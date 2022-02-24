Heifers selling to £1460 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1460 610kg Charolais (240.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £365 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £300 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow with a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 460kg Limousin steer (281.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 370kg Limousin (306.00).

Steers

Steer prices sold to a height of £1450 605kg Limousin (240.00) presented by P Donnelly; T Brown £1420 630kg Limousin (225.00), £1360 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (247.00); E Ferguson £1420 635kg Limousin (224.00), £1250 510kg Limousin (245.00), £1230 550kg Limousin (224.00), £1200 515kg Charolais (233.00); B McCloskey £1380 585kg Limousin (236.00); M Berry £880 380kg Limousin (232.00) and F McNally £770 330kg Fleckvieh (233.00).

Heifers

heifers cleared to a height of £1460 610kg Charolais (239.00) presented by G Newell, £1150 500kg Simmental (230.00), £1060 465kg Limousin (228.00); J Donnelly £1450 580kg Charolais (250.00), £1360 555kg Simmental (245.00); W McCavish £1300 555kg Limousin (234.00); T Boden £1230 525kg Charolais (234.00), £1170 495kg Charolais (236.00), £1140 500kg Charolais (228.00), £1120 485kg Charolais (231.00), £1080 455kg Limousin (237.00); S Stevenson £1190 500kg Limousin (238.00); P Hamilton £1160 515kg Charolais (225.00) and J Cooke £1080 430kg Limousin (251.00), £970 400kg Charolais (243.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £365 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by F Burrows; Droghal Farm £355 Belgian Blue bull; B McCarney £340 Limousin bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull; K Henry £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and A Agnew £280 Belgian Blue bull; E McVeigh £280 Limousin bull; W Campbell £260 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Foreman £255 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £45 to £120 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £300 Belgian Blue presented by Droghal Farm, £290 Belgian Blue heifer; F Borrows £295 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; H Quinn £265 Charolais heifer and B Carney £240 Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow with a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf at foot presented by M Haughian; D Haughian £1620 Belgian Blue cow with a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf at foot.

Springing heifers sold to £1280 for a Shorthorn presented by P McDonnell.

Weanling

A quality entry of weanling saw prices peak at £1290 for a 460kg Limousin steer (281.00) presented by P Donnelly; Forestview Farms £1170 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (260.00), £1080 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (284.00), £1070 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (282.00), £1020 385kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (263.00), £1020 355kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (287.00), £1000 345kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (291.00), £870 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (280.00); D Wilson £1130 375kg Limousin (306.00); K McGarvey £1080 435kg Limousin (249.00), £1050 385kg Limousin (272.00), £930 340kg Limousin (271.00), £900 340kg Limousin (263.00); M McCrystal £980 360kg Limousin (271.00), £950 330kg Charolais (286.00), £800 315kg Aberdeen Angus (254.00); S Devine £880 335kg Limousin (260.00); D Haughian £790 265klg Charolais (297.00) and K McGarvey £780 280kg Limousin (276.00).