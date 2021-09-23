Heifers selling to £1600 at Omagh
Another large autumnal sale, with over 900 head of cattle presented, selling firmly in all sections.
Heifers
Jas Mullan, Loughmacrory 715k £1600; 565k £1300; 520k £1130, K Doherty, Strabane 625k £1440; 600k £1380, A Allen, Donemana 515k £1240; 550k £1210; 420k £1000, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 510k £1190; 540k £1220; 555k £1210; 515k £1110, R Gallagher, Greencastle 550k £1270; 605k £1380, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 600k £1330, R Weir, Lack 635k £1380, D Gillan, Garvagh 610k £1310, Gary Lecky, Castlederg 530k £1120; 455k £1000, P Maguire, Newtownstewart 605k £1280, P McGlinn, Brackey 565k £1160, A K Gamble, Donemana 405k £1060; 415k £1060; 425k £1060, A McAleer, Plumbridge 470k £1190; 445k £1080, F Donnelly, Trillick 430k £1070; 445k £1040; 460k £1060, A Barrett, Trillick 430k £1060; 415k £1020; 330k £910, J Farley, Sixmilecross 405k £990; 445k £1080; 470k £1100, Jas McGlinchey, Eskra 435k £1060; 390k £1010, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 455k £1100; 405k £980; 455k £1080, Ross Hunter, Drumquin 490k £1170, P J Donnelly, Redargan 440k £1040, B Devine, Glenmornan 470k £1100, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 330k £860; 360k £850, Jack Sproule, Garvetagh 290k £800; 320k £800 and John Connolly, Castlederg 300k £790; 305k £770.
Bullocks
R Hyndman, Ardmore 590k £1430; 550k £1300, R Crawford, Stewartstown 510k £1230; 465k £1060, A K Gamble, Donemana 600k £1430, M Morris, Leglands 510k £1210; 490k £1150, M McKeown, Augher 680k £1595; 575k £1340, Wm Irvine, Ederney 670k £1150, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 600k £1390; 560k £1300, J McCay, Castlederg 450k £1090; 420k £985, J J McAleer, Plumbridge 425k £1010, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 490k £1150, Jack Sproule, Garvetagh 420k £980; 400k £930; 420k £970, S Taggart, Leglands 400k £940 and H Colton, Dromore 380k. £890.
Fat cows
Bert Jones, Ederney 510k £199, D Gillan, Garvagh 530k £190, E McCann, Fintona 670k £187, K McCullagh, Loughmacrory 560k £187, McCormack Bro’s, Mountjoy 600k £185, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 1030k £184, N Anderson, Kesh 620k £181, P M McMenamin, Envagh 640k £180, N Doherty, Newtownstewart 530k £179, A K Gamble, Donemana 630k £178; 710k £174, G Munroe, Carrickmore 600k £177, P J Eves, Kesh 760k £172 and C Campbell, Tattykeel 580k £167.
Friesian cows
M McGrade, Dromore 560k £164, F McDonell, Dromore 560k £152, A R Millar, Sion Mills 590k £149; 620k £139 and P Armstrong, Kesh 730k £135.
Fat bulls
A Hawkes, Omagh 990k £157, R Crawford, Stewartstown 950k £156, S Quigley, Donemana 860k £155, J Morris, Drumlea 860k £154 and A Hall, Donemana 1080k £150.
Dropped calves
G Munroe, Carrickmore £625 Limousin bull, Ballygawley producer £600 Limousin bull, D McFarland, Beragh £570 Charolais bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £520 and £510 Simmental bulls; £430 Simmental heifer, Wm Whitton, Castlederg £505 Belgian Blue bulls, P Conwell, Donemana £500 Limousin bull, T McDermott, Strabane £475 Hereford bull; £460 Aberdeen Angus bull, Willmount Farms, Drumquin £465 and £460 Aberdeen Angus bulls, H Patterson, Dromore £460 Charolais heifer, Jas Cummings, Castlederg £455 and £440 Hereford bulls, L Cooper, Killen £440 Charolais bull; £350 Charolais heifer, D McDermott, Fintona £440 Hereford bull, S McLaughlin, Drumragh £425 Aberdeen Angus heifer, L Mathers, Burndennett £420 and £410 Aberdeen Angus bulls; C Dixon, Sixmilecross £395 and £390 Blonde bulls and Ivan Clarke, Sixmilecross £395 Belgian Blue bull.
Weanlings
K Teague, Dromore £770 Charolais bull; £475 Charolais heifer, F Gallogly, Ederney £705 Limousin bull; £590 Limousin heifer, S W Cousins, Botera £640 Charolais heifer, S Quinn, Newtownstewart £670 and £630 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A McKelvey, Meaghy £595 Aberdeen Angus bull and C McQuaid, Trillick £555 Belgian Blue heifer.