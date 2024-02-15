Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While heifers cleared to £2060 for a 800kg Limousin (258.00).

Fat cows sold to £1140 for a 760kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £445 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1440 for a Hereford cow with a Hereford heifer calf at foot.

In-calf cows sold to £1400 for a Limousin cow.

Meanwhile weanlings sold to £1280 for a 480kg Charolais steer (266.00) and as far as 360p per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais £800.

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 395kg Charolais (288.00).

Steers

A strong demand for all classes of steers saw a top price of £1940 for a 685kg Charolais (283.00) presented by F McVeigh, £1820 675kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00), £1690 615kg Charolais (275.00), £1660 585kg Charolais (284.00); R Magowan £1660 595kg Charolais (279.00), £1600 515kg Charolais (311.00), £1300 455kg Limousin (286.00); G Swaile £1640 530kg Charolais (309.00); T Hall £1600 585kg Limousin (274.00), £1440 530kg Limousin (272.00), £1430 525kg Limousin (272.00); I Allen £1580 560kg Limousin (282.00); G R Blair £1550 525kg Charolais (295.00), £1390 500kg Shorthorn beef (278.00), £1330 430kg Limousin (309.00), £1150 420kg Simmental (274.00); G Campbell £1540 535kg Limousin (288.00), £1520 550kg Limousin (276.00); K McAleer £1510 555kg Shorthorn beef (272.00) and E Conroy £1330 420kg Charolais (317.00), £1320 420kg Belgian Blue (314.00), £1240 410kg Limousin (302.00), £1240 370kg Charolais (335.00), £1180 375kg Charolais (315.00).

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £2060 for a 800kg Limousin (258.00) presented by O Traynor, £2060 795kg Limousin (260.00); F Tiffney £2010 715kg Charolais (281.00); H McClelland £1830 640kg Charolais (286.00), £1630 580kg Charolais (281.00), £1620 560kg Daq (289.00), £1610 535kg Charolais (301.00), £1610 575kg Charolais (280.00), £1570 545kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1350 490kg Charolais (276.00); J Holland £1750 605kg Charolais (289.00), £1620 570kg Charolais (284.00), £1620 580kg Limousin (279.00), £1570 560kg Charolais (280.00), £1540 545kg Charolais (283.00); G Boden £1730 625kg Charolais (277.00), £1470 545kg Limousin (270.00), £1400 505kg Limousin (277.00); G McGarrity £1720 625kg Limousin (276.00), £1620 600kg Charolais (270.00); R Wright £1720 615kg Charolais (280.00); W and F Armstrong £1540 570kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00), £1520 560kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00); B Donnelly £1480 545kg Limousin (272.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1410 520kg Limousin (271.00); R Ruddell £1430 515kg Belgian Blue (278.00) and D Daly £1300 455kg Charolais (286.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1140 for a 760kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00) presented by L McElroy, £1090 660kg Charolais (165.00); M Daly £920 485kg Friesian (190.00) and P Carberry £830 595kg Fleckvieh (140.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices reached a height of £445 a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by J McKeown, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Fields £440 Simmental bull; R Cunningham £390 Hereford bull; B McKeever £335 Charolais bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; R Charles £315 Shorthorn beef bull; E Speers £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £305 Aberdeen Angus bull and M Daly £300 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £45 to £150 for stronger sorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves cleared to £360 Aberdeen Angus presented by J McKeown; R Charles £355 Belgian Blue heifer, £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Cunningham £345 Hereford heifer; T Simpson £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £305 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer; N Condy £255 Limousin heifer, £240 Limousin heifer; I and A Agnew £240 Belgian Blue heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer and M Daly £240 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1440 for Hereford cow with a Hereford heifer calf at foot presented by P McDonnell, £1400 Hereford cow and Hereford heifer.

In-calf cows sold to £1400 for a Limousin cow presented by V Cunningham.

Weanlings

Weanling cleared to a height of £1280 for a 480kg Charolais male (266.00) presented by M Kyle, £1090 435kg Simmental (251.00); E McKay £1070 405kg Aberdeen Angus (265.00); C McKernan £1000 300kg Limousin (332.00), £980 300kg Limousin (328.00), £950 310kg Limousin (307.00), £910 295kg Limousin (307.00), £645 185kg Charolais (349.00), £645 185kg Daq (349.00); H Rainey £960 340kg Limousin (283.00), £870 250kg Limousin (347.00), £800 255kg Limousin (311.00); N Dickson £880 265kg Charolais (330.00), £800 220kg Charolais (360.00), £790 235kg Charolais (333.00); D Montgomery £880 255kg Limousin (345.00), £810 300kg Limousin (270.00); N Ellison £860 305kg Simmental (283.00), £550 180kg Limousin (307.00) and Lakeview Farms £810 300kg Simmental (270.00), £750 255kg Simmental (291.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement