Heifers selling to a top price of £1,920 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale: An outstanding show of 210 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 17th October at the annual Belgian Blue and Blonde suckled calf show and sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,400 at £2.98 per kg for a 470kg Charolais and to a top of £3.68 per kilo for a 280kg Charolais at £1,030.
Heifers sold to an outstanding top price of £1,920 at £4.73 per kg for a 406kg Limousin.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.01 per kilo for a Limousin 642kg at £1,290.
Most Popular
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online
Sample prices
Bullocks
Maghera producer; Charolais, 470kg at £1,400 = 2.98p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,100 = 2.86p; Belgian Blue, 336kg at £980 = 2.92p; Belgian Blue, 456kg at £1,170 = 2.57p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 280kg at £1,030 = 3.68p; Charolais, 302kg at £960 = 3.18p; Limousin, 280kg at £740 = 2.64p; Simmental, 306kg at £780 = 2.55p; Limousin, 248kg at £750 = 3.02p; Charolais, 290kg at £940 = 3.24p; Charolais, 302kg at £940 = 3.11p; Limousin, 322kg at £980 = 3.04p; Limousin, 370kg at £1,110 = 3.00p; Limousin, 274kg at £720 = 2.63p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 288kg at £760 = 2.64p; Plumbridge producer; Limousin, 348kg at £940 = 2.70p; Charolais, 354kg at £930 = 2.63p; Charolais, 364kg at £980 = 2.69p; Coleraine producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 342kg at £740 = 2.16p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 300kg at £720 = 2.40p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 452kg at £900 = 1.99p; Limousin, 374kg at £880 = 2.35p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 486kg at £1,160 = 2.39p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 464kg at £1,100 = 2.37p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 290kg at £770 = 2.66p; Charolais, 248kg at £790 = 3.19p; Charolais, 242kg at £770 = 3.18p; Charolais, 238kg at £790 = 3.32p; Garvagh producer; Her,304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Sal,334kg at £760 = 2.28p; Sal,310kg at £770 = 2.48p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 348kg at £1,050 = 3.02p; Charolais, 318kg at £900 = 2.83p; Charolais, 338kg at £950 = 2.81p; Dungiven producer; Shorthorn beef, 194kg at £450 = 2.32p; Shorthorn beef, 246kg at £400 = 1.63p; Shorthorn beef, 304kg at £580 = 1.91p; Shorthorn beef, 252kg at £500 = 1.98p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 292kg at £940 = 3.22p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 278kg at £790 = 2.84p; Charolais, 270kg at £910 = 3.37p; Charolais, 266kg at £890 = 3.35p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 412kg at £890 = 2.16p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,260 = 2.31p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Simmental, 462kg at £850 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 302kg at £620 = 2.05p; Limousin, 198kg at £520 = 2.63p; Limousin, 238kg at £500 = 2.10p; Limousin, 246kg at £640 = 2.60p; Limousin, 356kg at £760 = 2.13p; Charolais, 278kg at £640 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 434kg at £1,210 = 2.79p; Charolais, 410kg at £920 = 2.24p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,160 = 2.40p; St,492kg at £1,110 = 2.26p; St,544kg at £1,200 = 2.21p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 540kg at £1,340 = 2.48p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,360 = 2.78p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 514kg at £1,330 = 2.59p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,370 = 2.71p; Limousin, 514kg at £1,390 = 2.70p and Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 406kg at £960 = 2.36p; Belgian Blue, 336kg at £900 = 2.68p; Charolais, 282kg at £900 = 3.19p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,100 = 3.01p; Charolais, 258kg at £800 = 3.10p.
Advertisement
Heifers
Maghera producer; Limousin, 406kg at £1,920 = 4.73p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 340kg at £910 = 2.68p; Charolais, 306kg at £800 = 2.61p; Limousin, 322kg at £810 = 2.52p; Charolais, 326kg at £990 = 3.04p; Charolais, 326kg at £850 = 2.61p; Charolais, 324kg at £870 = 2.69p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Charolais, 280kg at £630 = 2.25p; Claudy producer; Shorthorn beef, 466kg at £730 = 1.57p; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £640 = 1.84p; Belgian Blue, 382kg at £650 = 1.70p; Belgian Blue, 350kg at £580 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £580 = 1.65p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 242kg at £400 = 1.65p; Dungiven producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 260kg at £610 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 254kg at £540 = 2.13p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 262kg at £600 = 2.29p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 370kg at £850 = 2.30p; Limousin, 378kg at £760 = 2.01p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 288kg at £730 = 2.53p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,280 = 2.52p; Charolais, 416kg at £970 = 2.33p; Limousin, 422kg at £920 = 2.18p; Limousin, 436kg at £970 = 2.22p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 640kg at £1,540 = 2.41p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,400 = 2.70p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,360 = 2.75p; Charolais, 628kg at £1,530 = 2.44p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,410 = 2.53p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,470 = 2.51p; Charolais, 672kg at £1,660 = 2.47p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,420 = 2.49p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,470 = 2.53p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,480 = 2.56p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 316kg at £810 = 2.56p; Charolais, 258kg at £670 = 2.60p; Charolais, 228kg at £650 = 2.85p; Charolais, 230kg at £630 = 2.74p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 320kg at £590 = 1.84p; Limousin, 430kg at £900=2.09p; Limousin, 356kg at £730 = 2.05p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 286kg at £820 = 2.87p; Charolais, 298kg at £880 = 2.95p; Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 424kg at £690 = 1.63p; Shorthorn beef, 368kg at £660 = 1.79p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 278kg at £640 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 498kg at £1,110 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £900 = 1.94p; Charolais, 412kg at £800 = 1.94p; Charolais, 334kg at £700 = 2.10p; Charolais, 340kg at £770 = 2.26p; Charolais, 410kg at £830 = 2.02p; Charolais, 354kg at £760 = 2.15p; Charolais, 360kg at £820 = 2.28p; Charolais, 434kg at £810 = 1.87p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,050 = 2.13p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,170 = 2.30p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 524kg at £1,180 = 2.25p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,190 = 2.53p; Limousin, 528kg at £1,040 = 1.97p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,130 = 2.17p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Charolais, 396kg at £810 = 2.05p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 346kg at £840 = 2.43p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 248kg at £710 = 2.86p; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Charolais, 308kg at £760 = 2.47p; Limousin, 236kg at £710 = 3.01p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,050 = 2.55p; Simmental, 286kg at £670 = 2.34p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 386kg at £720 = 1.87p; Limousin, 330kg at £760 = 2.30p; Irvinestown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 280kg at £870 = 3.11p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 240kg at £800 = 3.33p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 450kg at £1,040 = 2.31p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,080 = 2.41p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,160 = 2.58p; Limousin, 402kg at £940 = 2.34p; Simmental, 456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,260 = 2.57p; Limousin, 378kg at £930 = 2.46p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,190 = 2.42p; Limousin, 424kg at £940 = 2.22p and Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 290kg at £690 = 2.38p; Charolais, 330kg at £800 = 2.42p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £123. Fat ewes to £161.
Advertisement
Another exceptionally strong show of 1,790 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th October. 415 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £161.00. 1,350 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.
Lambs topped at £123 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Advertisement
Swatragh producer; 35kg at £123.00 = 3.51p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £122.00 = 3.81p; Ballymoney producer; 25.25kg at £118.00 = 4.67p; Claudy producer; 25.25kg at £116.50 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 26.25kg at £116.00 = 4.42p; Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £115.50 = 4.20p; Ringsend producer; 24.25kg at £115.00 = 4.74p; Limavady producer; 24.75kg at £115.00 = 4.65p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £113.50 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £113.00 = 4.04p; Dungiven producer; 25.75kg at £112.00 = 4.35p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £111.50 = 4.65p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p.
Middle-weight
Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £109.50 = 4.87; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £107.50 = 4.78p; Draperstown producer; 22.25kg at £106.50 = 4.79p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Antrim producer; 23.8kg at £104.00 = 4.37; Limavady producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Omagh producer; 22.25kg at £103.00 = 4.63p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £103.00 = 4.63p; Bellaghy producer; 22.75kg at £103.00 = 4.53p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £102.00 = 4.86p; Randalstown producer; 22.5kg at £101.50 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49; Tobermore producer; 21.5kg at £100.50 = 4.67p and Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.
Light-weight
Advertisement
Draperstown producer; 19.5kg at £97.00 = 4.97p; Armoy producer; 18kg at £90.00 = 5.00p; Moneymore producer; 17kg at £88.00 = 5.18p; Ballymoney producer; 17kg at £88.00 = 5.18p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £85.00 = 4.86p and Donemana producer; 15.75kg at £84.50 = 5.37p.
Fat ewes
Ballymoney producer; £161; Swatragh producer; £158 and Claudy producer; £158.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Advertisement
Hoggets to £190.
Ewe lambs to £174.
The weekly breeding sheep sale generated a very solid trade for the 650 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 13th October.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Advertisement
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am.
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7pm.