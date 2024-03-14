Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While heifers topped at £2090 for a 730kg Charolais (286.00)

Fat cows peaked at £1800 for a 800kg Hereford (225.00).

Dropped calves reached a height of £495 for a Simmental bull.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £415 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows topped at £1420.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 445kg Charolais bull (288.00).

While weanlings heifers peaked at £920 for a 350kg Belgian Blue (262.00).

Steers

A brisk demand for all sizes of steers saw a top price of £2000 paid for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00) presented by N Elliott, £1960 710kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00); A Walsh £1990 720kg Charolais (276.00), £1810 620kg Charolais (292.00), £1790 635kg Charolais (282.00); J McGuckin £1940 650kg Charolais (299.00), £1835 635kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1730 610kg Charolais (284.00), £1440 500kg Limousin (288.00); E Kirkpatrick £1900 660kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1760 620kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00); B McGahan £1790 600kg Aberdeen Angus (298.00), £1730 600kg Charolais (288.00), £1690 550kg Charolais (307.00), £1580 585kg Shorthorn (270.00), £1570 550kg Charolais (286.00); T Brown £1650 560kg Charolais (295.00), £1650 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (289.00), £1560 535kg Charolais (292.00), £1540 510kg Limousin (302.00); H Smith £1600 580kg Saler (276.00); K Harvey £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1260 385kg Charolais (327.00); T Liggett £1510 545kg Charolais (277.00), £1190 435kg Charolais (274.00); K McAleer £1400 480kg Limousin (292.00); E Henry £1210 440kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00) and R McMullan £1040 370kg Simmental (281.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices sold to a height of £2090 for a 730kg Charolais (286.00) presented by G Boden, £1920 660kg Charolais (291.00), £1780 650kg Charolais (274.00), £1770 610kg Limousin (290.00), £1720 625kg Limousin (275.00); P McLaughlin £1800 590kg Charolais (305.00), £1670 610kg Charolais (274.00), £1600 560kg Charolais (286.000), £1440 520kg Limousin (277.00); A Neale £1700 625kg Charolais (272.00), £1690 615kg Charolais (275.00); W Morrow £1660 610kg Limousin (272.00); G McMahon £1390 500kg Charolais (278.00), £1260 435kg Limousin (290.00); K Harvey £1370 490kg Charolais (280.00) and J McGleenan £1130 380kg Limousin (297.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows cleared to £1800 for a 800kg Hereford (225.00) presented by I Campbell; N Patterson £1450 625kg Limousin (232.00), £1040 510kg Charolais (204.00); M Bloomer £1010 660kg Friesian (153.00); J Stewart £855 535kg Fleckvieh (160.00); K Gourley £775 385kg Charolais (201.00) and a Ballygawley producer £725 465kg Aberdeen Angus (156.00).

Dropped calves

A larger entry of calves saw prices peak at £495 for a superb Simmental bull calf presented by F Collins, £380 x 2 Hereford bulls, £350 Hereford bull; Lakeview Farms £380 Simmental bull; E McVeigh £340 Shorthorn bull; R Crawford £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Hereford bull; D Cush £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Miskimmons £325 Limousin bull and J Ewing £250 x 3 Limousin bulls.

Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £210 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £415 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by R Livingston, £390 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £350 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Fields £350 Simmental heifer; R Miskimmons £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer; F Collins £310 Hereford heifer and Lakeview Farms £260 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1420 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by J Stinson.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £1290 for a 445kg Charolais bull (288.00) presented by F and A Donaghy, £960 330kg Charolais (291.00); B McCloskey £1140 375kg Limousin (302.00), £1050 300kg Limousin (344.00), £1010 300kg Limousin (337.00); G McGahan £940 335kg Charolais (280.00), £880 300kg Limousin (291.00), £800 235kg Charolais (339.00), £770 245kg Charolais (312.00), £750 265kg Hereford (281.00), £710 245kg Hereford (289.00); E Corr £920 330kg Hereford(280.00), £830 285kg Hereford (292.00); D Montgomery £810 240kg Limousin (340.00), £790 240kg Limousin (331.00), £700 205kg Limousin (338.00); A Boyd £800 255kg Limousin (310.00), £780 240kg Limousin (322.00), £680 230kg Limousin (295.00) and S Donaghy £750 x 3 235kg Belgian Blue (317.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £920 x 3 350kg Belgian Blue (262.00) presented by S Donaghy, £830 x 2 330kg Belgian Blue (250.00); G McGahan £900 275kg Charolais (327.00), £770 245kg Limousin (313.00), £730 270kg Charolais (270.00); F and A Donaghy £800 320kg Charolais (255.00); D Hammond £750 x 2 260kg Hereford (291.00), £750 x 2 280kg Limousins (269.00) and D Montgomery £730 225kg Limousin (325.00), £610 215kg Limousins (285.00).

A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to a height of £163 for a pen of 24kg presented by C Daly, £159 27kg, £137 21kg; T Dobson £161 25kg; M Hughes £160 33kg; J Downey £150 24kg; M Hughes £141 23kg and A Donaghy £137 22.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £113 presented by T Dobson; C Daly £112, £92; A Donaghy £95, £88; J Downey £94 and W Ferry £88.

Fat rams peaked at £88 presented by A Donaghy, £82.