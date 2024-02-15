Heifers selling to £2060 for a 800kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart
Fat cows sold to £1140 for a 760kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00).
Dropped calves cleared to £445 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £360 Aberdeen Angus.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1440 for a Hereford cow with a Hereford heifer calf at foot.
In-calf cows sold to £1400 for a Limousin cow.
Meanwhile weanlings sold to £1280 for a 480kg Charolais steer (266.00) and as far as 360p per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais £800.
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 395kg Charolais (288.00).
Steers
A strong demand for all classes of steers saw a top price of £1940 for a 685kg Charolais (283.00) presented by F McVeigh, £1820 675kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00), £1690 615kg Charolais (275.00), £1660 585kg Charolais (284.00); R Magowan £1660 595kg Charolais (279.00), £1600 515kg Charolais (311.00), £1300 455kg Limousin (286.00); G Swaile £1640 530kg Charolais (309.00); T Hall £1600 585kg Limousin (274.00), £1440 530kg Limousin (272.00), £1430 525kg Limousin (272.00); I Allen £1580 560kg Limousin (282.00); G R Blair £1550 525kg Charolais (295.00), £1390 500kg Shorthorn beef (278.00), £1330 430kg Limousin (309.00), £1150 420kg Simmental (274.00); G Campbell £1540 535kg Limousin (288.00), £1520 550kg Limousin (276.00); K McAleer £1510 555kg Shorthorn beef (272.00) and E Conroy £1330 420kg Charolais (317.00), £1320 420kg Belgian Blue (314.00), £1240 410kg Limousin (302.00), £1240 370kg Charolais (335.00), £1180 375kg Charolais (315.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £2060 for a 800kg Limousin (258.00) presented by O Traynor, £2060 795kg Limousin (260.00); F Tiffney £2010 715kg Charolais (281.00); H McClelland £1830 640kg Charolais (286.00), £1630 580kg Charolais (281.00), £1620 560kg Daq (289.00), £1610 535kg Charolais (301.00), £1610 575kg Charolais (280.00), £1570 545kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1350 490kg Charolais (276.00); J Holland £1750 605kg Charolais (289.00), £1620 570kg Charolais (284.00), £1620 580kg Limousin (279.00), £1570 560kg Charolais (280.00), £1540 545kg Charolais (283.00); G Boden £1730 625kg Charolais (277.00), £1470 545kg Limousin (270.00), £1400 505kg Limousin (277.00); G McGarrity £1720 625kg Limousin (276.00), £1620 600kg Charolais (270.00); R Wright £1720 615kg Charolais (280.00); W and F Armstrong £1540 570kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00), £1520 560kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00); B Donnelly £1480 545kg Limousin (272.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1410 520kg Limousin (271.00); R Ruddell £1430 515kg Belgian Blue (278.00) and D Daly £1300 455kg Charolais (286.00).
Fat cows sold to a height of £1140 for a 760kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00) presented by L McElroy, £1090 660kg Charolais (165.00); M Daly £920 485kg Friesian (190.00) and P Carberry £830 595kg Fleckvieh (140.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calf prices reached a height of £445 a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by J McKeown, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Fields £440 Simmental bull; R Cunningham £390 Hereford bull; B McKeever £335 Charolais bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; R Charles £315 Shorthorn beef bull; E Speers £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £305 Aberdeen Angus bull and M Daly £300 Belgian Blue bull.
Friesian bull calves sold from £45 to £150 for stronger sorts.
Heifer calves cleared to £360 Aberdeen Angus presented by J McKeown; R Charles £355 Belgian Blue heifer, £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Cunningham £345 Hereford heifer; T Simpson £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £305 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer; N Condy £255 Limousin heifer, £240 Limousin heifer; I and A Agnew £240 Belgian Blue heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer and M Daly £240 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1440 for Hereford cow with a Hereford heifer calf at foot presented by P McDonnell, £1400 Hereford cow and Hereford heifer.
In-calf cows sold to £1400 for a Limousin cow presented by V Cunningham.
Weanlings
Weanling cleared to a height of £1280 for a 480kg Charolais male (266.00) presented by M Kyle, £1090 435kg Simmental (251.00); E McKay £1070 405kg Aberdeen Angus (265.00); C McKernan £1000 300kg Limousin (332.00), £980 300kg Limousin (328.00), £950 310kg Limousin (307.00), £910 295kg Limousin (307.00), £645 185kg Charolais (349.00), £645 185kg Daq (349.00); H Rainey £960 340kg Limousin (283.00), £870 250kg Limousin (347.00), £800 255kg Limousin (311.00); N Dickson £880 265kg Charolais (330.00), £800 220kg Charolais (360.00), £790 235kg Charolais (333.00); D Montgomery £880 255kg Limousin (345.00), £810 300kg Limousin (270.00); N Ellison £860 305kg Simmental (283.00), £550 180kg Limousin (307.00) and Lakeview Farms £810 300kg Simmental (270.00), £750 255kg Simmental (291.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 395kg Charolais (288.00) presented by A McCrory, £1080 385kg Charolais (281.00), £950 325kg Limousin (292.00), £860 315kg Charolais (274.00), £860 305kg Limousin (283.00); A and T Ferguson £1090 370kg Charolais (295.00), £990 345kg Charolais (286.00), £920 320kg Charolais (286.00), £810 280kg Charolais (286.00); P Devlin £1070 390kg Charolais (272.00), £900 310kg Charolais (288.00); G McGahan £850 305kg Limousin (278.00), £780 260kg Limousin (298.00); D and J Kane £850 280kg Charolais (305.00); D Montgomery £800 250kg Limousin (318.00), £740 260kg Limousin (284.00); G Hill £720 215kg Simmental (333.00) and R Cunningham £590 190kg Charolais (307.00).