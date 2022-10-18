Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,400 at £2.98 per kg for a 470kg Charolais and to a top of £3.68 per kilo for a 280kg Charolais at £1,030.

Heifers sold to an outstanding top price of £1,920 at £4.73 per kg for a 406kg Limousin.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.01 per kilo for a Limousin 642kg at £1,290.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Charolais, 470kg at £1,400 = 2.98p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,100 = 2.86p; Belgian Blue, 336kg at £980 = 2.92p; Belgian Blue, 456kg at £1,170 = 2.57p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 280kg at £1,030 = 3.68p; Charolais, 302kg at £960 = 3.18p; Limousin, 280kg at £740 = 2.64p; Simmental, 306kg at £780 = 2.55p; Limousin, 248kg at £750 = 3.02p; Charolais, 290kg at £940 = 3.24p; Charolais, 302kg at £940 = 3.11p; Limousin, 322kg at £980 = 3.04p; Limousin, 370kg at £1,110 = 3.00p; Limousin, 274kg at £720 = 2.63p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 288kg at £760 = 2.64p; Plumbridge producer; Limousin, 348kg at £940 = 2.70p; Charolais, 354kg at £930 = 2.63p; Charolais, 364kg at £980 = 2.69p; Coleraine producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 342kg at £740 = 2.16p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 300kg at £720 = 2.40p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 452kg at £900 = 1.99p; Limousin, 374kg at £880 = 2.35p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 486kg at £1,160 = 2.39p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 464kg at £1,100 = 2.37p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 290kg at £770 = 2.66p; Charolais, 248kg at £790 = 3.19p; Charolais, 242kg at £770 = 3.18p; Charolais, 238kg at £790 = 3.32p; Garvagh producer; Her,304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Sal,334kg at £760 = 2.28p; Sal,310kg at £770 = 2.48p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 348kg at £1,050 = 3.02p; Charolais, 318kg at £900 = 2.83p; Charolais, 338kg at £950 = 2.81p; Dungiven producer; Shorthorn beef, 194kg at £450 = 2.32p; Shorthorn beef, 246kg at £400 = 1.63p; Shorthorn beef, 304kg at £580 = 1.91p; Shorthorn beef, 252kg at £500 = 1.98p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 292kg at £940 = 3.22p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 278kg at £790 = 2.84p; Charolais, 270kg at £910 = 3.37p; Charolais, 266kg at £890 = 3.35p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 412kg at £890 = 2.16p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,260 = 2.31p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Simmental, 462kg at £850 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 302kg at £620 = 2.05p; Limousin, 198kg at £520 = 2.63p; Limousin, 238kg at £500 = 2.10p; Limousin, 246kg at £640 = 2.60p; Limousin, 356kg at £760 = 2.13p; Charolais, 278kg at £640 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 434kg at £1,210 = 2.79p; Charolais, 410kg at £920 = 2.24p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,160 = 2.40p; St,492kg at £1,110 = 2.26p; St,544kg at £1,200 = 2.21p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 540kg at £1,340 = 2.48p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,360 = 2.78p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 514kg at £1,330 = 2.59p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,370 = 2.71p; Limousin, 514kg at £1,390 = 2.70p and Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 406kg at £960 = 2.36p; Belgian Blue, 336kg at £900 = 2.68p; Charolais, 282kg at £900 = 3.19p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,100 = 3.01p; Charolais, 258kg at £800 = 3.10p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Limousin, 406kg at £1,920 = 4.73p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 340kg at £910 = 2.68p; Charolais, 306kg at £800 = 2.61p; Limousin, 322kg at £810 = 2.52p; Charolais, 326kg at £990 = 3.04p; Charolais, 326kg at £850 = 2.61p; Charolais, 324kg at £870 = 2.69p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Charolais, 280kg at £630 = 2.25p; Claudy producer; Shorthorn beef, 466kg at £730 = 1.57p; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £640 = 1.84p; Belgian Blue, 382kg at £650 = 1.70p; Belgian Blue, 350kg at £580 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £580 = 1.65p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 242kg at £400 = 1.65p; Dungiven producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 260kg at £610 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 254kg at £540 = 2.13p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 262kg at £600 = 2.29p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 370kg at £850 = 2.30p; Limousin, 378kg at £760 = 2.01p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 288kg at £730 = 2.53p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,280 = 2.52p; Charolais, 416kg at £970 = 2.33p; Limousin, 422kg at £920 = 2.18p; Limousin, 436kg at £970 = 2.22p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 640kg at £1,540 = 2.41p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,400 = 2.70p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,360 = 2.75p; Charolais, 628kg at £1,530 = 2.44p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,410 = 2.53p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,470 = 2.51p; Charolais, 672kg at £1,660 = 2.47p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,420 = 2.49p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,470 = 2.53p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,480 = 2.56p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 316kg at £810 = 2.56p; Charolais, 258kg at £670 = 2.60p; Charolais, 228kg at £650 = 2.85p; Charolais, 230kg at £630 = 2.74p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 320kg at £590 = 1.84p; Limousin, 430kg at £900=2.09p; Limousin, 356kg at £730 = 2.05p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 286kg at £820 = 2.87p; Charolais, 298kg at £880 = 2.95p; Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 424kg at £690 = 1.63p; Shorthorn beef, 368kg at £660 = 1.79p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 278kg at £640 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 498kg at £1,110 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £900 = 1.94p; Charolais, 412kg at £800 = 1.94p; Charolais, 334kg at £700 = 2.10p; Charolais, 340kg at £770 = 2.26p; Charolais, 410kg at £830 = 2.02p; Charolais, 354kg at £760 = 2.15p; Charolais, 360kg at £820 = 2.28p; Charolais, 434kg at £810 = 1.87p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,050 = 2.13p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,170 = 2.30p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 524kg at £1,180 = 2.25p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,190 = 2.53p; Limousin, 528kg at £1,040 = 1.97p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,130 = 2.17p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Charolais, 396kg at £810 = 2.05p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 346kg at £840 = 2.43p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 248kg at £710 = 2.86p; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Charolais, 308kg at £760 = 2.47p; Limousin, 236kg at £710 = 3.01p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,050 = 2.55p; Simmental, 286kg at £670 = 2.34p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 386kg at £720 = 1.87p; Limousin, 330kg at £760 = 2.30p; Irvinestown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 280kg at £870 = 3.11p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 240kg at £800 = 3.33p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 450kg at £1,040 = 2.31p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,080 = 2.41p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,160 = 2.58p; Limousin, 402kg at £940 = 2.34p; Simmental, 456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,260 = 2.57p; Limousin, 378kg at £930 = 2.46p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,190 = 2.42p; Limousin, 424kg at £940 = 2.22p and Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 290kg at £690 = 2.38p; Charolais, 330kg at £800 = 2.42p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £123. Fat ewes to £161.

Another exceptionally strong show of 1,790 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th October. 415 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £161.00. 1,350 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £123 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Swatragh producer; 35kg at £123.00 = 3.51p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £122.00 = 3.81p; Ballymoney producer; 25.25kg at £118.00 = 4.67p; Claudy producer; 25.25kg at £116.50 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 26.25kg at £116.00 = 4.42p; Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £115.50 = 4.20p; Ringsend producer; 24.25kg at £115.00 = 4.74p; Limavady producer; 24.75kg at £115.00 = 4.65p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £113.50 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £113.00 = 4.04p; Dungiven producer; 25.75kg at £112.00 = 4.35p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £111.50 = 4.65p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p.

Middle-weight

Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £109.50 = 4.87; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £107.50 = 4.78p; Draperstown producer; 22.25kg at £106.50 = 4.79p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Antrim producer; 23.8kg at £104.00 = 4.37; Limavady producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Omagh producer; 22.25kg at £103.00 = 4.63p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £103.00 = 4.63p; Bellaghy producer; 22.75kg at £103.00 = 4.53p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £102.00 = 4.86p; Randalstown producer; 22.5kg at £101.50 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49; Tobermore producer; 21.5kg at £100.50 = 4.67p and Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.

Light-weight

Draperstown producer; 19.5kg at £97.00 = 4.97p; Armoy producer; 18kg at £90.00 = 5.00p; Moneymore producer; 17kg at £88.00 = 5.18p; Ballymoney producer; 17kg at £88.00 = 5.18p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £85.00 = 4.86p and Donemana producer; 15.75kg at £84.50 = 5.37p.

Fat ewes

Ballymoney producer; £161; Swatragh producer; £158 and Claudy producer; £158.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £190.

Ewe lambs to £174.

The weekly breeding sheep sale generated a very solid trade for the 650 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 13th October.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am.