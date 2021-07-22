Heifers selling to £1460 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A good entry of cattle on Friday with the online buyers being very active again, the dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:55 am

Topped to £565 for Limousin heifer calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £870 for a 370k Charolais heifer from Lisburn farmer.

Fat cows topped £1310 for 830k Hereford

Cows and calves topped at £1900, heifers topped at 706k £1460 Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1350 for 752k Belgian Blue,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £530, Hereford at £440, Limousin at £430, Corbet farmer Hereford £415, Hereford at £415, Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £360, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £355, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £395, Corbet farmer Hereford at £390, Hereford at £380, Hereford at £375 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £365.

Heifer calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £565, Limousin at £495, Hereford at £425, Corbet farmer Hereford at £365, Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Seaforde farmer: Limousin at £300, Limousin at £280, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £270, Corbet farmer Hereford at £270 and Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn at £265.

Weanling male calves

Dromara farmer Limousin 262k at £800 (305ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 346k at £850 (246ppk), Charolais 370k at £870 (235), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 248k at £580 (234ppk), Drumaness farmer Limousin 314k at £690 (220ppk), Limousin 336k at £720 (214ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 382k at £815 (213ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 370k at £870, Charolais 346k at £850, Charolais 382k at £815, Dromara farmer Limousin 262k at £800, Drumaness farmer Limousin 248k at £580 and Ballinaskeagh farmer Holstein 336k at £530.

Weanling heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 350k at £850 (243ppk), Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 344k at £820 (239ppk), Aberdeen Angus 318k at £730 (230ppk), Aberdeen Angus 364k at £830 (228ppk), Ballyroney farmer Charolais 180k at £400 (223ppk), Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £790 (221ppk), Charolais 340k at £750 (220ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 230k at £490 (213ppk), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k at £870, Annalong farmer Limousin 428k at £870, Lisburn farmer Charolais 350k at £850, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 364k at £830, Aberdeen Angus344k at £820, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 384k at £795, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £790, Charolais 340k at £750, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 318k at £730 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin 290k at £600.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 830k at £1310, Limousin 690k at £1260, Waringstown farmer Charolais 750k at £1240, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 676k at £1100, Corbet farmer Ayrshire 620k at £910 and Ballynahinch farmer Friesian 668k at £880.

Cows and calves

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue cow and Belgian Blue calf at 1900, Hereford cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1700, Castlewellan farmer Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £1260, Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £910,

Store heifers

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 420k at £1030 (246ppk), Charolais 400k at £950 (238ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 602k at £1390 (231ppk), Castlewellan farmer Blonde 380k at £855 (225ppk), Charolais 394k at £880 (224ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 706k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 602k at £1390, Limousin 602k at £1330, Charolais 570k at £1140, Dromara farmer Charolais 546k at £1110, Charolais 524k at £1090, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 420k at £1030, Banbridge farmer Hereford 540k at £1030, Hereford 552k at £1020 and Lisburn farmer Charolais 468k at £1010,

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Charolais 560k at £1310 (234ppk), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 374k at £870 (233ppk), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 566k at £1290 (228ppk), Castlewellan farmer Simmental 354k at £790 (223ppk), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £880 (221ppk), Aberdeen Angus 324k at £700 (216ppk), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 752k at £1350, Dromara farmer Charolais 560k at £13410, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 566k at £1290, Belgian Blue 582k at £1150, Charolais 506k at £1010, Dromore farmer Limousin 450k at £950, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £930, Dromore farmer Hereford 494k at £890, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k at £890 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £880.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a lesser trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Kilcoo farmer topped the sale at £6.29 a kilo for 7kg at £44.

Fat ewes topped at £140 for a Texel ewe from a Dromore farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Kilcoo farmer 7k at £44, Rathfriland farmer: 11.7k at £65 and Lisburn farmer: 13k at £70.

Spring lambs

Hilltown farmer 33k at £105, 27.8k at £103, Ballnahinch farmer 25.5k at £97, Newry farmer 26.4k at £97, Kilkeel farmer 25.7k at £96, Dromore farmer 24k at £96, Ballyward farmer 28.8k at £95, Rathfriland farmer 26k at £95, Tandragee farmer 23.7k at £95 and Downpatrick farmer 23.3k at £94.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer: £140, Dromore farmer: £138, £128, Ballymartin farmer: £127, Rathfriland farmer: £126, Kilkeel farmer: £124, Dromore farmer: £124, Tandragee farmer: £121, Gilford farmer £121 and Kilkeel farmer £120.

Fat rams

Newry farmer £142, Lisburn farmer £123,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

HerefordAberdeen AngusLisburn