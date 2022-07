Heifers to £2210 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £141, Tandragee farmer £140, Hilltown farmer £134, Rostrevor farmer £130, Kilcoo farmer £124, Rathfriland farmer £117, Kilkeel farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £112, Cabra farmer £110, Rathfriland farmer £109, Hilltown farmer £108.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £132 for 26.5kg (498ppk), Castlewellan farmer £132 for 25kg (528ppk), Rathfriland farmer £132 for 23.6kg (559ppk), Dromore farmer £130 for 25kg (520ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128.50 for 23.1kg (556ppk), Tandragee farmer £127 for 24.5kg (518ppk), Tandragee farmer £127 for 23.9kg (531ppk), Kilcoo farmer £125 for 23.5kg (531ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 25kg (500ppk), Mayobridge farmer £123 for 22.5kg (546ppk), Kilcoo farmer £122 for 24.3kg (502ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 22.6kg (535ppk), Rathfriland farmer £121 for 22.2kg (545ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 22.5kg (533ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 22.6kg (522ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 21kg (557ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116.50 for 21.8kg (534ppk), Mayobridge farmer £116 for 21.6kg (537ppk), Mayobridge farmer £115 for 21.1kg (545ppk), Rostrevor farmer £114 for 20kg (545ppk), Attical farmer £114 for 20.6kg (553ppk), Rostrevor farmer £112.50 for 20.9kg (538ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 21kg (523ppk), Cabra farmer £105 for 20kg (525ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £100 for 19kg (526ppk), Rostrevor farmer £98 for 17.7kg (553ppk), Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 17.8kg (542ppk), Kilcoo farmer £95.50 for 17.4kg (548ppk), Kilkeel farmer £95 for 16.4kg (579ppk), Kilkeel farmer £94 for 16.8kg (559ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91 for 16kg (568ppk), Kilcoo farmer £89.50 for 14.8kg (604ppk), Kilcoo farmer £89.50 for 15kg (596ppk), Newry farmer £89 for 16kg (556ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88 for 14.5kg (606ppk), Dromore farmer £87 for 15.5kg (561ppk), Kilcoo farmer £82 for 14.8kg (554ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 2nd July saw fat cows sell to £1980, heifers to £2210 and bullocks to £1820.

Fat Cows: Dungannon farmer £1980 for 812kg (243ppk), Cabra farmer £1610 for 692kg (232ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 790kg (189ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1370 for 702kg (195ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1300 for 640kg (203ppk), Tandragee farmer £1300 for 654kg (198ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 640kg (195ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 738kg (162ppk), Hilltown farmer £1170 for 610kg (191ppk), Dungannon farmer £1160 for 608kg (190ppk), Tandragee farmer £1150 for 632kg (182ppk) and £1050 for 562kg (186ppk), Dungannon farmer £980 for 494kg (198ppk).

Cows and Calves: Hilltown farmer £2170 and £1850, Cabra farmer £1680, Bryansford farmer £1660, Hilltown farmer £1650, Downpatrick farmer £1610, Kilkeel farmer £1570 and £1420, Downpatrick farmer £1320 and £1300 and Kilkeel farmer £1180.

Weanling Heifers: Bryansford farmer £860 for 374kg (229ppk), Mayobridge farmer £710 for 306kg (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £560 for 268kg (209ppk), Mayobridge farmer £450 for 210kg (214ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Cabra farmer £1110 for 408kg (272ppk), Cabra farmer £1020 for 380kg (268ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 324kg (302ppk), £960 for 342kg (280ppk) and £840 for 282kg (297ppk), Kilkeel farmer £790 for 312kg (253ppk), Kilkeel farmer £730 for 258kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £680 for 248kg (274ppk), Mayobridge farmer £650 for 302kg (215ppk).

Heifers: Mayobridge farmer £2210 for 836kg BB (264ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1910 for 780kg SIM (244ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1600 for 686kg CH (233ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1590 for 570kg SIM (278ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1560 for 576kg SIM (270ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1550 for 672kg CH (230ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1540 for 540kg LIM (285ppk), Cabra farmer £1520 for 580kg LIM (262ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1510 for 574kg BB (263ppk), Dromara farmer £1470 for 614kg HER (239ppk), Hilltown farmer £1430 for 648kg BB (220ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1360 for 588kg BB (231ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1300 for 612kg BB (212ppk) and £1250 for 530kg BB (235ppk), Dromara farmer £1150 for 566kg HER (203ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1150 for 542kg BB (212ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 484kg SIM (229ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 494kg BB (222ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 382kg LIM (272ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 394kg SIM (261ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 412kg CH (245ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1010 for 366kg CH (276ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1000 for 370kg CH (270ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1000 for 388kg CH (257ppk), Mayobridge farmer £950 for 370kg CH (256ppk), Mayobridge farmer £930 for 358kg CH (259ppk), Kilcoo farmer £930 for 350kg CH (265ppk) and £850 for 308kg CH (276ppk).