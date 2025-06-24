Heifers selling to a top of £2640 per head for at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 23rd June seen a smaller entry of 35 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Heifers sold to 425p/kg for Charolais at 400kg (£1700) and to a top of £2640 per head for a Charolais at 700kg (377p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 457p/kg for a Limousin at 280kg (£1280) and to a top of £2360 per head for Charolais at 600kg (393p/kg).

Some of the sample prices

Swatragh Mart

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Finvoy producer, Limousin 262kg £1070 (408), Ballymena producer, Limousin 332kg £1300 (392) and Ballymena producer, Limousin 348kg £1300 (374).

400 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Coagh producer, Charolais 400kg £1700 (425), Coagh producer, Simmental 408kg £1700 (417), Coagh producer, Charolais 442kg £1680 (380), Moneymore producer, Limousin 498kg £1810 (363), Maghera producer, Charolais 564kg £1810 (321) and Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 560kg £1750 (313).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Charolais 700kg £2640 (377), Kilrea producer, Charolais 720kg £2540 (353), Moneymore producer, Charolais 610kg £2050 (336), Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 642kg £2120 (330), Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 610kg £1990 (326), Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 630kg £2020 (321) and Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 620kg £1960 (316).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Finvoy producer, Limousin 280kg £1280 (457), Finvoy producer, Limousin 306kg £1340 (438) and Garvagh producer, Simmental 368kg £1280 (348).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Culnady producer, Charolais 600kg £2360 (393), Culnady producer, Charolais 588kg £2260 (384) and Culnady producer, Charolais 610kg £2280 (374).

Weekly sheep sale

A smaller entry of 650 sheep on Saturday 21st June at Swatragh met an improved trade with 370 lambs entered alongside 280 fat ewes.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £162 for three lambs at 27kg and to a top of 783p/kg for two lambs at 20.5kg into £160.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £206 with numerous lots making super prices.

Light weight lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £160.50 (783), Nutt's Corner producer, 5 lambs 20.5kg £147 (717), Randalstown producer, 5 lambs 20.5kg £146.50 (715), Upperlands producer, 32 lambs 20.5kg £145.50 (710) and Maghera producer, 6 lambs 20kg £142 (710).

Medium weight lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Ballymoney producer, 17 lambs 21kg £150 (714), Garvagh producer, 14 lambs 21kg £149 (710), Clady producer, 8 lambs 22kg £154.50 (702), Aghalee producer, 4 lambs 21kg £147 (700), Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 22kg £152.50 (693), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £149 (693), Dungiven producer, 15 lambs 22kg £152 (691), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £147.50 (686), Macosquin producer, 19 lambs 22.5kg £154 (684), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 22.5kg £153.50 (682), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 22kg £150 (682), Rasharkin producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £146 (679), Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 23kg £155.50 (676) and Garvagh producer 2 lambs 23kg £154.50 (672).

Heavy weight lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Omagh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £154.50 (644), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 25kg £159 (636), Tobermore producer, 3 lambs 25.5kg £161 (631), Tobermore producer, 3 lambs 24kg £151 (629), Gulladuff producer, 6 lambs 24.5kg £151 (616), Clady producer, 2 lambs 24.5kg £150 (612), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 24.5kg £149 (608) and Limavady producer, 3 lambs 27kg £162 (600).

Fat ewes

Nutt's Corner producer, 1 ewe £206, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe £202, Knockloughrim producer, 5 ewes £194, Nutt's Corner producer, 1 ewe £192, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £190, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £190, Dunloy producer, 5 ewes £186, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £186, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe £184, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £182, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £182, Knockloughrim producer, 3 ewes £180 and Draperstown producer, 6 ewes £180.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.