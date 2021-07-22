Heifers selling to £1460 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Topped to £565 for Limousin heifer calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £870 for a 370k Charolais heifer from Lisburn farmer.

Fat cows topped £1310 for 830k Hereford

Cows and calves topped at £1900, heifers topped at 706k £1460 Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1350 for 752k Belgian Blue,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £530, Hereford at £440, Limousin at £430, Corbet farmer Hereford £415, Hereford at £415, Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £360, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £355, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £395, Corbet farmer Hereford at £390, Hereford at £380, Hereford at £375 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £365.

Heifer calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £565, Limousin at £495, Hereford at £425, Corbet farmer Hereford at £365, Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Seaforde farmer: Limousin at £300, Limousin at £280, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £270, Corbet farmer Hereford at £270 and Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn at £265.

Weanling male calves

Dromara farmer Limousin 262k at £800 (305ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 346k at £850 (246ppk), Charolais 370k at £870 (235), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 248k at £580 (234ppk), Drumaness farmer Limousin 314k at £690 (220ppk), Limousin 336k at £720 (214ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 382k at £815 (213ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 370k at £870, Charolais 346k at £850, Charolais 382k at £815, Dromara farmer Limousin 262k at £800, Drumaness farmer Limousin 248k at £580 and Ballinaskeagh farmer Holstein 336k at £530.

Weanling heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 350k at £850 (243ppk), Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 344k at £820 (239ppk), Aberdeen Angus 318k at £730 (230ppk), Aberdeen Angus 364k at £830 (228ppk), Ballyroney farmer Charolais 180k at £400 (223ppk), Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £790 (221ppk), Charolais 340k at £750 (220ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 230k at £490 (213ppk), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k at £870, Annalong farmer Limousin 428k at £870, Lisburn farmer Charolais 350k at £850, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 364k at £830, Aberdeen Angus344k at £820, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 384k at £795, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £790, Charolais 340k at £750, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 318k at £730 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin 290k at £600.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 830k at £1310, Limousin 690k at £1260, Waringstown farmer Charolais 750k at £1240, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 676k at £1100, Corbet farmer Ayrshire 620k at £910 and Ballynahinch farmer Friesian 668k at £880.

Cows and calves

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue cow and Belgian Blue calf at 1900, Hereford cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1700, Castlewellan farmer Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £1260, Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £910,

Store heifers

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 420k at £1030 (246ppk), Charolais 400k at £950 (238ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 602k at £1390 (231ppk), Castlewellan farmer Blonde 380k at £855 (225ppk), Charolais 394k at £880 (224ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 706k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 602k at £1390, Limousin 602k at £1330, Charolais 570k at £1140, Dromara farmer Charolais 546k at £1110, Charolais 524k at £1090, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 420k at £1030, Banbridge farmer Hereford 540k at £1030, Hereford 552k at £1020 and Lisburn farmer Charolais 468k at £1010,

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Charolais 560k at £1310 (234ppk), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 374k at £870 (233ppk), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 566k at £1290 (228ppk), Castlewellan farmer Simmental 354k at £790 (223ppk), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £880 (221ppk), Aberdeen Angus 324k at £700 (216ppk), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 752k at £1350, Dromara farmer Charolais 560k at £13410, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 566k at £1290, Belgian Blue 582k at £1150, Charolais 506k at £1010, Dromore farmer Limousin 450k at £950, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £930, Dromore farmer Hereford 494k at £890, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k at £890 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £880.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a lesser trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Kilcoo farmer topped the sale at £6.29 a kilo for 7kg at £44.

Fat ewes topped at £140 for a Texel ewe from a Dromore farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Kilcoo farmer 7k at £44, Rathfriland farmer: 11.7k at £65 and Lisburn farmer: 13k at £70.

Spring lambs

Hilltown farmer 33k at £105, 27.8k at £103, Ballnahinch farmer 25.5k at £97, Newry farmer 26.4k at £97, Kilkeel farmer 25.7k at £96, Dromore farmer 24k at £96, Ballyward farmer 28.8k at £95, Rathfriland farmer 26k at £95, Tandragee farmer 23.7k at £95 and Downpatrick farmer 23.3k at £94.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer: £140, Dromore farmer: £138, £128, Ballymartin farmer: £127, Rathfriland farmer: £126, Kilkeel farmer: £124, Dromore farmer: £124, Tandragee farmer: £121, Gilford farmer £121 and Kilkeel farmer £120.

Fat rams

Newry farmer £142, Lisburn farmer £123,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.