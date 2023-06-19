Heifers selling to £1680 at Newtownstewart Mart, fat cows selling to £1670

Fat cows to £1670 and £230 per 100 kgs

While bullocks and bulls sold to £1505.

Heifer prices: M Flanagan New Buildings 620kgs £1680, 600kgs £1655; P Gormley Donemana 510kgs £1285; S Fox Omagh 415kgs £1130, 225kgs £680, 215kgs £625; N and J Black Carnargan 435kgs £1035; B McColgan Newtownstewart 465kgs £1010. W Marshall Fyfin 460kgs £1075, 435kgs £1010 and £865, 400kgs £830 and £790 and L Devine Strabane 330kgs £750.

Livestock Markets

Other heifers sold from £500 up.

Fat cows: K McMullan Gortin 535kgs £230; M Flanagan New Buildings 785kgs £212; C Collins Co Derry 855kgs £195, N and J Black Carnargan 695kgs £194 and C Catterson Castlederg 530kgs £163.

Friesian cows - W J Armstrong Dromore 585kgs £145.

Bullock and bull prices: R Cummings Strabane 630kgs £1505, 575kgs £1300, 565kgs £1270, 525kgs £1100, 485kgs £1080; M Marlow Omagh 550kgs £1415, £1275 and £100; M Sheerin Donemana 440kgs £1145; Jas Timoney 485kgs £1090; P Gormley Donemana 385kgs £1015; A O'Carolan Castlederg 350kgs £935, 345kgs £820 and S Hemphill Castlederg 365kgs £880.

Other bulls and bullocks sold from £500.

The first lamb and ewe sale on Wednesday evening saw a good supply of sheep selling to a complete clearance.

Prices: D McFarland 25kgs £150; 20kgs £120; Ivan Rosborough 30kgs £150; 23.50kgs £136; Wm Rankin 25kgs £148; Peter McCrory 22kgs £147; Sean Brogan 25kgs £138, A McFarland 21kgs £137; R R Clarke 23kgs £141.50; Ross Temple 22.50kgs £136; K Donnell 23kgs £136; N McFarland 23kgs £134.50; B Mullan 22.50kgs £132; P Conway 21.50kgs £130; R Robb 21.50kgs £130; T Robb 21.50kgs £129; W Donald 21kgs £126; Ian McFarland 21.50kgs £124.50 and £124; S Allison 21kgs £121 and A McKelvey 20.50kgs £118.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £57 up.

Fat ewes: Ian McFarland £156, £132 and £110; J Wilson £150, £130 and £105; S Allison £142; A McKelvey £135, M Skelton £133 and £123; A McFarland £133; P Conway £131; P Doherty £130; I Rosborough £128 and £118 and Ballinacross Farms Ltd £115 and £106.