Heifers selling to £2270 at Newtownstewart Mart, fat cows to £2190

Heifers selling to £2270 (£1525 over weight and 397ppk) at Newtownstewart Mart.

Fat cows to £2190 and 304ppk and bullocks to £1965 (£1380 over weight and 416ppk).

Heifer prices: F McAleer Plumbridge 745kgs £2270, 675kgs £2120, 660kgs £2030; E McNamee Omagh 510kgs £2025, 580kgs £1705 and £1670, 565kgs £1685; 545kgs £1640, 530kgs £1580 and £1530, 550kgs £1400; J A N Colhoun Omagh 615kgs £1895, 555kgs £1775 and £1705; S Hemphill Castlederg 620kgs £1890, 550kgs £1740, 570kgs £1740 G Kee Douglas Bridge 525kgs £1790, 535kgs £1720, 555kgs £1715, 415kgs £1210; J D Farrell Dromore 440kgs £1400, 460kgs £1350, 400kgs £1120 and R B Irwin Drumquin 350kgs £1155, 335kgs £1070 £1050 and £1000.

Smaller heifers sold from £950 up.

Fat cows: C Barr Cullion 700kgs £304, 690kgs £251; B Moss Castlederg 760kgs £288, 780kgs £224, 700kgs £220, 650kgs £225; T Stronge Ederney 750kgs £280, 555kgs £241 and £236 and S Hemphill Castlederg £179.

Friesian and poorer cows sold from £145 up.

Bullock and bull prices: D McKinley Newtownstewart 585kgs £1965 and £1885; A Stevenson Sion Mills 580kgs £1910, 595kgs £1845, 540kgs £1800 £1755 and £1660 S McElrea Newtownstewart 565kgs £1755, 520kgs £1750, 555kgs £1580, 535kgs £1480, 510kgs £1325, 505kgs £1255; David E McCaffrey Drumquin 430kgs £1480, 440kgs £1390; J D Farrell Dromore 470kgs £1470, 405kgs £1320, 450kgs £1290, 425kgs £1200; C McElchare Castlederg 495kgs £1250, 430kgs £1110 and PJ Gallagher Strabane 290kgs £1135.

Lambs selling to £172.

Fat ewes to £229.

D McFarland 30kgs £172; 27kgs £165; an Omagh farmer 29kgs £170; C Cassidy 27kgs £167; 25.50kgs £163; L McFarland 30kgs £164; P McFarland 26.50kgs £164; J C Saunderson 26kgs £160; R Allison 27kgs £160; R Henry 26kgs £159; A McFarland 24.50kgs £150.50; P Doherty 24kgs £150; 15kgs £113; Mark McCanny 23.50kgs £144 and B McKenna 23kgs £142; 19.50kgs £125.

Fat ewes: R Allison £229; C Cassidy £216; W J Wilson £204 and £140; A McFarland £178 and Jack McFarland £170.