Heifers selling to a top price of £1,540 at £2.47 per kg for a 624kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.76 per kg for a 544kg Limousin and to a top of £2.95 per kilo for a 400kg Limousin at £1,180.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,540 at £2.47 per kg for a 624kg Charolais and to a top of £2.61 per kilo for a 368kg Charolais at £960.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Limousin, 544kg at £1,500 = 2.76p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,340 = 2.58p; Belgian Blue, 568kg at £1,280 = 2.25p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,280 = 2.33p; Sal,480kg at £1,150 = 2.40p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 400kg at £1,180 = 2.95p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,110 = 2.92p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,140 = 2.43p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,280 = 2.69p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,110 = 2.76p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,350 = 2.84p; Limousin, 400kg at £1,010 = 2.53p; Limousin, 374kg at £980 = 2.62p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,260 = 2.72p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,130 = 2.81p; Dungiven producer; Fleckvieh, 520kg at £770 = 1.48p; Fleckvieh, 568kg at £1,050 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 558kg at £1,000 = 1.79p; Fleckvieh, 616kg at £1,140 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 522kg at £950 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 424kg at £1,190 = 2.81p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 410kg at £910 = 2.22p; Hereford, 438kg at £790 = 1.80p; Hereford, 378kg at £740 = 1.96p; Hereford, 370kg at £700 = 1.89p; Hereford, 448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 558kg at £1,200 = 2.15p; Charolais, 612kg at £1,470 = 2.40p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 462kg at £1,310 = 2.84p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,310 = 2.43p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,230 = 2.80p and Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,270 = 2.47p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,200 = 2.35p.

Heifers

Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 624kg at £1,540 = 2.47p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,450 = 2.59p; Limousin, 596kg at £1,380 = 2.32p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 368kg at £960 = 2.61p; Limousin, 416kg at £880 = 2.12p; Limousin, 370kg at £700 = 1.89p; Limousin, 336kg at £720 = 2.14p; Limousin, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Limousin, 382kg at £820 = 2.15p; Limousin, 416kg at £960 = 2.31p; Limousin, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Simmental, 380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Charolais, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p; St,382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Charolais, 366kg at £800 = 2.19p; Charolais, 422kg at £860 = 2.04p; Charolais, 354kg at £900 = 2.54p; Charolais, 396kg at £940 = 2.37p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,090 = 2.36p; Limousin, 374kg at £940 = 2.51p; Limousin, 306kg at £600 = 1.96p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,010 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £1,040 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 528kg at £1,130 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £940 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,020 = 2.15p; Omagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £740 = 1.96p; Simmental, 466kg at £900 = 1.93p and Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £530 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £520 = 1.78p; Belgian Blue, 520kg at £1,160 = 2.23p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £120. Fat ewes to £176.

A great show of almost 2,000 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th August.

650 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very strong trade topping at £176

1,350 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £120.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which boosted trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 36kg at £120.00 = 3.33p; Castlerock producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Coleraine producer; 30kg at £111.00 = 3.70p; Coleraine producer; 33kg at £111.00 = 3.36p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £110.50 = 4.42p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £110.00 = 4.15p; Dungiven producer; 28kg at £109.00 = 3.89p; Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £109.00 = 4.45p; Ballymoney producer; 24.5kg at £108.00 = 4.41p; Newtownabbey producer; 24kg at £107.50 = 4.48p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £107.50 = 4.39p; Dungannon producer; 27.5kg at £107.50 = 3.91p and Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £107.00 = 3.89p.

Mid-weight lambs

Ballymoney producer; 23.3kg at £106.50 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £106.00 = 4.44p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £106.00 = 4.46p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Cookstown producer; 23.6kg at £104.50 = 4.43p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £104.50 = 4.48p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £104.00 = 4.43p; Randalstown producer; 22.75kg at £104.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £102.50 = 4.54p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £102.00 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £102.00 = 4.64p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £101.50 = 4.45p; Moneymore producer; 22.4kg at £101.00 = 4.51p; Moneymore producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p and Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.

Light-weight lambs

Dungannon producer; 17.5kg at £89.50 = 5.11p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £88.00 = 5.50p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £87.50 = 5.65p; Ballycastle producer; 15.6kg at £86.50 = 5.54p; Garvagh producer; 16.3kg at £83.00 = 5.09p; Draperstown producer; 15kg at £82.00 = 5.47p; Slaughtmanus producer; 15.7kg at £80.50 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 15kg at £76.50 = 5.10p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £72.50 = 4.68p and Draperstown producer; 15kg at £71.50 = 4.77p.

Fat ewes: Swatragh producer; £176; Limavady producer; £176 and Maghera producer; £166.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.