Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,770 at £3.09 per kg for a 572kg Charolais and to a top of £3.92 per kilo for a 306kg Charolais at £1,200.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,900 at £2.79 per kg for a 680kg Charolais and to a top of £4.97 per kilo for a 342kg Charolais at £1,700.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.09 per kilo for a Limousin 512kg at £1,070.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £1,200 = 3.92p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,560 = 3.16p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,380 = 3.42p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,250 = 3.65p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,340 = 3.22p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,550 = 3.23p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,140 = 2.98p; Limousin, 334kg at £1,200 = 3.59p; Limousin, 340kg at £1,270 = 3.74p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,240 = 3.43p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,220 = 3.43p; Charolais, 300kg at £1,150 = 3.83p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,230 = 3.46p; Aberdeen Angus, 418kg at £890 = 2.13p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 386kg at £1,220 = 3.16p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,360 = 3.02p; Coleraine producer; Belgian Blue, 478kg at £660 = 1.38p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,140 = 3.26p; Belgian Blue, 500kg at £620 = 1.24p; Belgian Blue, 318kg at £710 = 2.23p; Belgian Blue, 478kg at £660 = 1.38p; Limousin, 304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Belgian Blue, 500kg at £620 = 1.24p; Belgian Blue, 310kg at £840 = 2.71p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 506kg at £1,170 = 2.31p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 448kg at £1,480 = 3.30p; Limousin, 322kg at £1,070 = 3.32p; Magherafelt producer; Belgian Blue, 310kg at £700 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 554kg at £1,430 = 2.58p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,540 = 2.95p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,560 = 3.13p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 236kg at £780 = 3.31p; Limousin, 200kg at £660 = 3.30p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 516kg at £1,480 = 2.87p; Limousin, 602kg at £1,720 = 2.86p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 430kg at £1,050 = 2.44p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 572kg at £1,770 = 3.09p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,490 = 3.21p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,490 = 3.04p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,670 = 3.38p; Charolais, 582kg at £1,650 = 2.84p; Charolais, 578kg at £1,650 = 2.85p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,580 = 2.71p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,190 = 2.95p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,560 = 2.86p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,630 = 2.93p; Belgian Blue, 578kg at £1,470 = 2.54p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,470 = 2.88p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,530 = 3.02p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,340 = 3.32p; LIim,418kg at £1,280 = 3.06p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,550 = 2.89p; Limousin, 440kg at £1,200 = 2.73p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,460 = 3.30p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,500 = 3.39p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,450 = 3.31p; Hereford, 492kg at £1,260 = 2.56p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,550 = 3.23p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,520 = 3.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 524kg at £1,420 = 2.71p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,270 = 3.53p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,260 = 2.88p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,370 = 3.25p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,460 = 3.17p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,620 = 3.48p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,300 = 3.08p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,330 = 3.41p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,170 = 3.32p; Hereford, 412kg at £1,020 = 2.48p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,530 = 3.30p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,530 = 3.08p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,210 = 2.79p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,260 = 3.06p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,220 = 3.23p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,200 = 2.69p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,440 = 3.16p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,550 = 3.23p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,440 = 3.14p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,600 = 3.20p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,350 = 2.86p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,290 = 3.13p; Draperstown producer; Simmental, 436kg at £1,210 = 2.78p; Simmental, 390kg at £1,250 = 3.21p; Simmental, 332kg at £1,040 = 3.13p; Simmental, 382kg at £1,210 = 3.17p and Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 358kg at £1,020 = 2.85p.

Heifers

Armagh producer; Charolais, 342kg at £1,700 = 4.97p; Stewartstown producer; Charolais, 680kg at £1,900 = 2.79p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,770 = 3.17p; Daq,632kg at £1,840 = 2.91p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 306kg at £800 = 2.61p; Charolais, 366kg at £940 = 2.57p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 322kg at £760 = 2.36p; Charolais, 340kg at £800 = 2.35p; Charolais, 360kg at £850 = 2.36p; Charolais, 342kg at £910 = 2.66p; Draperstown producer; Shorthorn, 550kg at £1,340 = 2.44p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 414kg at £1,190 = 2.87p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,360 = 2.82p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,200 = 2.93p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,000 = 2.65p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,190 = 2.77p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,200 = 2.63p; Charolais, 384kg at £970 = 2.53p; Limousin, 388kg at £1,190 = 3.07p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,590 = 2.83p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,140 = 2.78p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,350 = 3.46p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,560 = 3.08p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,170 = 2.68p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,280 = 3.18p; Limousin, 444kg at £980 = 2.21p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,430 = 2.99p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,530 = 2.87p; Limousin, 400kg at £1,230 = 3.08p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,420 = 2.98p; Limousin, 366kg at £980 = 2.68p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,610 = 3.04p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,650 = 3.35p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,250 = 2.96p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,110 = 2.52p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,170 = 2.65p; Charolais, 524kg at £1,680 = 3.21p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,020 = 2.31p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,740 = 3.37p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,280 = 3.18p; Charolais, 412kg at £1.,250 = 3.03p; Charolais, 358kg at £1,050 = 2.93p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,390 = 2.85p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,260 = 3.06p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,070 = 2.62p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,420 = 3.09p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,410 = 2.62p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,500 = 2.67p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,160 = 3.31p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 470kg at £1,300 = 2.77p; Charolais, 306kg at £860 = 2.81p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,240 = 3.35p; Limousin, 340kg at £1,090 = 3.21p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,440 = 3.53p; Limousin, 350kg at £1,100 = 3.14p; Limousin, 344kg at £1,090 = 3.17p; Limousin, 290kg at £920 = 3.17p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,100 = 3.09p; Limousin, 368kg at £930 = 2.53p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £800 = 2.20p; Charolais, 314kg at £1,010 = 3.22p; Limousin, 288kg at £850 = 2.95p; Charolais, 348kg at £900 = 2.59p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 418kg at £950 = 2.27p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,500 = 2.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £990 = 2.17p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,170 = 2.71p; Simmental, 462kg at £1,030 = 2.23p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 242kg at £710 = 2.93p; Limousin, 294kg at £830 = 2.82p; Limousin, 226kg at £640 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,440 = 3.01p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,200 = 2.91p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,430 = 3.02p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,390 = 2.86p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,630 = 2.86p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 286kg at £590 = 2.06p; Belted Galloway, 382kg at £570 = 1.49p; Hereford, 258kg at £480 = 1.86p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 334kg at £890 = 2.66p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,200 = 2.68p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,150 = 3.07p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 522kg at £1,510 = 2.89p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 366kg at £800 = 2.19p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £130.50. Fat ewes to £248.

Yet another very strong show of 1,535 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 11th March.

461 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £248.00.

1,024 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £130.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Donemana producer; 32kg at £130.50 = 4.08p; Claudy producer; 35kg at £130.50 = 3.73p; Portglenone producer; 29kg at £129.50 = 4.47p; Bellaghy producer; 29kg at £129.50 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 29.5kg at £129.00 = 4.37p; Magherafelt producer; 29.25kg at £129.00 = 4.41p; Donemana producer; 27kg at £128.50 = 4.76p; Claudy producer; 35kg at £128.50 = 3.67p; Stewartstown producer; 26.25kg at £128.50 = 4.90p; Portglenone producer; 27.5kg at £128.00 = 4.65p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £128.00 = 4.92p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £128.00 = 4.92p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £127.50 = 4.90p; Coleraine producer; 26.5kg at £127.50 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £127.00 = 4.88p; Claudy producer; 29kg at £125.50 = 4.33p; Randalstown producer; 26.75kg at £125.50 = 4.69p; Maghera producer; 26.25kg at £125.50 = 4.78p; Garvagh producer; 26.25kg at £125.50 = 4.78p; Aghadowey producer; 40kg at £125.00 = 3.13p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £124.50 = 4.79p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £122.50 = 5.00p; Glenariffe producer; 24.5kg at £121.50 = 4.96p; Kilrea producer; 24.5kg at £126.50 = 5.16p; Maghera producer; 24.75kg at £121.00 = 4.89p and Bellaghy producer; 27.5kg at £121.00 = 4.40p.

Middle-weight lambs

Moneymore producer; 21.75kg at £118.50 = 5.45p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £116.50 = 5.06p; Toomebridge producer; 23kg at £115.50 = 5.02p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p; Bellaghy producer; 23.75kg at £115.00 = 4.84p; Dungannon producer; 23.5kg at £113.50 = 4.83p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Dungannon producer; 23.5kg at £111.00 = 4.72p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Kilrea producer; 22.75kg at £109.00 = 4.79p and Magherafelt producer; 23.4kg at £108.50 = 4.64p.

Light-weight

Draperstown producer; 19kg at £96.50 = 5.08p; Garvagh producer; 19.25kg at £95.00 = 4.94p; Ballymoney producer; 19.75kg at £93.50 = 4.73p; Limavady producer; 19.5kg at £92.00 = 4.72p and Desertmartin producer; 16kg at £83.50 = 5.22p.

Fat ewes

Nutt's Corner producer; £248; Nutt's Corner producer; £228 and Nutt's Corner producer; £222.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £235. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £250.

Due to the wintry weather, this sale was smaller but still produced another excellent trade for 235 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 9th March.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

