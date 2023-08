Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £252, Banbridge farmer £184, Banbridge farmer £182, Downpatrick farmer £172, Rathfriland farmer £168, Banbridge farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £158, Banbridge farmer £152, Banbridge farmer £136, Hilltown farmer £132, Cabra farmer £130, Ballymartin farmer £128, Cabra farmer £125, Mayobridge farmer £124, Cabra farmer £120, Rathfriland farmer £119, Hilltown farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £114, Ballyward farmer £110 and Hilltown farmer £103.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £128 for 28kg (457ppk), Rathfriland farmer £126 for 24.5kg (514ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 21.6kg (527ppk), Hilltown farmer £113.50 for 24.4kg (465ppk), Hilltown farmer £111.50 for 24.2kg (461ppk), Rostrevor farmer £110 for 23kg (478ppk), Downpatrick farmer £109 for 22.1kg (493ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 20.4kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 22kg (482ppk), Castlewellan farmer £105 for 22kg (477ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 22kg (472ppk), Rostrevor farmer £102 for 21.8kg (468ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 20.9kg (478ppk) and Downpatrick farmer £99.50 for 20.2kg (492ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £97 for 19.7kg (492ppk), Downpatrick farmer £95.50 for 19.9kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £93 for 19.3kg (482ppk), Rathfriland farmer £85.50 for 17.3kg (494ppk), Mayobridge farmer £84 for 16.7kg (503ppk), Cabra farmer £83 for 16.6kg (500ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 15.9kg (522ppk), Mayobridge farmer £81 for 16.2kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 15.2kg (513ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £74 for 14.4kg (514ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 12th August saw fat cow sell to £1510, heifers to £2000 and bullocks to £1770.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1510 for 804kg (188ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 778kg (182ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1400 for 710kg (197ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1380 for 704kg (196ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1140 for 664kg (172ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1130 for 622kg (181ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1060 for 630kg (168ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 610kg (164ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilcoo farmer £1860, Cabra farmer £1800, Attical farmer £1350, Cabra farmer £1330 and Attical farmer £1250 and £1200.

Weanling bullocks: Kilcoo farmer £1180 for 442kg (267ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1150 for 430kg (267ppk), Kilcoo farmer £870 for 326kg (267ppk), Cabra farmer £860 for 316kg (272ppk) and Attical farmer £850 for 332kg (256ppk) and £700 for 282kg (248ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2000 for 844kg (237ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 666kg (255ppk) and £1680 for 652kg (257ppk), Dromara farmer £1630 for 642kg (254ppk) and £1610 for 624kg (258ppk), Hilltown farmer £1590 for 594kg (267ppk), Ballyward farmer £1530 for 406kg (377ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1510 for 592kg (255ppk), Dromara farmer £1460 for 566kg (258ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1440 for 550kg (261ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1420 for 528kg (269ppk), Ballyward farmer £1400 for 426kg (328ppk) and £1390 for 386kg (360ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 494kg (277ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 480kg (271ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1180 for 460kg (256ppk).