The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £490 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballyroney farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1180 for a 472kg from Lurgan farmer.

Fat cows topped £1400 for 930k, Charolais.

Rathfriland Mart

Springing cows Montbeliarde at £1420.

Heifers topped £1660 for 584k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1650 for 598k Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £490, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £460, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £400, Limousin at £390, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £295, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290 and Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £280.

Heifer calves

Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £400, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £345, Belgian Blue at £310, Banbridge farmer Limousin at £305, Annalong farmer Limousin at £270, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £245, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £240, Dromor farmer Hereford at £230 and Donaghmore farmer Limousin at £230, Limousin at £230.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.00 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 472k at £1180, Belgian Blue 458k at £1160, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 404k at £1140, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 446k at £1140, Belgian Blue 404k at £1100, Aberdeen Angus 452k at £1080, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 380k at £1060 and Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £1010, Aberdeen Angus 430k at £990, Aberdeen Angus 390k at £960.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.63 pence per kilo.

Ballyward farmer Limousin 402k at £1140, Limousin 396k at £1090, Limousin 408k at £1090, Limousin 332kg at £1080, Limousin 312k at £1040, Limousin 360k at £960, Dromara farmer Charolais 344k at £950, Ballyward farmer Limousin 340k at £900 and Dromara farmer Hereford 472k at £890, Charolais 224k at £700.

Fat cows

Downpatrick farmer Charolais bull 930k at £1400, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 622kg at £1230, Hilltown farmer Hereford 506k at £1170, Limousin 438k at £1070, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 490k at £900, Simmental 460k at £700 and Dromara farmer Friesian 574k at £700.

Springing cow

Ballyward farmer Montbeliarde at £1420 and Friesian at £1080.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.87 pence per kilo.

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 584k at £1660, Charolais 552k at £1600, Charolais 516k at £1530, Limousin 484k at £1320, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 466k at £1310, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 432k at £1270, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 464k at £1250 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 386k at £1230, Limousin 386k at £1210, Charolais 358k at £1200.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £3.03 pence per kilo.

Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 598k at £1650, Limousin 554k at £1620, Piemontese 564k at £1600, Belgian Blue 568k at £1590, Belgian Blue 618k at £1580, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 524k at £1500, Ballyward farmer Limousin 516k at £1500, Limousin 492k at £1480, Limousin 488k at £1470, Belgian Blue 626k at £1460, Aghalee farmer Hereford 560k at £1450 and Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 520k at £1420.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.98 a kilo for 11.8kg at £70.50.

Fat ewes topped at £155.

More ewes over the £144 mark this week with plainer ewes from £133 to £140.

Hoggets

Annaclone farmer 33k at £142, Hilltown farmer 27.5k at £140, Bryansford farmer 27.2k at £138, Rathfriland farmer 25.7k at £134, Banbridge farmer 29.5k at £134, Banbridge farmer 26.7k at £132.50, Hilltown farmer 24.4k at £128.50, Rathfriland farmer 26k at £128, Banbridge farmer 24.5k at £126 and Rathfriland farmer 27k at £126.

Fat ewes

Castlewellan farmer at £155, Kilkeel farmer at £152, Castlewellan farmer at £144, Kilkeel farmer at £142, Dromara farmer at £140, Banbridge farmer at £140, Ballynahinch farmer at £138. Armagh farmer at £134, Kilkeel farmer at £129 and Banbridge farmer at £128.

Fat rams

Hilltown farmer at £143, Kilkeel farmer at £1116 and Crossgar farmer at £95.

Ewes and lambs

Banbridge farmer at £198.

Springing ewes

Annaclone farmer at £128, £120 and Kilkeel farmer at £110.