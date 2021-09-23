Heifers selling to £1600 at Omagh

News you can trust since 1963

EASYFIX to unveil new ammonia reducing technologies at Balmoral

Solution is available to ease problems for NI/Scotland livestock trade - UFU

21 year old killed in tractor accident

Police urge show goers to leave extra time for their journey

Top price of £335 paid for a pen of ewe lambs at Armoy

£15.49m increase in BPS will be a major boost for farmers - UFU

K Teague, Dromore £770 Charolais bull; £475 Charolais heifer, F Gallogly, Ederney £705 Limousin bull; £590 Limousin heifer, S W Cousins, Botera £640 Charolais heifer, S Quinn, Newtownstewart £670 and £630 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A McKelvey, Meaghy £595 Aberdeen Angus bull and C McQuaid, Trillick £555 Belgian Blue heifer.

G Munroe, Carrickmore £625 Limousin bull, Ballygawley producer £600 Limousin bull, D McFarland, Beragh £570 Charolais bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £520 and £510 Simmental bulls; £430 Simmental heifer, Wm Whitton, Castlederg £505 Belgian Blue bulls, P Conwell, Donemana £500 Limousin bull, T McDermott, Strabane £475 Hereford bull; £460 Aberdeen Angus bull, Willmount Farms, Drumquin £465 and £460 Aberdeen Angus bulls, H Patterson, Dromore £460 Charolais heifer, Jas Cummings, Castlederg £455 and £440 Hereford bulls, L Cooper, Killen £440 Charolais bull; £350 Charolais heifer, D McDermott, Fintona £440 Hereford bull, S McLaughlin, Drumragh £425 Aberdeen Angus heifer, L Mathers, Burndennett £420 and £410 Aberdeen Angus bulls; C Dixon, Sixmilecross £395 and £390 Blonde bulls and Ivan Clarke, Sixmilecross £395 Belgian Blue bull.

Bert Jones, Ederney 510k £199, D Gillan, Garvagh 530k £190, E McCann, Fintona 670k £187, K McCullagh, Loughmacrory 560k £187, McCormack Bro’s, Mountjoy 600k £185, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 1030k £184, N Anderson, Kesh 620k £181, P M McMenamin, Envagh 640k £180, N Doherty, Newtownstewart 530k £179, A K Gamble, Donemana 630k £178; 710k £174, G Munroe, Carrickmore 600k £177, P J Eves, Kesh 760k £172 and C Campbell, Tattykeel 580k £167.

R Hyndman, Ardmore 590k £1430; 550k £1300, R Crawford, Stewartstown 510k £1230; 465k £1060, A K Gamble, Donemana 600k £1430, M Morris, Leglands 510k £1210; 490k £1150, M McKeown, Augher 680k £1595; 575k £1340, Wm Irvine, Ederney 670k £1150, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 600k £1390; 560k £1300, J McCay, Castlederg 450k £1090; 420k £985, J J McAleer, Plumbridge 425k £1010, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 490k £1150, Jack Sproule, Garvetagh 420k £980; 400k £930; 420k £970, S Taggart, Leglands 400k £940 and H Colton, Dromore 380k. £890.