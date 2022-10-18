Fat cows to £1465 and 230ppk while bullocks and bulls sold to £1540 and £860 over weight.

Heifer prices: Robert Matthewson Dunbunraver 645kgs £1730, 635kgs £1580, 570kgs £1380 and £1360; 555kgs £1360, 525kgs £1280, 545kgs £1225, 510kgs £1190, 475kgs £1115 (overall ave £1358 per head and 243ppk); J F McHugh Castlederg 605kgs £1580, 565kgs £1430, 520kgs £1190; William McKean Sion Mills 630kgs £1530 and £1490, 685kgs £1470, 585kgs £1400, 625kgs £1400; D J Baxter Crowhill 515kgs £1350, 525kgs £1180, 505kgs £1150, 480kgs £1105, 485kgs £1100, 405kgs £1005, 435kgs £910; D McKinley Omagh 570kgs £1320, 540kgs £1265, 525kgs £1185 and £1150; D J Monteith Castlederg 550kgs £1275, 500kgs £900. D Palmer Omagh 500kgs £1155, 455kgs £1120 and £955, 515kgs £1105; L Conway Donemana 510kgs £1085, 490kgs £1035, 480kgs £995, 460kgs £945; C Hood Douglas Bridge 510kgs £1080; G Rutledge Omagh; 460kgs £1030; K Kelly Gortin 445kgs £1020 and £960, 385kgs £915, 400kgs £865 and P Gormley Donemana 430kgs £990.

Smaller heifers sold from £360 up.

Bullock and bull prices: J F M Hugh Castlederg 585kgs £1365, 525kgs £1200, 425kgs £870; A Gortin farmer 500kgs £1360, 515kgs £1100, 440kgs £1045, 485kgs £1035, 400kgs £920, 385kgs £900, 365kgs £875; T Gallagher Newtownstewart 675kgs £1350, 650kgs £1190, 590kgs £1065, 490kgs £950; A J Beattie Newtownstewart 650kgs £1345, 625kgs £1300, 600kgs £1265, 610kgs £1215 and £1135; K Kelly Gortin 465kgs £1105 and £1065, 410kgs £1005, 385kgs £930 and R Baxter Drumquin 415kgs £1005, 425kgs £930, 370kgs £835.

Other bullocks sold from £340 up.

Fat cows: M Lynch Omagh 560kgs £230; W D Millar Glenock 775kgs £174, 695kgs £168 and £154; R Scott Donemana 555kgs £185; G Lecky Castlederg 860kgs £170; G Hegarty Glenmornan 620kgs £158, 630kgs £124; J F McHugh Castlederg 615kgs £158, 600kgs £147; Jas Devine Douglas Bridge 585kgs £146; B Kerlin Donemana 515kgs £151 and C Barr Cullion 620kgs £126.

Other cows sold from £68 up.

Sheep prices: T Davis 25kgs £120; Ivor Wilson 26.50kgs £112.50; P McConnell 26.50kgs £112.50, 24.50kgs £105.50; I Pinkerton 27.50kgs £112.50; S Gilfillan 25.50kgs £110; 21kgs £94; J McAnulla 28.50kgs £110; N R McIlwaine 25.50kgs £110; M ~P Rosborough 25kgs £109; D McIlwaine 24kgs £109; C O McAskie 24kgs £107; B T McGlinchey 25.50kgs £106.50; R Scott 23.50kgs £106.50; K Kelly 24.50kgs £106.50; G McFarland 24kgs £105.50; D McNamee 24kgs £105.50; R J Moubray 27.50kgs £105; 22.50kgs £103; G Lecky 24kgs £105; a Gortin farmer 23.50kgs £103.50; C Lafferty 24.50kgs £103; P McFarland 23kgs £102.50; D Gallagher 23.50kgs £101.50; M E Clarke 23kgs £100; 19kgs £86; M McCanny 23kgs £99.50 and R Little 22.50kgs £94.50.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £74.50 up.