Heifers topped at £2090 for a 730kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart
Fat cows peaked at £1800 for a 800kg Hereford (225.00).
Dropped calves reached a height of £495 for a Simmental bull.
While heifer calves sold to £415 Belgian Blue.
Suckled cows topped at £1420.
Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 445kg Charolais bull (288.00).
While weanlings heifers peaked at £920 for a 350kg Belgian Blue (262.00).
Steers
A brisk demand for all sizes of steers saw a top price of £2000 paid for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00) presented by N Elliott, £1960 710kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00); A Walsh £1990 720kg Charolais (276.00), £1810 620kg Charolais (292.00), £1790 635kg Charolais (282.00); J McGuckin £1940 650kg Charolais (299.00), £1835 635kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1730 610kg Charolais (284.00), £1440 500kg Limousin (288.00); E Kirkpatrick £1900 660kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1760 620kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00); B McGahan £1790 600kg Aberdeen Angus (298.00), £1730 600kg Charolais (288.00), £1690 550kg Charolais (307.00), £1580 585kg Shorthorn (270.00), £1570 550kg Charolais (286.00); T Brown £1650 560kg Charolais (295.00), £1650 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (289.00), £1560 535kg Charolais (292.00), £1540 510kg Limousin (302.00); H Smith £1600 580kg Saler (276.00); K Harvey £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1260 385kg Charolais (327.00); T Liggett £1510 545kg Charolais (277.00), £1190 435kg Charolais (274.00); K McAleer £1400 480kg Limousin (292.00); E Henry £1210 440kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00) and R McMullan £1040 370kg Simmental (281.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices sold to a height of £2090 for a 730kg Charolais (286.00) presented by G Boden, £1920 660kg Charolais (291.00), £1780 650kg Charolais (274.00), £1770 610kg Limousin (290.00), £1720 625kg Limousin (275.00); P McLaughlin £1800 590kg Charolais (305.00), £1670 610kg Charolais (274.00), £1600 560kg Charolais (286.000), £1440 520kg Limousin (277.00); A Neale £1700 625kg Charolais (272.00), £1690 615kg Charolais (275.00); W Morrow £1660 610kg Limousin (272.00); G McMahon £1390 500kg Charolais (278.00), £1260 435kg Limousin (290.00); K Harvey £1370 490kg Charolais (280.00) and J McGleenan £1130 380kg Limousin (297.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1800 for a 800kg Hereford (225.00) presented by I Campbell; N Patterson £1450 625kg Limousin (232.00), £1040 510kg Charolais (204.00); M Bloomer £1010 660kg Friesian (153.00); J Stewart £855 535kg Fleckvieh (160.00); K Gourley £775 385kg Charolais (201.00) and a Ballygawley producer £725 465kg Aberdeen Angus (156.00).
Dropped calves
A larger entry of calves saw prices peak at £495 for a superb Simmental bull calf presented by F Collins, £380 x 2 Hereford bulls, £350 Hereford bull; Lakeview Farms £380 Simmental bull; E McVeigh £340 Shorthorn bull; R Crawford £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Hereford bull; D Cush £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Miskimmons £325 Limousin bull and J Ewing £250 x 3 Limousin bulls.
Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £210 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £415 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by R Livingston, £390 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £350 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Fields £350 Simmental heifer; R Miskimmons £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer; F Collins £310 Hereford heifer and Lakeview Farms £260 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1420 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by J Stinson.
Weanlings
Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £1290 for a 445kg Charolais bull (288.00) presented by F and A Donaghy, £960 330kg Charolais (291.00); B McCloskey £1140 375kg Limousin (302.00), £1050 300kg Limousin (344.00), £1010 300kg Limousin (337.00); G McGahan £940 335kg Charolais (280.00), £880 300kg Limousin (291.00), £800 235kg Charolais (339.00), £770 245kg Charolais (312.00), £750 265kg Hereford (281.00), £710 245kg Hereford (289.00); E Corr £920 330kg Hereford(280.00), £830 285kg Hereford (292.00); D Montgomery £810 240kg Limousin (340.00), £790 240kg Limousin (331.00), £700 205kg Limousin (338.00); A Boyd £800 255kg Limousin (310.00), £780 240kg Limousin (322.00), £680 230kg Limousin (295.00) and S Donaghy £750 x 3 235kg Belgian Blue (317.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £920 x 3 350kg Belgian Blue (262.00) presented by S Donaghy, £830 x 2 330kg Belgian Blue (250.00); G McGahan £900 275kg Charolais (327.00), £770 245kg Limousin (313.00), £730 270kg Charolais (270.00); F and A Donaghy £800 320kg Charolais (255.00); D Hammond £750 x 2 260kg Hereford (291.00), £750 x 2 280kg Limousins (269.00) and D Montgomery £730 225kg Limousin (325.00), £610 215kg Limousins (285.00).
A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to a height of £163 for a pen of 24kg presented by C Daly, £159 27kg, £137 21kg; T Dobson £161 25kg; M Hughes £160 33kg; J Downey £150 24kg; M Hughes £141 23kg and A Donaghy £137 22.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £113 presented by T Dobson; C Daly £112, £92; A Donaghy £95, £88; J Downey £94 and W Ferry £88.
Fat rams peaked at £88 presented by A Donaghy, £82.
Ewes and lambs sold to £178 1 ewe and 1 lamb presented by a Dungannon farmer, £175 1 ewe and 1 lamb, £162 1 ewe and 1 lamb, £145 1 ewe and 1 lamb and £140 1 ewe and 1 lamb.