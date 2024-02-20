Heifers selling to a top price of £1,900 for a 712kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mart would like to thank the NI Blonde Cattle Club for allowing the mart to host their early spring suck calf show and sale with some great stock on show.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,900 at £2.67 per kg for a 712kg Blonde d'Aquitaine and to a top of £3.14 per kilo for a 344kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,080.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,760 at £2.84 per kg for a 620kg Charolais and to a top of £3.37 per kilo for a 344kg Limousin at £1,160.

Swatragh Mart

Fat cows were also a good trade topping at £2.01 per kilo for a 432kg Simmental at £870.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 620kg at £1,760 = 2.84p; Ballykelly producer; Limousin, 344kg at £1,160 = 3.37p; Simmental, 246kg at £770 = 3.13p; Dungannon producer; Belgian Blue, 322kg at £990 = 3.07p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 330kg at £1,100 = 3.33p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 374kg at £1,250 = 3.34p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 258kg at £870 = 3.37p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £820 = 2.22p; Clogher producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 310kg at £880 = 2.84p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 358kg at £900 = 2.51p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 284kg at £830 = 2.92p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 336kg at £900 = 2.68p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 264kg at £740 = 2.80p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 326kg at £1,050 = 3.22p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 426kg at £1,150 = 2.70p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 352kg at £1,000 = 2.84p; Crumlin producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 406kg at £1,210 = 2.98p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 356kg at £1,150 = 3.23p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 428kg at £1,260 = 2.94p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 302kg at £650 = 2.15p; Her,322kg at £650 = 2.02p; Charolais, 310kg at £730 = 2.35p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 352kg at £1,070 = 3.04p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 350kg at £1,040 = 2.97p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 350kg at £1,150 = 3.29p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,400 = 3.35p; Belgian Blue, 432kg at £1,100 = 2.55p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,030 = 2.83p; Cookstown producer; Belgian Blue, 222kg at £560 = 2.52p; Charolais, 252kg at £790 = 3.13p; Belgian Blue, 228kg at £560 = 2.46p; Belgian Blue, 196kg at £560 = 2.86p and Draperstown producer; Limousin, 210kg at £570 = 2.71p; Limousin, 262kg at £790 = 3.02p; Limousin, 208kg at £570 = 2.74p.

Heifers

Draperstown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 712kg at £1,900 = 2.67p; Crumlin producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 344kg at £1,080 = 3.14p; Dungannon producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 284kg at £760 = 2.68p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 246kg at £600 = 2.44p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 308kg at £860 = 2.79p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 268kg at £830 = 3.10p; Ballykelly producer; Limousin, 262kg at £600 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 280kg at £650 = 2.32p; Belgian Blue, 274kg at £620 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £1,280 = 2.75p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,400 = 2.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,440 = 2.93p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £770 = 2.16p; Belgian Blue, 260kg at £650 = 2.50p; Belgian Blue, 324kg at £780 = 2.41p; Aberdeen Angus, 324kg at £700 = 2.16p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 304kg at £840 = 2.76p; Aubrac, 324kg at £780 = 2.41p; Limousin, 300kg at £730 = 2.43p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 286kg at £590 = 2.06p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 626kg at £1,020 = 1.63p; Charolais, 356kg at £980 = 2.75p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 404kg at £1,030 = 2.55p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 570kg at £1,340 = 2.35p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,410 = 2.70p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,290 = 2.64p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,180 = 2.61p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,290 = 2.51p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,240 = 2.54p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 316kg at £860 = 2.72p; Limousin, 314kg at £800 = 2.55p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 338kg at £940 = 2.78p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,000 = 2.54p; Cookstown producer; Belgian Blue, 234kg at £590 = 2.52p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,010 = 2.40p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,270 = 3.04p; Limousin, 370kg at £1,060 = 2.86p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 492kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; Spk,502kg at £1,130 = 2.25p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,140 = 2.25p and Draperstown producer; Limousin, 246kg at £750 = 3.05p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £170. Fat ewes to £250.

A fantastic show of over 1,500 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th February.

450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £250.00 with many lots over £200.00.

1,000 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £170.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Castledawson producer; 31.7kg at £170.00 = 5.36p; Limavady producer; 30kg at £162.50 = 5.42p; Ballymoney producer; 27.2kg at £161.00 = 5.92p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £156.00 = 6.12p; Dungannon producer; 25.4kg at £155.00 = 6.10p; Garvagh producer; 28.5kg at £154.00 = 5.40p; Garvagh producer; 28.3kg at £154.00 = 5.44p; Claudy producer; 30kg at £154.00 = 5.13p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £152.50 = 6.10p; Swatragh producer; 30kg at £152.00 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 33kg at £152.00 = 4.61p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £151.00 = 5.92p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £151.00 = 5.92p and Swatragh producer; 25.2kg at £150.00 = 5.95p.

Mid-weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 23.8kg at £141.50 = 5.95p; Greysteel producer; 23.2kg at £140.00 = 6.03p; Maghera producer; 22.7kg at £137.00 = 6.04p; Dungiven producer; 23.3kg at £136.00 = 5.84p; Kilrea producer; 23.3kg at £135.50 = 5.82p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Portglenone producer; 23.8kg at £135.00 = 5.67p; Tobermore producer; 22.5kg at £135.00 = 6.00p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £135.00 = 5.74p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £133.50 = 5.68p; Loughgiel producer; 22.8kg at £132.50 = 5.81p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p and Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £130.00 = 5.78p.

Light-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 18.3kg at £111.00 = 6.06p; Portglenone producer; 18.4kg at £106.00 = 5.76p; Limavady producer; 18kg at £106.00 = 5.89p; Limavady producer; 16.5kg at £101.00 = 6.12p; Draperstown producer; 18.9kg at £100.00 = 5.29p and Bushmills producer; 17.9kg at £100.00 = 5.59p.

Fat ewes

Garvagh producer; £250; Garvagh producer; £228 and Cookstown producer; £226.

