £250.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.45 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Dromore farmer Hereford 484k at £1390, Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 455k at £1300, Charolais 455k at £1300, Dromore farmer Hereford 472k at £1290, Hereford 396k at £1250, Hereford 390k at £1190, Dromore farmer Limousin 354k at £1190, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £1160 and Dromore farmer Hereford 420k at £1150, Hereford 388k at £1080.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £2.94 pence per kilo.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cullyhanna farmer Charolais 378k at £1110, Charolais 350k at £990, Armagh farmer Angus 438k at £950, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 310k at £900, Poyntzpass farmer Saler 336k at £860, Armagh farmer Angus 386k at £810, Clough farmer Friesian 334k at £800, Kilkeel farmer Blue 286k at £770, Dromore farmer Limousin 340k at £760 and Lurgan farmer Blue 298k at £750.
Fat cows
Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 650k at £1060, Dromore farmer Angus 588k at £1040, Limousin 568kg at £1010, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 650k at £980, Dromara farmer Friesian 646k at £840, Castlewellan farmer Saler 458k at £790 and Dromara farmer Hereford 488k at £780.
Cows and calves
Corbet farmer Angus cow and Hereford calf at £1520, Castlewellan farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1400, Dromore farmer Hereford cow and Charolais calf at £1280, Hereford cow and Charolais calf at £1180, Warrenpoint farmer Speckled Park cow and Limousin calf at £1100 and Dromore farmer Limousin cow and Charolais calf at £1040,
Heifers
Heifers topped to £3.25 pence per kilo.
Gilford farmer Charolais 576k at £1570, Charolais 622k at £1550, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 580k at £1530, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 558k at £1500, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 588k at £1500, Gilford farmer Limousin 600k at £1490, Limousin 532k at £1450, Charolais 520k at £1450 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 542k at £1430, Blue 556k at £1400.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.96 pence per kilo.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katesbridge farmer Angus 582k at £1500, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 544k at £1490, Kilkeel farmer Blue 636k at £1470, Ballyward farmer Blue 550k at £1450, Castlewelllan farmer Simmental 470k at £1390, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 484k at £1350, Newry farmer Shorthorn 538k at £1340, Kilkeel farmer Blue 524k at £1320, Hillsborough farmer Hereford 516k at £1310 and Castlewellan farmer Angus 564k at £1300.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.
Loughbrickland farmer topped the sale at £8.34 a kilo for 21kg at £175.
Fat ewes topped at £210.
More ewes over the £200 mark last week with plainer ewes from £180 to £198.
Spring lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Loughbrickland farmer 25k at £196, Ballyward farmer 24.8k at £195, Ballynahinch farmer 26.3k at £195, Banbridge farmer 25.5k at £192, 23k at £189, Katesbridge farmer 23.5k at £188, 23k at £186, Corbet farmer 23k at £185, Ballyward farmer 22.2k at £183 and Ashfield farmer 24.5k at £180.
Hoggets
Katesbridge farmer 32k at £205, Banbridge farmer 30k at £199, 28.2k at £193, Poyntzpass farmer 27k at £193, Banbridge farmer 24.7k at £188, Kilkeel farmer 34.2k at £180, Rathfriland farmer 32.5k at £180, Rathfriland farmer 25.6k at £180, Annaclone farmer 24k at £175 and Poyntzpass farmer 27k at £172.
Fat ewes
Markethill farmer at £210, Rathfriland farmer at £206, Newry farmer at £198, Katesbridge farmer at £194. Rathfriland farmer at £192, Newry farmer at £190, Hilltown farmer at £190, Newry farmer at £190, Rathfriland farmer at £186 and Newry farmer at £180.
Fat rams
Poyntzpass farmer at £140, Hilltown farmer at £132 and Castlewellan farmer at £128.
Ewes and lambs
Dromore farmer at £345, at £340, at £340, at £335, Kilkeel farmer at £330, Hillsborough farmer at £325, Kilkeel farmer at £325 and Ballymartin farmer at £325.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.