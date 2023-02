Fat ewes: Bryansford farmer £141, Katesbridge farmer £130 and £128, Newry farmer £120, Castlewellan farmer £110, Castlewellan farmer £109, Newry farmer £106, Rostrevor farmer £97 and Hilltown farmer £94.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £120 for 32kg (375ppk), Kilkeel farmer £117 for 26.6kg (440ppk), Kilkeel farmer £115 for 25.4kg (453ppk), Newry farmer £115 for 27kg (426ppk), Bryansford farmer £114 for 24.8kg (459ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 23.5kg (468ppk), Kilkeel farmer £109 for 23.1kg (472ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 24kg (450ppk), Rostrevor farmer £106.50 for 22.5kg (473ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 21.5kg (474ppk), Kilcoo farmer £100 for 21kg (471ppk), Newry farmer £97 for 19kg (510ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 18.9kg (503ppk) and Dromara farmer £91 for 18.1kg (503ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 11th February saw fat cows sell to £1840, heifers to £2380 and bullocks to £2150.

Hilltown Mart

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1840 for 824kg Simmental (223ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 806kg Charolais (223ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 768kg Limousin (259ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 768kg Simmental (208ppk), Banbridge farmer £1540 for 634kg Limousin (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 690kg Limousin (220ppk), Banbridge farmer £1470 for 718kg Limousin (204ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1330 for 614kg Limousin (217ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 608kg Aberdeen Angus (215ppk), Ballyward farmer £1300 for 698kg Limousin (186ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 528kg Charolais (238ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £2250, Castlewellan farmer £2190, Kilkeel farmer £1940, Castlewellan farmer £1880.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 502kg (247ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1190 for 394kg (302ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1020 for 452kg (225ppk), Rostrevor farmer £940 for 312kg (301ppk), Castlewellan farmer £920 for 370kg (248ppk), Rostrevor farmer £910 for 300kg (303ppk), Rostrevor farmer £880 for 344kg (256ppk), Rostrevor farmer £870 for 328kg (265ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 326kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £810 for 268kg (302ppk), Rostrevor farmer £810 for 298kg (271ppk), Rostrevor farmer £760 for 300kg (253ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 268kg (276ppk), Cabra farmer £710 for 266kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £700 for 244kg (286ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £700 for 238kg (294ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 490kg (285ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1230 for 448kg (274ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1120 for 430kg (260ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1110 for 344kg (322ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1110 for 422kg (263ppk), Rostrevor farmer £950 for 338kg (281ppk), Rostrevor farmer £920 for 322kg (285ppk), Hilltown farmer £890 for 334kg (266ppk), Rostrevor farmer £850 for 314kg (270ppk), Rostrevor farmer £830 for 315kg (263ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £760 for 260kg (292ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2380 for 882kg Limousin (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £1910 for 696kg Limousin (274ppk), Tandragee farmer £1890 for 712kg Charolais (265ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1840 for 684kg Charolais (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £1770 for 678kg Limousin (261ppk), Hilltown farmer £1770 for 628kg Limousin (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1730 for 604kg Limousin (286ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1710 for 620kg Limousin (275ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1700 for 622kg Charolais (273ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1690 for 596kg Charolais (283ppk), Hilltown farmer £1660 for 626kg Charolais (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1650 for 592kg Charolais (278ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1630 for 608kg Charolais (268ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1620 for 598kg Limousin (270ppk), Hilltown farmer £1620 for 584kg Charolais (277ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 578kg Charolais (276ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1600 for 598kg Limousin (267ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1540 for 464kg Limousin (331ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1530 for 566kg Charolais (270ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1510 for 558kg Charolais (270ppk), Hilltown farmer £1430 for 496kg Limousin (288ppk), Banbridge farmer £1350 for 442kg Limousin (305ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 444kg Limousin (286ppk) and Banbridge farmer £1240 for 430kg Limousin (288ppk).