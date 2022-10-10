Heifers with heifer calves selling to £2870 at Clogher

Cow heifers sold to £1764 for a 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £245 and selling to £250 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1725.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a top of £1530 for a 900kg to £170 per 100kg and selling to a top of £174 per 100kg for an 850kg to £1479 others sold from £164 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1978.80 for a 1020kg Limousin to £194 per 100kg and selling to £207 per 100kg for a 920kg Limousin to £1904.40.

Livestock Markets

Fat steers sold to £1900 for a 760kg Limousin to £250.

Friesian steers sold to £182 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1960 for a 785kg Limousin (£249) and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 675kg Charolais to £1840.

Forward lots sold to £1450 for a 550kg Limousin (£263) to £273 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1420.

Med weight stores to £1480 for a 490kg Charolais (£302) Smaller Sorts to £770 for a 330kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £1800 for a 715kg Limousin (£252).

Forward lots sold to £1800 for a 535kg Limousin (£336).

Med weights sold to £1350 for a 500kg Charolais (£270) and selling to £275 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £1130.

Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 400kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1180 for a 500kg Limousin (£236) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £960 for a 460kg Charolais and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £820.

Dairy cows sold to £2950 and £2500 for calved heifers.

Breeding bulls sold to £2620 for pedigree registered Limousin.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2870 and £2850.

Incalf heifers sold to £1800, £1770 and £1700.

Young bull calves sold to £485 for Simmental heifer calves sold to £540 for Simmental.

Male lumps sold to £835 for Limousin.

Female lumps sold to £860 for Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Newtownstewart producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £268 (£2063.60) and 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £245 (£1764) Clogher producer 690kg Charolais to £250 (£1725) Poyntzpass producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1672.80) 690kg Belgian Blue to £235 (£1621.50) and 620kg Limousin to £234 (£1450.80) Culkey producer 570kg Charolais to £234 (£1385.10) Armagh producer 540kg Limousin to £238 (£1285.50) Dungannon producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £234 (£1567.80) Aughnacloy producer 730kg Limousin to £234 (£1708.20) Tempo producer 530kg Charolais to £234 (£1240.20) Aghalee producer 730kg Limousin to £232 (£1693.60) Dungannon producer 700kg Charolais to £232 (£1624) Sixmilecross producer 870kg Limousin to £230 (£2001) Fintona producer 660kg Limousin to £230 (£1518) Cookstown producer 530kg Limousin to £230 (£1219) Fintona producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1702) Dunmoyle producer 630kg Limousin to £230 (£1449) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £229 (£1580.10) Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £229 (£1671.70)

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £192 to £226 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £154 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £117 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newtownstewart producer 920kg Limousin to £207 (£1904.40) P C orrigan Poyntzpass 710kg Limousin to £202 (£1434.20) and 810kg Limousin to £190 (£1539) Cookstown producer 970kg Limousin to £201 (£1949.70) Florencecourt producer 940kg Limousin to £196 (£1842.40) Castlederg producer 1020kg Limousin to £194 (£1978.80) Dungannon producer 920kg Limousin to £186 (£1711.20) Aughnacloy producer 1000kg Limousin to £180 (£1800) Culkey producer 860kg Charolais to £176 (£1513.60) and 790kg Charolais to £150 (£1185) Trillick producer 930kg Charolais to £174 (£1618.20) Ballygawley producer 970kg Limousin to £170 (£1649) Stewartstown producer 1130kg Aberdeen Angus to £170 (£1921) Keady producer 890kg Charolais to £166 (£1477.40) Newtownbutler producer 1010kg Friesian to £165 (£1666.50) and Lisnaskea producer 800kg Charolais to £152 (£1352.80).

Fat steers

Charolais steers to £268 per 100kg. Limousin steers to £250 per 100kg. Simmental steers to £220 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers to £202 per 100kg. Friesian steers to £182 per 100kg Holstein steers to £180 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £256 per 100kg. Limousin heifers to £254 per 100kg. Simmental heifers to £226 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers to £220 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers to £219 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £217 per 100kg . Belgian Blue heifers to £210 per 100kg

Store bullocks (412 lots)

A large entry this week sold to a good steady demand throughout with heavy lots selling to £1960 for a 785kg Limousin (£249) and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 675kg Charolais to £1840.

With most other quality lots selling from £237 to £266 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £273 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1420 with a 530kg Charolais to £1420 (£268).

Sample prices: Dungannon producer 785kg Limousin to £1960 (£249) 730kg Limousin to £1930 (£264) 700kg Charolais to £1860 (£266) 675kg Charolais to £1840 (£272) 695kg Charolais to £1790 (£257) and 665kg Charolais to £1700 (£255) M McMahon Fivemiletown 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£247) 720kg Sal. to £1820 (£253) C Conway Greencastle 740kg Limousin to £1840 (£248) and 695kg Limousin to £1730 (£249) K Quinn Donaghmore 740kg Charolais to £1830 (£247) 695kg Charolais to £1810 (£260) and 725kg Charolais to £1740 (£240) B Connelly Trillick 690kg Limousin to £1770 (£256) B Daly Dungannon 740kg Charolais to £1770 (£239) S McCaffery Augher 740kg Limousin to £1750 (£237) P Burnett Donaghmore 670kg Limousin to £1740 (£260) R Hall Fivemiletown 675kg Limousin to £1730 (£256) P Connelly Fintona 700kg Charolais to £1730 (£247) Forward lots sold to £1450 for a 550kg Limousin and 560kg Limousin to £1400 for M Lenny Ballygawley. P O'Neill Beragh 550kg Charolais to £1440 (£262) 520kg Charolais to £1420 (£273) and 560kg Charolais to £1350 (£241) N Morrow Caledon 530kg Charolais to £1420 (£268) and P McWilliams Seskinore 520kg Limousin to £1360 (£261).

Med weight stores

A lot of good quality stock in this section selling to £1480 for a 490kg Charolais (£302) with others selling from £242 to £279 per 100kg.

Sample prices: P O'Neill Beragh 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) Colin Williamson Portadown 495kg Charolais to £1340 (£270) 500kg Charolais to £1230 (£246) and 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) A M Irvine Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1330 (£266) A McKenna Augher 485kg Limousin to £1300 (£268) and 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) C A Dobson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1290 (£263) and 490kg Limousin to £1220 (£249) E McWilliams Seskinore 495kg Limousin to £1270 (£256) Dungannon producer 500kg Limousin to £1270 (£254) B Donnan Ardglass Co. Down. 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£277) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£278) A McCracken Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1260 (£271) Streamville Farm Lisburn 500kg Simmental to £1240 (£248) 445kg Limousin to £1230 (£276) 460kg Charolais to £1210 (£263) and 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247) and C McVeigh Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £1220 (£262) and 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

B P Hughes Benburb 330kg Limousin to £770. Bllygawley producer 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. T McClean Donaghmore 340kg Belgian Blue to £700, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £500, W Vogan Killylea 345kg Friesian to £460, 350kg Store heifers (180 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1800 for a 715kg Limousin (£252) with most other quality lots selling from £230 to £259 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1800 for a 535kg Belgian Blue (£336) with a 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272).

Sample prices: N Dallas Stewartstown 715kg Limousin to £1800 (£252) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £1690 (£248) K Berry Armagh 705kg Limousin to £1640 (£232) and 725kg Hereford to £1520 (£209) J A Johnston Magheraveely 620kg Limousin to £1610 (£259) and 635kg Limousin to £1500 (£236) I Warrington Fivemiletown 625kg Charolais to £1580 (£253) 625kg Limousin to £1500 (£240) and 630kg Charolais to £1500 (£238) I Jordan Dundrod 725kg Hereford to £1520 (£209) P McAleer Pomeroy 605kg Limousin to £1510 (£249) N McCleary Augher 665kg Charolais to £1500 (£225) L Johnston Tempo 645kg Limousin to £1490 (£231) and 630kg Charolais to £1450 (£230) Forward Lots sold to £1800 for a 535kg Belgian Blue (£336) and 570kg Charolais to £1480 (£259) for H Mc Clure Fivemiletown. F McElroy Augher 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272) A McCracken Armagh 590kg Limousin to £1470 (£258) and K Berry Armagh 630kg Charolais to £1450 (£245)

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Keen demand in this section with good quality lots selling to £275 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £1130 with most other quality lots selling from £220 to £271 per 100kg Sample prices: S Sommerville 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) and 470kg Charolais to £1100 (£234) C McGirr Fintona 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) F McConville Ballygawley 465kg Limousin to £1260 (£271) 485kg Limousin to £1210 (£249) and 445kg Limousin to £1140 (£256) K Boland Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1180 (£236) 490kg Charolais to £1150 (£235) and 480kg Charolais to £1100 (£229) S Hayes Dungannon 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£234) C Conway Greencastle 485kg Limousin to £1170 (£241) Tempo producer 470kg Charolais to £1160 (£247) H McClure Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1160 (£241) 475kg Charolais to £1110 (£234) 485kg Charolais to £1100 (£227) 495kg Charolais to £1100 (£222) 460kg Limousin to £1100 (£239) and 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£220) R Boyle Beragh 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) and J McConville Moy 490kg Limousin to £1110 (£226).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

T Logan Clogher 400kg Limousin to £1080 (£270) and 390kg Limousin to £930. J J Nugent Omagh 400kg Charolais to £970. R Woods Maguiresbridge 395kg Limousin to £970. D J McGee Tynan 390kg Limousin.to £950, 400kg Limousin to £940, 400kg Limousin to £920, and 360kg Limousin to £860. B P Hughes Benburb 395kg Limousin to £950 and 370kg Limousin to £840. M Hughes Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £940 and 370kg Limousin to £790. A McCracken Armagh 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 385kg Limousin to £830. S Hayes Dungannon 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 390kg Limousin to £790. B Donnan Ardglass 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. S McGirr Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £810 and 355kg Limousin to £780.

Weanlings (190 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1180 for a 500kg Limousin (£236) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £960 for a 460kg Charolais (£208) and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £820.

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

P Slane Carrickmore 500kg Limousin to £1180 (£236) J Donaghy Clogher 475kg Charolais to £1170 (£246) M Donnelly Cookstown 440kg Limousin to £1120 (£254) 445kg Limousin to £1100 (£247) 420kg Limousin to £1020 (£243) and 440kg Hereford to £990 (£225) M Thompson Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1090 (£218) J McCarroll Beragh 410kg Charolais to £1080 (£263) R Ward Sixmilecross 400kg Charolais to £1070 (£267) 375kg Limousin to £1050 (£280) C Johnston Fivemiletown 425kg Limousin to £1070 (£252) and 400kg Limousin to £990 (£247) M and A Foy Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1060 (£246) P O'Neill Omagh 385kg Charolais to £1000 (£260) R Cuddy Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £980 (£251) N McGillion Gortin 330kg Charolais to £980 (£297) and 380kg Charolais to £970 (£255) P Eakin Fivemiletown 350kg Limousin to £970 (£277) and P Rafferty Dungannon 335kg Charolais to £960 (£286)

Weanling heifers

J McCarroll Beragh 460kg Charolais to £960 (£208) and 410kg Charolais to £850 (£207) A Lynch Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £930 (£232) 435kg Limousin to £880, 435kg Limousin to £840 and 400kg Limousin to £840. P O'Neill Omagh 420kg Charolais to £920 and 430kg Limousin to £860. E Smyth Keady 365kg Charolais to £910 (£249) C Breen Kinawley 325kg Limousin to £870 (£267) 315kg Limousin to £830 (£263) 290kg Limousin to £820 (£282) and 305kg Limousin to £820. J McElroy Lisnaskea 440kg Charolais to £870. J McCrystal Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £870. R McCaughey Clogher 370kg Limousin to £850. P Eakin Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £840, 315kg Limousin to £830 and 320kg Limousin to £830.

Dairy cows and heifers

Trade remains keen in this section with a Fivemiletown producer selling a calved heifer to £2950. Dungannon producer £2550 for calved heifer and £2000 for calved second calver. Keady producer £1960 for calved Swiss Brown £1720, £1680 and £1670 Aberdeen Angus calved heifers.

Springing cows sold to £1200 (7 months incalf).

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £2620 for pedigree registered Limousin ready for work (born 17.05.2021) and another pedigree registered Limousin ready for work (born 16.05.2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A full yard this week sold to a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.

A local producer sold heifers with heifer calves to £2870 and £2380 with £2470 and £2010 for heifers with bull calves. Clogher producer £2850 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Kinawley producer £2180 for 2013 cow with bull calf, £2000 for 2017 cow with bull calf. £1970 for 2016 cow with bull calf. £1930 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1820 for 2013 cow with bull calf, £1810 for 2015 cow with heifer calf, £1810 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1740 and £1640 for 2013 cows with heifer calves. Tempo producer £1630 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1340 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1610 for heifer with heifer calf. Iin calf cows and heifers Derrylin producer £1800 and £1500. Macken producer £1770. Seskinore producer £1700. Tempo producer £1400. Several others sold from £800 to £1280.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (220 lots)

Another good entry in this section clearing easily to strong demand bull calves (under 2 months) sold to £485 for a Simmental £385 for Charolais, and £290 for Aberdeen Angus to J Pickens Fintona. J Donnelly Trillick £445 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £420 for Charolais; B Dunne Ballinamallard £395 for Charolais; J E T Rutledge Derrylin £325 for Limousin £300 and £295 for Belgian Blues. P Doyle Trillick £305 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

Dungannon producer £540 for Simmental; P Robinson Fivemiletown £485 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £470 for Limousin and £450 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £385 for Belgian Blue; A Kyle Coalisland £370 for Limousin; W J McCaffery Ballygawley £345 for Limousin; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £305 for Limousin; P Courtney Corranny £300 and £290 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps

E Cassidy Rosslea £835 for Limousin; B Cassidy Rosslea £820 for Charolais and £820 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £820 and £780 for Limousins. I Gillespie Ballygawley £800 for Simmental; Derek Farrell Fivemiletown £780 for Aberdeen Angus and £760 for Simmental; T Baxter Kinawley £700 and 585 for Simmentals, £590 for Limousin and £565 for Charolais; A Hughes Dungannon £660 for Limousin; S Cox Kinawley £655 for Charolais; A Rice Keady £650 for Simmental and 560 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; P McElgunn Lisnaskea £595 for Charolais; D Edwards Jun, Trillick £555 for Limousin; J Mairs Lurgan £550 for Limousin and G McHugh Kinawley £520 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps