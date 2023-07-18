Heifers selling to a top price of £1,350 at £2.34 per kg for a 578kg Charolais at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,240 at £2.28 per kg for a 544kg Charolais and to a top of £2.43 per kilo for a 342kg Limousin at £830.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,350 at £2.34 per kg for a 578kg Charolais and to a top of £2.58 per kilo for a 516kg Limousin at £1,330.

15 fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.15 per kilo for a Charolais 520kg at £1,120, top cash price for cows was £1,360 for a 706kg Limousin.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Draperstown producer; Limousin, 544kg at £1,240 = 2.28p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,290 = 2.27p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 342kg at £830 = 2.43p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,000 = 2.03p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,130 = 2.33p; Eglinton producer; Hereford, 234kg at £460 = 1.97p; Charolais, 268kg at £580 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £620 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 232kg at £270 = 1.16p and Dunloy producer; Charolais, 430kg at £870 = 2.02p; Charolais, 354kg at £690 = 1.95p and Belgian Blue, 342kg at £650 = 1.90p.

Heifers

Claudy producer; Charolais, 578kg at £1,350 = 2.34p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,060 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £920 = 2.00p; Feeny producer; Limousin, 516kg at £1,330 = 2.58p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,150 = 2.45p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,170 = 2.54p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,170 = 2.35p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,300 = 2.49p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,180 = 2.58p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,000 = 2.13p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 490kg at £1,190 = 2.43p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,240 = 2.55p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,340 = 2.46p and Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 314kg at £720 = 2.29p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £157.50. Fat ewes to £240.

A strong show of 1,346 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th July.

450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £240.00.

850 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £157.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 27kg at £157.50 = 5.83p; Loughgiel producer; 25kg at £129.00 = 5.16p; Portglenone producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Magherafelt producer; 24.8kg at £127.50 = 5.14p; Portglenone producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £127.00 = 5.29p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £126.50 = 4.96p and Draperstown producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p.

Mid-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 22.4kg at £125.00 = 5.58p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £121.00 = 5.13p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £120.50 = 5.17p; Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £120.00 = 5.13p; Ballymena producer; 23.2kg at £120.00 = 5.17p; Garvagh producer; 22.9kg at £120.00 = 5.24p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £119.00 = 5.29p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £118.50 = 5.15p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £117.00 = 5.13p; Swatragh producer; 22.6kg at £117.00 = 5.18p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £116.00 = 4.92p; Garvagh producer; 23.1kg at £116.00 = 5.02p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £116.00 = 5.27p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £115.50 = 5.13p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £115.50 = 5.02p; Randalstown producer; 21.8kg at £115.50 = 5.30p; Portglenone producer; 21.6kg at £115.00 = 5.32p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £115.00 = 4.83p and Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £115.00 = 5.11p.

Light-weight lambs

Randalstown producer; 19.3kg at £95.00 = 4.92p; Rasharkin producer; 19.3kg at £92.00 = 4.77p; Rasharkin producer; 18.5kg at £81.50 = 4.41p; Rasharkin producer; 17.4kg at £79.50 = 4.57p and Garvagh producer; 14.8kg at £70.00 = 4.73p.

Fat ewes

Maydown producer; £240; Swatragh producer; £164 and Antrim producer; £164.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.