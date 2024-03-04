Heifers selling to a top of £1780 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £410 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballyward farmer.
Weanling heifers calves topped to £1120 for a 436kg from Armagh farmer.
Fat cows topped £1610 for 788k, Norwegian Red.
Heifers topped £1780 for 638k Charolais.
Bullocks topped at £1700 for 634k Aberdeen Angus.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Ballyward farmer Limousin at £410, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £405, Newry farmer Simmental at £405, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Dromara farmer Herford at £400, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £400, Newry farmer Simmental at £390 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £365.
Heifer calves
Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £550, Seaforde farmer Charolais at £395, Castlewellan farmer Simmental at £385, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £355, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £355, Newry farmer Simmental at £350, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £350 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £335.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.47 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Kilcoo farmer Blonde 376k at £1100, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 422k at £1100, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £1100, Ballyward farmer Charolais 372k at £1050, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £1010, Hereford 350k at £1000, Limousin 292k at £990, Banbridge farmer Limousin 340k at £970, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 382k at £900, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 324k at £900 and Crossmaglen farmer Charolais 392k at £890.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.32 pence per kilo, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 436k at £1120, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 338k at £1120, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 432kg at £1110, Aghalee farmer Charolais 348k at £1080, Shorthorn 394k at £1080, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 424k at £1070, Hereford 422k at £990, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh 402k at £980 and Dromara farmer Limousin 316k at £920, Limousin 320k at £910.
Fat cows
Dromara farmer Norwegian Red 788k at £1610, Limousin 712kg at £1550, Shorthorn 732k at £1490, Friesian 742k at £1360, Aghalee farmer Charolais 754k at £1340, Banbridge farmer Friesian 682k at £1100, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 780k at £1095, Kilkeel farmer Blonde 650k at £1080, Ballyroney farmer Shorthorn 696k at £1080 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1000.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.79 pence per kilo.
Rathfriland farmer Charolais 638k at £1780, Limousin 654k at £1740, Limousin 648k at £1660, Charolais 624k at £1595, Charolais 594k at £1540, Limousin 578k at £1520, Charolais 580k at £1480, Limousin 576k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 564k at £1450 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 584k at £1430.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.99 pence per kilo, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 634k at £1700, Ballyward farmer Charolais 576k at £1700, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 666k at £1700, Charolais 568k at £1680, Limousin 592k at £1670, Limousin 558k at £1630, Hereford 594k at £1620, Charolais 534k at £1540 and Mayobridge farmer Hereford 586k at £1500, Hereford 544k at £1490.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.
Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £6.41 a kilo for 18.1kg at £116.
Fat ewes topped at £214.
More ewes over the £208 mark this week with plainer ewes from £150 to £192.
Hoggets
Ballyroney farmer 31k at £168, Kilkeel farmer 31.6k at £166, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £159.50, Corbet farmer 29.2k at £155, Dromara farmer 29.4k at £154, Rathfriland farmer 30k at £152, Hilltown farmer 29.5k at £151.50, Castlewellan farmer 28k at £149, Loughbrickland farmer 28.1k at £148 and Saintfield farmer 26k at £147.
Fat ewes
Ballyward farmer at £214, Dungannon farmer at £210, at £208, Ballyward farmer at £192, Kilkeel farmer at £178, Moy farmer at £164, Corbet farmer at £150. at £148 and Hilltown farmer at £146.
Fat rams
Dromara farmer at £208, Rathfriland farmer at £172 and Dromara farmer at £142.
Ewes and lambs
Loughgilly farmer at £245, Ballyward farmer £240 and Crossgar farmer £225.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.