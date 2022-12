The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £390 for Limousin bull calf for a Waringstown farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1150 for a 542k Aberdeen Angus from Banbridge farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £700 for 464k Shorthorn.

Suckler cows topped £1410.

Heifers topped £1590 for 776k Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1520 for 630k Montbeliarde.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Waringstown farmer Limousin at £390, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Annalong farmer Simmental at £265, Newry farmer Hereford at £250, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £250, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £220 and Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £220.

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Simmental at £280, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £205, Greencastle farmer Specklepark at £195, Newry farmer Hereford at £185, Hereford at £185, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £180, Belgian Blue at £180, Belgian Blue at £175, Belgian Blue at £175 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £175.

Weanling male calves

Annaclone farmer Charolais 286k at £750 (263), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 284k at £740 (261), Castlewellan farmer Simmental 310k at £780 (252), Annaclone farmer Specklepark 262k at £640 (245), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1150, Annalong farmer Limousin 352k at £810, Simmental 310k at £780, Shorthorn 372k at £770, Annaclone farmer Charolais 286k at £750, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 284k at £740, Annaclone farmer Charolais 328k at £740, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 334k at £690, Katesbridge farmer Specklepark 262k at £640 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 318k at £640.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 254k at £640 (252), Waringstown farmer Hereford 308k at £640 (208), Hereford 218k at £430 (198), Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 266k at £500 (188), Waringstown farmer Hereford 392k at £660, Hereford 308k at £640, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 254k at £640, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 266k at £500, Aberdeen Angus 286k at £480, Waringstown farmer Hereford 218k at £430 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 272k at £400.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 464k at £700 and Lisburn farmer Friesian 544k at £660.

Suckler cows

Waringstown farmer Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £1410 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais springing at £960.

Store heifers

Ballyward farmer Charolais 356k at £850 (239), Charolais 444k at £1050 (237), Moira farmer Limousin 330k at £780 (236), Banbridge farmer Hereford 776k at £1590, Hereford 656k at £1390, Hereford 604k at £1380, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 600k at £1310, Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 636k at £1270, Norwegian Red 588k at £1150, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 514k at £1140, Ballyward farmer Charolais 444k at £1050 and Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 580k at £1050, Norwegian Red 538k at £1040.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Charolais 362k at £970 (268), Rathfriland farmer Montbeliarde 606k at £1480 (244), Ballyward farmer Charolais 526k at £1280 (243), Rathfriland farmer Montbeliarde 630k at £1520 (242), Ratrhfriland farmer Montbeliarde 630k at £1520, Montbeliarde 606k at £1480, Montbeliarde 668k at £1460, Belgian Blue 600k at £1400, Montbeliarde 598k at £1390, Montbeliarde 592k at £1300, Ballyward farmer Charolais 526k at £1280, Banbridge farmer Friesian 562k at £1190, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 560k at £1160 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 576k at £1150,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Loughbrickland farmer topped the sale at £4.84 a kilo for 19kg at £92.

Fat ewes topped at £140 for a Texel ewe from a Rathfriland farmer.

More ewes over the £120 mark this week with plainer ewes from £95 to £100.

Spring lambs

Downpatrick farmer 26.6k at £116, 26k Ballynahinch farmer 26kg at £116, 23.5k at £110, Dromara farmer 23.5k at £110, Annaclone farmer 23.2kg at £107, Banbridge farmer 22.4k at £105, Katesbridge farmer 23k at £105. Rathfriland farmer 22k at £105, Bryansford farmer 22.4k at £105 and Rathfriland farmer 22.2k at £103.50.

Fat ewes

Raathfriland farmer: £140, at £130, Annaclone farmer at £129, Hilltown farmer at £126, Moy farmer at £126, at £124, Annaclone farmer at £103, Moy farmer at £100, Ballynahinch farmer at £99 and Hilltown farmer £95.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer at £110.