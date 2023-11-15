Heifers selling to a top of £2150 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £550 for Limousin bull calf for a Lisburn farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1210 for a 380kg from Ballinaskeagh farmer.
Fat cows topped £1800 for 716k, Charolais.
Cows and calves topped £1080.
Heifers topped £2150 for 680k Charolais.
Bullocks topped at £1800 for 578k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Lisburn farmer Limousin at £550, Annaclone farmer Simmental £500, Lisburn farmer Simmental at £480, Simmental at £460, Simmental at £450, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £410, Annaclone farmer Saler at £390, Ballinaskeagh farmer Montbeliarde at £380 and Lisburn farmer Simmental at £360, Simmental at £355,
Heifer calves
Lisburn farmer Simmental at £520, Annaclone farmer Limousin at £480, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Newry farmer Simmental at £315, Simmental at £310, Ballinaskeagh farmer Blue at £290, Newry farmer Simmental at £290, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £260, Banbridge farmer Blue at £235 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £230,
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.19 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin 380k at £1210, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 454k at £1060, Crossmaglen farmer Aberdeen Angus 488k at £1060, Lisburn farmer Limousin 404k at £1060, Newtownhamilton farmer Aberdeen Angus 420k at £1040, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 338k at £1030, Lisburn farmer Limousin 384k at £1020, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 366k at £1010, Lisburn farmer Limousin 352k at £1010 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 478k at £990.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £2.80 pence per kilo.
Ballyroney farmer Charolais 404k at £1170, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 396k at £1090, Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £1030, Charolais 288kg at £1000, Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 402k at £980, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 370k at £970, Mayobridge farmer Hereford 334k at £960, Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 276k at £960, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 368k at £950 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 308k at £930.
Cows and calves
Hillsborough farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1080. Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin cow at £1070.
Breeding bulls
Ballinaskeagh farmer Hereford at £1410 and Ballyward farmer Limousin at £1310.
Fat cows
Ballyward farmer Charolais 716kg at £1800, Charolais 926k at £1740, Charolais 712k at £1680, Charolais 784k at £1620, Limousin 832k at £1530, Ballyward farmer Limousin 712k at £1480, Ballyward farmer Charolais 744k at £1460, Limousin 782k at £1410, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 610k at £1380 and Ballyward farmer Hereford 752k at £1350.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £3.17 Pence per kilo, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 680k at £2150, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 702k at £1790, Leitrim farmer Hereford at 646k at £1500, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 522k at £1460, Drumlough farmer Aberdeen Angus 624k at £1460, Dromara farmer Limousin 590k at £1430, Ballyroney farmer Blue 536k at £1420, Dromara farmer Limousin 526k at £1420, Castlewellan farmer Maine Anjou 580k at £1380 and Loughall farmer Charolais 524k at £1365.
Bullocks
Bullocks topped to £3.12 pence per kilo.
Dromara farmer Limousin 578k at £1800, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 672k at £1740, Hereford 740k at £1690, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 592k at £1660, Hilltown farmer European Angus 678k at £1660, Kilcoo farmer Charolais 580k at £1650, Limousin 578k at £1620, Simmental 602k at £1610, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 550k at £1610, Ballinaskeagh farmer Charolais 612k at £1600, Kilcoo farmer Charolais 566k at £1590 and Castlewellan farmer Maine Anjou 630k at £1570.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £5.09 a kilo for 16.10kg at £82.
Fat ewes topped at £156.
More ewes over the £138 mark this week with plainer ewes from £115 to £125.
Lambs
Kilkeel farmer 29k at £126, Lisburn farmer 27.30k at £119.50, Castlewellan farmer 23.8k at £118.50, Newry farmer 25k at £115, Banbridge farmer 28k at £114, Rathfriland farmer 23.50k at £109.50, Downpatrick farmer 22.5 at £108, Newcastle farmer 23.30 at £107.50 and Ballynahinch farmer 22.30 at £107.50.
Fat ewes
Katesbridge farmer at £156, Kilkeel farmer at £138, Gilford farmer at £132, Banbridge farmer at £127, Gilford farmer at £118, Ballyward farmer at £116, Castlewellan farmer at £110, Kilkeel farmer at £110. Leitrim farmer at £108.
Fat rams
Kilkeel farmer at £140 and Katesbridge farmer at £136.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.