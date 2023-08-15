Heifers sold to a top price of £1,780 for a 700kg Charolais at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,280 at £2.01 per kg for a 636kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £2.29 per kilo for a 398kg Aberdeen Angus at £910.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,780 at £2.54 per kg for a 700kg Charolais and to a top of £2.62 per kilo for a 604kg Limousin at £1,580.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 636kg at £1,280 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,250 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Norwegian Red, 532kg at £920 = 1.73p; Norwegian Red, 610kg at £1,180 = 1.93p; Friesian, 554kg at £900 = 1.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £950 = 1.85p; Norwegian Red, 566kg at £960 = 1.70p; Rasharkin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £910 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £960 = 2.20p; Limousin, 418kg at £690 = 1.65p; Aberdeen Angus, 502kg at £990 = 1.97p; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £920 = 1.99p; Friesian, 382kg at £520 = 1.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £980 = 2.03p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,060 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,050 = 2.13p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 544kg at £1,160 = 2.13p; Hereford, 560kg at £1,220 = 2.18p and Coleraine producer; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,240 = 2.25p.

Heifers

Kilrea producer; Charolais, 700kg at £1,780 = 2.54p; Charolais, 648kg at £1,650 = 2.55p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,480 = 2.43p; Charolais, 684kg at £1,700 = 2.49p; Charolais, 640kg at £1,520 = 2.38p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 604kg at £1,580 = 2.62p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,250 = 2.36p; Limousin, 604kg at £1,400 = 2.32p; Limousin, 604kg at £1,560 = 2.58p; Limousin, 586kg at £1,430 = 2.44p; Limousin, 612kg at £1,530 = 2.50p; Cookstown producer; Belted Galloway, 328kg at £510 = 1.55p; Belted Galloway, 368kg at £620 = 1.68p; Belted Galloway, 338kg at £600 = 1.78p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 464kg at £980 = 2.11p; Hereford, 480kg at £960 = 2.00p; Hereford, 472kg at £1,000 = 2.12p; Cookstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 312kg at £770 = 2.47p; Limousin, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Limousin, 338kg at £760 = 2.25p; Limousin, 328kg at £720 = 2.20p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 356kg at £810 = 2.28p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £149. Fat ewes to £186.

A strong show of 1,920 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 12th August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

600 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a fantastic trade topping at £186.00.

1,320 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a strong trade, better than the previous week.

Lambs topped at £149 for heavy sorts.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which boosted trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 26kg at £149.00 = 5.73p; Portglenone producer; 30kg at £144.00 = 4.80p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £141.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £132.50 = 5.10p; Markethill producer; 27.3kg at £125.50 = 4.60p; Magherafelt producer; 25.6kg at £125.00 = 4.88p; Tobermore producer; 31kg at £121.00 = 3.90p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £121.00 = 4.84p; Claudy producer; 24.5kg at £118.50 = 4.84p; Dungiven producer; 24.4kg at £116.50 = 4.77p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £115.50 = 4.81p; Armoy producer; 26.5kg at £115.00 = 4.34p; Garvagh producer; 27.8kg at £113.50 = 4.08p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £113.00 = 4.71p and Maghera producer; 25.75kg at £114.50 = 4.45p.

Mid-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer; 23.75kg at £115.00 = 4.84p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £110.00 = 4.72p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £109.00 = 4.74p; Ballycastle producer; 23.25kg at £107.50 = 4.62p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £107.00 = 4.65p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £107.00 = 4.65p; Dungiven producer; 22.8kg at £107.00 = 4.69p; Tobermore producer; 23.3kg at £105.00 = 4.51p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Cookstown producer; 22.2kg at £104.00 = 4.68p; Kilrea producer; 22.7kg at £104.00 = 4.58p; Omagh producer; 22.7kg at £103.50 = 4.56p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £103.00 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer; 22.1kg at £102.00 = 4.62p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £102.00 = 4.47p and Magherafelt producer; 21.6kg at £102.00 = 4.72p.

Light-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 17.9kg at £87.50 = 4.89p; Cookstown producer; 17.6kg at £86.50 = 4.91p; Magherafelt producer; 18kg at £85.00 = 4.72p; Limavady producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p; Cookstown producer; 16.5kg at £81.50 = 4.94p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £81.00 = 4.50p and Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £78.50 = 4.76p.

Fat ewes

Armagh producer; £186; Coleraine producer; £184 and Coleraine producer; £184.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.