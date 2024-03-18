Heifers selling to a top price of £1560 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old, topped to £485 for Charolais heifer calf for a Rathfriland farmer.
Weanling bulls calves topped to £1270 for a 598kg from Kilkeel farmer.
Fat cows topped £1450 for 772k Hereford.
Cows and calves topped at £1380.
Heifers topped £1560 for 440k Limousin.
Bullocks topped at £1730 for 640k Hereford.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £485, Belgian Blue at £460, Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue at £450, Newry farmer Simmental at £420, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £355, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £340, Dromara farmer Hereford at £315 and Newry farmer Limousin at £300.
Heifer calves
Rathfriland farmer Charolais at £485, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £470, Belgian Blue at £440, Belgian Blue at £430, Belgian Blue at £430, Belgian Blue at £430, Dromara farmer Charolais at £360, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £285 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £280.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.36 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 598k at £1270, Craigavon farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k at £1140, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 402k at £1060, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 316k at £1060, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 344k at £1040, Ballela farmer Simmental 390k at £980, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 348k at £960, Ballela farmer Simmental 390k at £950, Armagh farmer Limousin 282k at £940 and Hillsborough farmer Limousin 322k at £940.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.62 pence per kilo, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 464k at £1050, Blonde d'Aquitaine 394k at £1010, Ballela farmer Charolais 386kg at £980, Armagh farmer Hereford 322k at £910, Charolais 300k at £860, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 342k at £840, Cullyhanna farmer Aberdeen Angus 308k at £830, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 304k at £800, Newry farmer Hereford 322k at £780 and Hillsborough farmer Limousin 308k at £780.
Fat cows
Dromara farmer Hereford 772k at £1450, Rostrevor farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 664kg at £1270, Dromara farmer Friesian 754k at £1150, Banbridge farmer Friesian 648k at £1100, Dromara farmer Friesian 698k at £1020, Banbridge farmer Friesian 642k at £1020, Friesian 706k at £1015, Friesian 686k at £990, Newry farmer Limousin 562k at £950 and Dromara farmer Friesian 738k at £930.
Cows and calves
Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Hereford calf at £1380.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £3.55 pence per kilo, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 440k at £1560, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 524k at £1460, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 466k at £1380, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 484k at £1310, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 404k at £1300, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 422k at £1300, Aghalee farmer Charolais 430k at £1250, Charolais 406k at £1190, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 434k at £1180 and Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 496k at £1130.
Bullocks
Bullocks topped to £3.45 pence per kilo, Scarva farmer Hereford 640k at £1730, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 632k at £1700, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 568k at £1660, Dromore farmer Hereford 678k at £1620, Belgian Blue 606k at £1620, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1600, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 488k at £1550, Scarva farmer Charolais 566k at £1540, Dromore farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 524k at £1480 and Scarva farmer Charolais 554k at £1450.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw a super show of stock and hoggets selling to a flying trade.
With 400 fat ewes selling to a good trade.
Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £6.79 a kilo for 19kg at £129.
Fat ewes topped at £268.
More ewes over the £220 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £192.
Hoggets
Kilkeel farmer 21.80k at £131.50, Portodown farmer 28k at £180, Annaclone farmer 28.50k at £179, Castlewellan farmer 29k at £176, Newry farmer 27.4k at £175, Ballynahinch farmer 29.5k at £174, Poyntzpass farmer 32k at £174, Rathfriland farmer 27.5k at £173, Newry farmer 30k at £170 and Banbridge farmer 29k at £170.
Fat ewes
Ballymartin farmer at £268, at £225, Dromara farmer at £208, Camlough farmer at £192, Katesbridge farmer at £192, Dromara farmer at £192. Camlough farmer at £186, Rathfriland farmer at £182, Newry farmer at £178 and Kilkeel farmer at £172.
Fat rams
Rathfriland farmer at £151, Annaclone farmer at £150, Portadown farmer at £148, Hilltown farmer at £148 and Camlough farmer at £138.
Ewes and lambs
Dromara farmer at £220, £215, Crumlin farmer £215 and Annaclone farmer at £200.
