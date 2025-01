Heifers selling to a top of £1750 at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good show of cattle at Rathfriland on Friday for the first sale of the new year.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £700 for Shorthorn heifer calf for a Rathfriland farmer.

Weanling heifer calves topped to £1340 for a 426kg from a Kilkeel farmer.

Fat cows topped £1590 for 762kg, Aberdeen Angus.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1750 for 506kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1650 for 542kg Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £510, Comber farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £405, Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Newtownsards farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £395, Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus at £395, Newtownsards farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £360 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £355,

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £700, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £350, Burren farmer Limousin at £345, Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £320, Burren farmer Limousin at £310, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Corbet farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Belgian Blue at £280, Belgian Blue at £265 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250.

Weanlings

Male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 344k at £1290, Limousin 368k at £1290, Limousin 348k at £1250, Limousin 318k at £1190, Rostrevor farmer Charolais 378k at £1180, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 354k at £1170, Ballyward farmer Limousin 282k at £1090, Aghagollan farmer Limousin 304k at £1090, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 314k at £1030 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 278k at £1010.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £1340, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 452k at £1170, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 368k at £1070, Aberdeen Angus 390k at £1030, Aberdeen Angus 368k at £990, Ballyward farmer Limousin 272k at £970, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 340k at £950, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 344k at £880 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 244k at £820, Limousin 266k at £800.

Fat cows

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 762k at £1590, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 874k at £1570, Dromore farmer Friesian 750k at £1390, Friesian 758k at £1330, Ballyroney farmer Ayrshire 652k at £1290, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 678k at £1280 and Ballyroney farmer Ayrshire 716k at £1140, Friesian 638k at £990, Ayrshire 618k at £890.

Heifers

Banbridge farmer Limousin 506k at £1750, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 638k at £1630, Banbridge farmer Limousin 548k at £1620, Limousin 522k at £1610, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 664k at £1610 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 460k at £1600, Limousin 526k at £1560, Limousin 534k at £1550, Simmental 552k at £1520, Limousin 486k at £1500.

Bullocks

Moira farmer Belgian Blue 542k at £1650, Belgian Blue 578k at £1640, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k at £1560, Moira farmer Shorthorn 534k at £1490, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 536k at £1435, Aberdeen Angus 436k at £1385 and Ballynahinch farmer Friesian 450k at £1200.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.