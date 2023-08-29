News you can trust since 1963
Heifers selling to a top price of £1,540 at £2.47 per kg for a 624kg at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: A strong show of 85 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 28th August which resulted in an excellent trade for all stock on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.76 per kg for a 544kg Limousin and to a top of £2.95 per kilo for a 400kg Limousin at £1,180.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,540 at £2.47 per kg for a 624kg Charolais and to a top of £2.61 per kilo for a 368kg Charolais at £960.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Limousin, 544kg at £1,500 = 2.76p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,340 = 2.58p; Belgian Blue, 568kg at £1,280 = 2.25p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,280 = 2.33p; Sal,480kg at £1,150 = 2.40p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 400kg at £1,180 = 2.95p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,110 = 2.92p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,140 = 2.43p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,280 = 2.69p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,110 = 2.76p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,350 = 2.84p; Limousin, 400kg at £1,010 = 2.53p; Limousin, 374kg at £980 = 2.62p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,260 = 2.72p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,130 = 2.81p; Dungiven producer; Fleckvieh, 520kg at £770 = 1.48p; Fleckvieh, 568kg at £1,050 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 558kg at £1,000 = 1.79p; Fleckvieh, 616kg at £1,140 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 522kg at £950 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 424kg at £1,190 = 2.81p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 410kg at £910 = 2.22p; Hereford, 438kg at £790 = 1.80p; Hereford, 378kg at £740 = 1.96p; Hereford, 370kg at £700 = 1.89p; Hereford, 448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 558kg at £1,200 = 2.15p; Charolais, 612kg at £1,470 = 2.40p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 462kg at £1,310 = 2.84p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,310 = 2.43p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,230 = 2.80p and Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,270 = 2.47p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,200 = 2.35p.

Heifers

Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 624kg at £1,540 = 2.47p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,450 = 2.59p; Limousin, 596kg at £1,380 = 2.32p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 368kg at £960 = 2.61p; Limousin, 416kg at £880 = 2.12p; Limousin, 370kg at £700 = 1.89p; Limousin, 336kg at £720 = 2.14p; Limousin, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Limousin, 382kg at £820 = 2.15p; Limousin, 416kg at £960 = 2.31p; Limousin, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Simmental, 380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Charolais, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p; St,382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Charolais, 366kg at £800 = 2.19p; Charolais, 422kg at £860 = 2.04p; Charolais, 354kg at £900 = 2.54p; Charolais, 396kg at £940 = 2.37p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,090 = 2.36p; Limousin, 374kg at £940 = 2.51p; Limousin, 306kg at £600 = 1.96p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,010 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £1,040 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 528kg at £1,130 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £940 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,020 = 2.15p; Omagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £740 = 1.96p; Simmental, 466kg at £900 = 1.93p and Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £530 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £520 = 1.78p; Belgian Blue, 520kg at £1,160 = 2.23p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £120. Fat ewes to £176.

A great show of almost 2,000 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th August.

650 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very strong trade topping at £176

1,350 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £120.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which boosted trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 36kg at £120.00 = 3.33p; Castlerock producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Coleraine producer; 30kg at £111.00 = 3.70p; Coleraine producer; 33kg at £111.00 = 3.36p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £110.50 = 4.42p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £110.00 = 4.15p; Dungiven producer; 28kg at £109.00 = 3.89p; Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £109.00 = 4.45p; Ballymoney producer; 24.5kg at £108.00 = 4.41p; Newtownabbey producer; 24kg at £107.50 = 4.48p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £107.50 = 4.39p; Dungannon producer; 27.5kg at £107.50 = 3.91p and Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £107.00 = 3.89p.

Mid-weight lambs

Ballymoney producer; 23.3kg at £106.50 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £106.00 = 4.44p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £106.00 = 4.46p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Cookstown producer; 23.6kg at £104.50 = 4.43p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £104.50 = 4.48p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £104.00 = 4.43p; Randalstown producer; 22.75kg at £104.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £102.50 = 4.54p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £102.00 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £102.00 = 4.64p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £101.50 = 4.45p; Moneymore producer; 22.4kg at £101.00 = 4.51p; Moneymore producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p and Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.

Light-weight lambs

Dungannon producer; 17.5kg at £89.50 = 5.11p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £88.00 = 5.50p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £87.50 = 5.65p; Ballycastle producer; 15.6kg at £86.50 = 5.54p; Garvagh producer; 16.3kg at £83.00 = 5.09p; Draperstown producer; 15kg at £82.00 = 5.47p; Slaughtmanus producer; 15.7kg at £80.50 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 15kg at £76.50 = 5.10p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £72.50 = 4.68p and Draperstown producer; 15kg at £71.50 = 4.77p.

Fat ewes: Swatragh producer; £176; Limavady producer; £176 and Maghera producer; £166.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

Breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.

