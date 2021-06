Heifers selling to £1,560 at Armoy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Fly populations are soaring across Northern Ireland

Members to launch farm diversification project in August

Suckler outfits selling to £2060 at Markethill Mart

Entries open for this year’s Balmoral Show!

Suckler cows and calves selling to £2280 at Clogher Mart

478 acre NI farm goes on the market for over £850,000

Programme ‘grows’ from strength to strength

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Friesian, 695kgs £1,210. PG and J McMullan, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus, 790kgs £1,200. Brian Watt, Loughguile, Fleckvieh, 520kgs £940. M and Y Carson, Cloughmills, Friesian, 780kgs £1,100, 710kgs £1,010. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, Friesian, 630kgs £770. J G Cassley, Armoy, SH, 580kgs, £890.

Jas and Alan Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 680kgs £1,470, 580kgs £1,330. William Jamison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus 660kgs £1,440, 640kgs £1,280. William Smyth, Moyarget, Saler, 700kgs £1,560. Robert Skelton, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,080. J and P McMullan, Rathlin Island, Limousin, 300kgs £800, 310kgs £800, 240kgs £680, 290kgs £770. Damien McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 750kgs £1,510, 750kgs £1,400, 730kgs £1,280, 705kgs £1,200, 720kgs £1,380. Liam McFaul, Rathlin Island, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £870. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 350kgs £820, 370kgs £900, 380kgs £810, 330kgs £740, 290kgs £670. Jas and Alan Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 360kgs £770, 450kgs £910, 340kgs £710, 380kgs £830. Seamus Huey, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs £1,050, 500kgs £1,010, 505kgs £1,120, 500kgs £1,040. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, M/B, 430kgs £880, 470kgs £890, 390kgs £810, 270kgs £560, 410kgs £820, 540kgs £990, 450kgs £860. Danny McBride, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 280kgs £640, 350kgs £710. Adrian Gillan, Martinstown, Holsteins, 680kgs £1,350, 630kgs £1,220, 600kgs £1,180.

Steers sold to £680 and a 280kgs calf at £810.

Weanlings were a great trade and a 240kgs.

Fat cows made up to £1,210.

Heifers sold to £1,560 paid for a 700kgs Saler heifer.

Steers sold to £1,410 for a Friesian steer, 750kgs.