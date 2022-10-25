Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 at £2.22 per kg for a 672kg Simmental and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a 378kg Limousin at £1,100.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,550 at £2.49 per kg for a 622kg Charolais and to a top of £3.56 per kilo for a 360kg Limousin at £1,280.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.26 per kilo for a Limousin 796kg at £1,800.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Coleraine producer; Simmental, 672kg at £1,490 = 2.22p; Simmental, 502kg at £1,080 = 2.15p; Simmental, 646kg at £1,450 = 2.24p; Simmental, 524kg at £1,150 = £2.19p; Simmental, 590kg at £1,380 = 2.34p; Simmental, 558kg at £1,380 = 2.47p; Simmental, 544kg at £1,210 = 2.22p; Simmental, 652kg at £1,430 = 2.19p; Simmental, 454kg at £830 = 1.83p; Simmental, 614kg at £1,370 = 2.23p; Simmental, 542kg at £1,340 = 2.47p; Simmental, 546kg at £1,170 = 2.14p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 378kg at £1,100 = 2.91p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 374kg at £890 = 2.38p; Limousin, 316kg at £890 = 2.82p; Limousin, 306kg at £890 = 2.91p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,120 = 2.69p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 316kg at £860 = 2.72p; Charolais, 380kg at £900 = 2.37p; Charolais, 352kg at £930 = 2.64p; Charolais, 342kg at £890 = 2.60p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 474kg at £1,030 = 2.17p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 490kg at £940 = 1.92p; Charolais, 376kg at £930 = 2.47p; Charolais, 286kg at £470 = 1.64p; Simmental, 426kg at £880 = 2.07p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 212kg at £410 = 1.93p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 546kg at £1,160 = 2.12p; Belgian Blue, 644kg at £1,310 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,140 = £2.00p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 476kg at £1,120 = 2.35p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,330 = 2.66p; Limousin, 452kg at £890 = 1.97p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,320 = 2.76p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,180 = 2.41p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,200 = 2.30p; Aberdeen Angus, 572kg at £1,250 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,240 = 2.25p; Aberdeen Angus, 524kg at £1,170 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £1,010 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 610kg at £1,340 = 2.20p; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,140 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £1,110 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 542kg at £1,240 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £1,140 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 538kg at £1,190 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 532kg at £1,190 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 476kg at £1,050 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £960 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 534kg at £1,180 = 2.21p; Kilrea producer; Saler, 550kg at £1,240 = 2.25p; Saler, 528kg at £1,160 = 2.20p; Saler, 600kg at £1,360 = 2.27p; Saler, 504kg at £1,260 = 2.50p; Saler, 488kg at £1,040 = 2.13p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 340kg at £690 = 2.03p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1,120 = 2.26p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,210 = 2.61p; Limousin, 462kg at £970 = 2.10p; Belgian Blue, 342kg at £840 = 2.46p; Limousin, 326kg at £780 = 2.39p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,080 = 2.77p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,210 = 2.69p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 488kg at £1,280 = 2.62p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,050 = 2.17p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,070 = 2.50p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,200 = 2.53p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,090 = 2.18p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,010 = 2.18p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,080 = 2.47p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,200 = 2.51p; Charolais, 366kg at £960 = 2.62p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,140 = 2.37p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,070 = 2.55p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 382kg at £1,100 = 2.88p; Charolais, 360kg at £950 = 2.64p; Charolais, 402kg at £900 = 2.24p; Charolais, 412kg at £990 = 2.40p; Castledawson producer; Aberdeen Angus, 642kg at £1,330 = 2.07p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,180 = 2.69p; Limousin, 328kg at £700 = 2.13p and Claudy producer; Charolais, 416kg at £940 = 2.26p; Limousin, 364kg at £800 = 2.20p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £1,000 = 2.16p; Limousin, 364kg at £740 = 2.03p; Limousin, 382kg at £960 = 2.51p; Charolais, 388kg at £820 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £950 = 2.19p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,000 = 2.20p; Limousin, 392kg at £950 = 2.42p; Simmental, 378kg at £760 = 2.01p; Charolais, 458kg at £960 = 2.10p.

Heifers

Stewartstown producer; Charolais, 622kg at £1,550 = 2.49p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,220 = 2.46p; Kilrea producer; Saler, 610kg at £1,320 = 2.16p; Saler, 518kg at £1,140 = 2.20p; Saler, 430kg at £1,010 = 2.35p; Saler, 448kg at £1,040 = 2.32p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £1,280 = 3.56p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,160 = 3.33p; Belgian Blue, 330kg at £450 = 1.36p; Charolais, 322kg at £670 = 2.08p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,040 = 2.08p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 392kg at £800 = 2.04p; Charolais, 402kg at £800 = 1.99p; Castledawson producer; Aberdeen Angus, 618kg at £1,190 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 678kg at £1,270 = 1.87p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 272kg at £710 = 2.61p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 482kg at £970 = 2.01p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,130 = 2.40p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Charolais, 312kg at £640 = 2.05p; Charolais, 300kg at £670 = 2.23p; Charolais, 298kg at £570 = 1.91p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 476kg at £1,020 = 2.14p; Simmental, 544kg at £1,220 = 2.24p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 212kg at £510 = 2.41p; Simmental, 246kg at £450 = 1.83p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 380kg at £710 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £870 = 2.40p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 314kg at £490 = 1.56p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 388kg at £750 = 1.93p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 286kg at £640 = 2.24p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 430kg at £860 = 2.00p; Limousin, 392kg at £830 = 2.12p; Limousin, 354kg at £760 = 2.15p; Limousin, 478kg at £950 = 1.99p; Limousin, 268kg at £580 = 2.16p; Limousin, 354kg at £710 = 2.01p and Limavady producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,080 = 2.25p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,070 = 2.28p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,090 = 2.13p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,090 = 2.37p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £118. Fat ewes to £167.

A strong show of 1,580 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd October.

315 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £167.00.

1,230 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £118.00 for heavy sorts. Two exceptional Badger Face ewe lambs sold for £170.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Cookstown producer; 39kg at £118.00 = 3.03p; Dungannon producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Magherafelt producer; 31.75kg at £113.50 = 3.57p; Eglinton producer; 28.4kg at £113.00 = 3.98p; Claudy producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Aghadowey producer; 25.25kg at £110.50 = 4.38p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £110.00 = 4.31p; Carrickfergus producer; 27kg at £110.00 = 4.07p; Cookstown producer; 25.25kg at £109.50 = 4.34p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £108.50 = 4.52p; Rasharkin producer; 24.7kg at £108.00 = 4.37p; Dungannon producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £107.00 = 4.28p; Omagh producer; 24.4kg at £106.00 = 4.34p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £105.00 = 4.38p and Dungiven producer; 26.25kg at £104.00 = 3.96p.

Middle-weight

Coleraine producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Dungannon producer; 23.25kg at £107.50 = 4.62; Carrickfergus producer; 23.25kg at £106.50 = 4.58p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £106.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57; Eglinton producer; 23.6kg at £105.50 = 4.47p; Magherafelt producer; 22.6kg at £105.00 = 4.65p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.56p and Randalstown producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p.

Light-weight

Tobermore producer; 18.75kg at £96.00 = 5.12p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £96.00 = 5.05p; Draperstown producer;18.5kg at £94.00 = 5.08p; Rasharkin producer; 18kg at £93.50 = 5.19p; Claudy producer; 18.25kg at £92.00 = 5.04p; Ballymoney producer; 17.25kg at £86.00 = 4.99p; Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Omagh producer; 18.5kg at £85.50 = 4.62p; Draperstown producer; 17.25kg at £85.50 = 4.96p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £80.00 = 4.57p and Garvagh producer; 11.5kg at £54.00 = 4.70p.

Fat ewes: Claudy producer; £167; Claudy producer; £138 and Claudy producer; £132.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggelambs to £115.

The weekly breeding sheep sale generated a very solid trade for the 450 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 20th October.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.