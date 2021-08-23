Heifers selling to £1210 at Lisnaskea Mart

This week store bullocks sold to £1020 for a 510kg Aberdeen Angus (200) Store Heifers sold to £1210 for a 550kg Charolais (£220) with a 455kg Charolais to £1135 (£249).

Weanling males sold to £1060 for a 315kg Charolais (£337) with a 205kg Charolais to £645 (£315).

Weanling heifers sold to £905 for a 435kg Charolais (£208) with a 370kg Charolais to £870 (£249) with smaller ones to £300 per 100kg for a 235kg Charolais to £705 Sample prices as follows:

Store heifers: Newtownbutler producer 550kg Charolais to £1210 (£220) 455kg Charolais to £1135 (£249) 470kg Charolais to £1080 (£230) and 460kg Charolais to £1030 (£224) and Clogher producer 515kg Limousin to £1050 (£204).

Store bullocks: Trillick producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020 (£200) 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Magheraveely producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£213) and 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Lisnaskea producer 485kg Speckled Park to £960 and 510kg Limousin to £920. Maguiresbridge producer 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £920 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £820.

Weanling steers and bulls: Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £1060 (£337) and 360kg Charolais to £985 (£274) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £1030 (£258) and 430kg Charolais to £1005 (£234) Lisnaskea producer 405kg Limousin to £990 (£244) Fivemiletown producer 410kg Limousin to £960. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Hereford to £830, 430kg Hereford to £820, 370kg Hereford to £765, 330kg Hereford to £680, 355kg Hereford to £635, 300kg Hereford to £600, and 260kg Hereford to £545. Clogher producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £580 x 2 Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £775, and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. Derrylin producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £775. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £680 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £635. Brookeborough producer 205kg Charolais to £645 (£315).

Weanling heifers