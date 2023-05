The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £400 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1140 for a 396k Charolais from Dromara farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows topped £1560 for 690k Hereford.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1600.

Heifers topped £1630 for 604k Aberdeen Angus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks topped at £1590 for 542k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus £400, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £305, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £300, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365, Annaclone farmer Limousin at £260 and Newry farmer Hereford at £255.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £375, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £315, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £305, Newry farmer Limousin at £300, Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £295, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £275 and Dromore farmer Hereford at £270.

Weanling male calves

Dromara farmer Limousin 278k at £950 (342), Saintfield farmer Limousin 230k at £765 (333), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 268k at £870 (325), Limousin 254k at £800 (315), Dromara farmer Charolais 396k at £1140, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 394k at £1130, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 446k at £1060, Hereford 432k at £1060, Dromara farmer Charolais 366k at £1060, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 362k at £980, Simmental 364k at £970, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 366k at £970, Dromara farmer Limousin 378k at £950 and Warrenpoint farmer Hereford 428k at £940.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 194k at £650 (335), Aberdeen Angus 190k at £580 (305), Limousin 262k at £790 (302), Armagh farmer Hereford 436k at £950, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 426k at £940, Armagh farmer Hereford 372k at £860, Warrenpoint farmer Aberdeen Angus 416k at £860, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 376k at £850, Warrenpoint farmer Aberdeen Angus 374k at £840, Armagh farmer Hereford 374k at £810, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 290k at £800, Limousin 326k at £800 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 262k at £790.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 690k at £1560, Newcastle farmer Friesian 860k at £1480, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 694k at £1460, Hereford 708k at £1390, Saintfield farmer Shorthorn 702k at £1380, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 756k at £1360, Dromore farmer Friesian 644k at £1140, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 616k at £1100, Newcastle farmer Friesian 582k at £1060 and Rathfriland farmer Hereford 618k at £940.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows

Tanvalley farmer Limousin cow and Limousin at £1600, Limousin cow and Limousin calf, at £1240.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Simmental 346k at £980 (284), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1630 (270), Hillsborough farmer Charolais 544k at £1430 (263) Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1630, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 634k at £1540, Simmental 586k at £1490, Charolais 544k at £1430, Simmental 556k at £1400, Belgian Blue 526k at £1370, Simmental 544k at £1350, Dromara farmer Limousin 526k at £1340, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 530k at £1320 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 442k at £1160.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Hillsborough farmer Charolais 542k at £1590 (294), Belgian Blue 518k at £1510 (292), Belgian Blue 512k at £1490 (291), Hillsborough farmer Charolais 542k at £1590, Simmental 644k at £1580, Belgian Blue 518k at £1510, Belgian Blue 592k at £1500, Belgian Blue 512k at £1490, Belgian Blue 550k at £1490, Belgian Blue 578k at £1480, Belgian Blue 568k at £1470, Belgian Blue 530k at £1460 and, Belgian Blue 520k at £1450.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £6.40 a kilo for 21.5kg at £137.50.

Fat ewes topped at £190 for a Texel ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £140.

Spring lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katesbridge farmer 27k at £141, Ballynahinch farmer 29k at £140, Waringstown farmer 29k at £140, Katesbridge farmer 28k at £140, Ballynahich farmer 23.5k at £139, Bryansford farmer 23.8k at £139, Ballynahinch farmer 23k at £138.50, Waringstown farmer 26k at £138, Ballynahinch farmer 21.5k at £137.50 and Newry farmer 22k at £137.50.

Hoggets

Waringstown farmer 35k at £158, Portaferry farmer 30k at £149, Armagh farmer 25.5kg at £148, 34k at £144. Rathfriland farmer 31k at £144, Rathfriland farmer 26.7k at £142.50, leitrim farmer 28.50k at £138, Rathfriland farmer 35k at £137, Kilkeel farmer 33.50k at £135 and Rathfriland farmer 23.60k at £123.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge farmer at £190, Armagh farmer at £186, Loughbrickland farmer at £166, Waringstown farmer at £149, Armagh farmer at £142, Banbridge farmer at £138, Kilkeel farmer at £137, kilkeel farmer at £135, Ballynahinch farmer at £132 and Newcastle farmer at £132.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer at £164 and Ballymartin farmer at £153.

Ewes and lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legananny farmer at £220, at £220, at £210.