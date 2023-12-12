Heifers selling to a top price of £1,480 and a top of £2.85 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Another good seasonal show of 85 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 11th December which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,310 at £2.75 per kg for a 476kg Shorthorn beef and to a top of £3.32 per kilo for a 238kg Limousin at £790.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,480 and to a top of £2.85 per kg for a 520kg Charolais.

20 fat cows sold to a very good trade topping at £2.12 per kg for a 676kg Limousin.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Limavady producer; Shorthorn beef, 476kg at £1,310 = 2.75p; Simmental, 386kg at £920 = 2.38p; Simmental, 388kg at £760 = 1.96p; Simmental, 402kg at £890 = 2.21p; Her,490kg at £1,180 = 2.41p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 230kg at £700 = 3.04p; Limousin, 238kg at £790 = 3.32p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,040 = 2.78p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,040 = 2.77p; Limousin, 312kg at £940 = 3.01p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 186kg at £350 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 244kg at £450 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 264kg at £540 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 206kg at £370 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 216kg at £400 = 1.85p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 294kg at £860 = 2.93p; Mb,306kg at £650 = 2.12p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 372kg at £920 = 2.47p; Limousin, 314kg at £750 = 2.39p; Kilrea producer; Saler, 270kg at £610 = 2.26p; Saler, 328kg at £760 = 2.32p; Saler, 268kg at £650 = 2.43p; Ballymoney producer; Fleckvieh, 538kg at £960 = 1.78p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,090 = 2.58p; Limousin, 318kg at £910 = 2.86p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 396kg at £1,100 = 2.78p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 434kg at £1,090 = 2.51p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p and Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 464kg at £920 = 1.98p; Charolais, 432kg at £970 = 2.25p.

Heifers

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 520kg at £1,480 = 2.85p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 532kg at £1,420 = 2.67p; Martinstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £680 = 1.83p; Limousin, 306kg at £820 = 2.68p; Belgian Blue, 300kg at £650 = 2.17p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,230 = 2.42p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 234kg at £660 = 2.82p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £910 = 2.30p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £130.50 and fat ewes to £204.

1,100 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 9th December.

300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £204.

770 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £130.50 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Magherafelt producer; 27.7kg at £130.50 = 4.71p; Claudy producer; 30.5kg at £127.00 = 4.16p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £127.00 = 4.38p; Swatragh producer; 28.1kg at £126.50 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 28.3kg at £126.00 = 4.45p; Ballymena producer; 29.25kg at £126.00 = 4.31p; Eglinton producer; 25.9kg at £126.00 = 4.86p; Ballymena producer; 29.25kg at £126.00 = 4.31p; Swatragh producer; 25.9kg at £125.00 = 4.83p; Limavady producer; 24.9kg at £124.00 = 4.98p; Dungannon producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Dungiven producer; 24.25kg at £119.00 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p and Dungiven producer; 24.4kg at £117.50 = 4.82p.

Mid-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £117.00 = 5.04p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £114.00 = 4.98p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £114.00 = 5.07p; Limavady producer; 22.3kg at £113.00 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £112.00 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £109.00 = 4.76p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Rasharkin producer; 22.6kg at £110.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 22.7kg at £109.50 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £107.50 = 4.80p and Limavady producer; 21.9kg at £104.50 = 4.77p.

Light-weight lambs

Plumbridge producer; 17.6kg at £93.50 = 5.31p; Plumbridge producer; 16.1kg at £92.50 = 5.75p and Dungiven producer; 17.7kg at £89.00 = 5.03p.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer; £204; Cookstown producer; £135 and Kilrea producer; £130.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.