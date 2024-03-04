Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £410 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballyward farmer.

Weanling heifers calves topped to £1120 for a 436kg from Armagh farmer.

Fat cows topped £1610 for 788k, Norwegian Red.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1780 for 638k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1700 for 634k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyward farmer Limousin at £410, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £405, Newry farmer Simmental at £405, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Dromara farmer Herford at £400, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £400, Newry farmer Simmental at £390 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £365.

Heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £550, Seaforde farmer Charolais at £395, Castlewellan farmer Simmental at £385, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £355, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £355, Newry farmer Simmental at £350, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £350 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £335.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.47 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Kilcoo farmer Blonde 376k at £1100, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 422k at £1100, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £1100, Ballyward farmer Charolais 372k at £1050, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £1010, Hereford 350k at £1000, Limousin 292k at £990, Banbridge farmer Limousin 340k at £970, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 382k at £900, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 324k at £900 and Crossmaglen farmer Charolais 392k at £890.

Weanling heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers topped to £3.32 pence per kilo, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 436k at £1120, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 338k at £1120, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 432kg at £1110, Aghalee farmer Charolais 348k at £1080, Shorthorn 394k at £1080, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 424k at £1070, Hereford 422k at £990, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh 402k at £980 and Dromara farmer Limousin 316k at £920, Limousin 320k at £910.

Fat cows

Dromara farmer Norwegian Red 788k at £1610, Limousin 712kg at £1550, Shorthorn 732k at £1490, Friesian 742k at £1360, Aghalee farmer Charolais 754k at £1340, Banbridge farmer Friesian 682k at £1100, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 780k at £1095, Kilkeel farmer Blonde 650k at £1080, Ballyroney farmer Shorthorn 696k at £1080 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1000.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.79 pence per kilo.

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 638k at £1780, Limousin 654k at £1740, Limousin 648k at £1660, Charolais 624k at £1595, Charolais 594k at £1540, Limousin 578k at £1520, Charolais 580k at £1480, Limousin 576k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 564k at £1450 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 584k at £1430.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.99 pence per kilo, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 634k at £1700, Ballyward farmer Charolais 576k at £1700, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 666k at £1700, Charolais 568k at £1680, Limousin 592k at £1670, Limousin 558k at £1630, Hereford 594k at £1620, Charolais 534k at £1540 and Mayobridge farmer Hereford 586k at £1500, Hereford 544k at £1490.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £6.41 a kilo for 18.1kg at £116.

Fat ewes topped at £214.

More ewes over the £208 mark this week with plainer ewes from £150 to £192.

Hoggets

Ballyroney farmer 31k at £168, Kilkeel farmer 31.6k at £166, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £159.50, Corbet farmer 29.2k at £155, Dromara farmer 29.4k at £154, Rathfriland farmer 30k at £152, Hilltown farmer 29.5k at £151.50, Castlewellan farmer 28k at £149, Loughbrickland farmer 28.1k at £148 and Saintfield farmer 26k at £147.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyward farmer at £214, Dungannon farmer at £210, at £208, Ballyward farmer at £192, Kilkeel farmer at £178, Moy farmer at £164, Corbet farmer at £150. at £148 and Hilltown farmer at £146.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer at £208, Rathfriland farmer at £172 and Dromara farmer at £142.

Ewes and lambs

Loughgilly farmer at £245, Ballyward farmer £240 and Crossgar farmer £225.