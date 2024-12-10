Heifers selling to a top of £1920 per head at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 9th December seen a seasonal entry of 60 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a brilliant trade for all stock on offer.

Super demand for fat cows, more cows required.

Bullocks sold to 345p/kg for a Limousin at 284kg (£980) and to a top of £1720 per head for a Stabiliser at 668kg (257p/kg).

Heifers sold to 373p/kg for a Charolais at 400kg (£1490) and to a top of £1920 per head for a Limousin at 640kg (300p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Fat cows sold to 216p/kg for a Limousin at 662kg (£1430) and to a top of £1690 per head for a Limousin at 840kg (201p/kg).

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 16th December - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm, all stock welcome.

Note: Monday 16th December last cattle sale of the year.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 662kg £1430 (216), Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 614kg £1270 (207), Garvagh producer, Limousin 840kg £1690 (201), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 560kg £950 (170), Dungiven producer, Montbeliarde 620kg £1000 (161), Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 556kg £870 (156), Bellaghy producer, Belgian Blue 554kg £850 (153) and Limavady producer, Belted Galloway 526kg £800 (152).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 400kg £1490 (373), Garvagh producer, Limousin 312kg £1050 (337), Garvagh producer, Limousin 334kg £1110 (332), Maghera producer, Charolais 382kg £1110 (291), Maghera producer, Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), Garvagh producer, Charolais 308kg £890 (289), Garvagh producer, Limousin 306kg £840 (275), Garvagh producer, Simmental 366kg £980 (268) and Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue 360kg £900 (250).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 402kg £1350 (336), Garvagh producer, Limousin 412kg £1360 (330), Garvagh producer, Limousin 404kg £1160 (287) and Maghera producer, Charolais 436kg £1070 (245).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 640kg £1920 (300) and Limavady producer, Limousin 610kg £1730 (284).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 284kg £980 (345), Limavady producer, Limousin 292kg £990 (339), Portglenone producer, Simmental 254kg £830 (327), Drumahoe producer, Aberdeen Angus 284kg £790 (278), Drumahoe producer, Aberdeen Angus 280kg £760 (271), Drumahoe producer, Aberdeen Angus 272kg £700 (257) and Drumahoe producer, Aberdeen Angus 236kg £600 (254).

301 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 376kg £1230 (327), Limavady producer, Limousin 486kg £1400 (288), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 434kg £1180 (272) and Garvagh producer, Simmental 442kg £1200 (271).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 526kg £1600 (304), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 574kg £1610 (280), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1430 (280) and Limavady producer, Stabiliser 668kg £1720 (257).

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 7th December seen another sale hit with treacherous weather conditions which may have upset the turn out, it did not upset the trade.

Saturday’s sale saw a smaller entry of over 600 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a super trade with over 420 lambs and 180 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat ewes reached a top of £175 for a single ewe and rams to a top of £150 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching super prices.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £161 for a batch of 10 lambs at 27kg and to a top of 652p/kg for a batch of 10 lambs at 22kg into £143.50.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 14th December - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs – 25kg and over (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 25kg £160 (640), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 25.4kg £156.50 (616), Maghera producer, 40 lambs 25.9kg £157 (606), Moneymore producer, 8 lambs 25kg £150 (600), Limavady producer, 10 lambs 27kg £161 (596), Dungiven producer, 12 lambs 25.7kg £151 (588), Moneymore producer, 1 lamb 25kg £144 (576), Toomebridge producer, 4 lambs 26.8kg £153 (571) and Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 28kg £160 (571).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, 10 lambs 22kg £143.50 (652), Articlave producer, 17 lambs 21.9kg £139.50 (637), Cookstown producer, 7 lambs 22.3kg £141.50 (635), Kilrea producer, 22 lambs 21.9kg £138 (630), Moneymore producer, 8 lambs 23.8kg £149.50 (628), Moneymore producer, 4 lambs 24.8kg £155 (625), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 23kg £143 (622), Swatragh producer, 15 lambs 24.5kg £150.50 (614), Garvagh producer, 17 lambs 23.6kg £144.50 (612), Garvagh producer, 15 lambs 23.9kg £146.50 (613) and Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 23kg £140 (609).

Light weight fat lambs/heavy store lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 12 lambs 20.8kg £131.50 (632), Culnady producer, 9 lambs 20.5kg £127 (620), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 21.3kg £130 (610), Culnady producer, 8 lambs 20.9kg £127.50 (610), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 18kg £110 (611) and Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 18kg £108 (600).

Fat ewes and rams

Maghera producer, 1 ewe £175, Knockloughrim producer, 2 ewes £170, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £161, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £160, Park producer, 8 ewes £150, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ram £150, Park producer, 4 ewes £140, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £136, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £135 and Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £130.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.