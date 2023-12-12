Heifers selling to a top price of £1,480 and a top of £2.85 per kg at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,310 at £2.75 per kg for a 476kg Shorthorn beef and to a top of £3.32 per kilo for a 238kg Limousin at £790.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,480 and to a top of £2.85 per kg for a 520kg Charolais.
20 fat cows sold to a very good trade topping at £2.12 per kg for a 676kg Limousin.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Limavady producer; Shorthorn beef, 476kg at £1,310 = 2.75p; Simmental, 386kg at £920 = 2.38p; Simmental, 388kg at £760 = 1.96p; Simmental, 402kg at £890 = 2.21p; Her,490kg at £1,180 = 2.41p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 230kg at £700 = 3.04p; Limousin, 238kg at £790 = 3.32p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,040 = 2.78p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,040 = 2.77p; Limousin, 312kg at £940 = 3.01p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 186kg at £350 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 244kg at £450 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 264kg at £540 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 206kg at £370 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 216kg at £400 = 1.85p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 294kg at £860 = 2.93p; Mb,306kg at £650 = 2.12p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 372kg at £920 = 2.47p; Limousin, 314kg at £750 = 2.39p; Kilrea producer; Saler, 270kg at £610 = 2.26p; Saler, 328kg at £760 = 2.32p; Saler, 268kg at £650 = 2.43p; Ballymoney producer; Fleckvieh, 538kg at £960 = 1.78p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,090 = 2.58p; Limousin, 318kg at £910 = 2.86p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 396kg at £1,100 = 2.78p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 434kg at £1,090 = 2.51p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p and Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 464kg at £920 = 1.98p; Charolais, 432kg at £970 = 2.25p.
Heifers
Garvagh producer; Charolais, 520kg at £1,480 = 2.85p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 532kg at £1,420 = 2.67p; Martinstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £680 = 1.83p; Limousin, 306kg at £820 = 2.68p; Belgian Blue, 300kg at £650 = 2.17p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,230 = 2.42p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 234kg at £660 = 2.82p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £910 = 2.30p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £130.50 and fat ewes to £204.
1,100 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 9th December.
300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £204.
770 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.
Lambs topped at £130.50 for heavy sorts.
There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Magherafelt producer; 27.7kg at £130.50 = 4.71p; Claudy producer; 30.5kg at £127.00 = 4.16p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £127.00 = 4.38p; Swatragh producer; 28.1kg at £126.50 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 28.3kg at £126.00 = 4.45p; Ballymena producer; 29.25kg at £126.00 = 4.31p; Eglinton producer; 25.9kg at £126.00 = 4.86p; Ballymena producer; 29.25kg at £126.00 = 4.31p; Swatragh producer; 25.9kg at £125.00 = 4.83p; Limavady producer; 24.9kg at £124.00 = 4.98p; Dungannon producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Dungiven producer; 24.25kg at £119.00 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p and Dungiven producer; 24.4kg at £117.50 = 4.82p.
Mid-weight lambs
Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £117.00 = 5.04p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £114.00 = 4.98p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £114.00 = 5.07p; Limavady producer; 22.3kg at £113.00 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £112.00 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £109.00 = 4.76p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Rasharkin producer; 22.6kg at £110.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 22.7kg at £109.50 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £107.50 = 4.80p and Limavady producer; 21.9kg at £104.50 = 4.77p.
Light-weight lambs
Plumbridge producer; 17.6kg at £93.50 = 5.31p; Plumbridge producer; 16.1kg at £92.50 = 5.75p and Dungiven producer; 17.7kg at £89.00 = 5.03p.
Fat ewes
Cookstown producer; £204; Cookstown producer; £135 and Kilrea producer; £130.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.